rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajresults.nic.in Direct Links to Check RBSE 5th Result 2023

RBSE Rajasthan 5th Result 2023 Link: BSER, Ajmer Class 5 Result 2023 is to be declared on June 1, 2023 at 1:30 pm. Get the direct link to check Rajasthan Board 5th Class Result 2023 via Shala Darpan portal at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Check RBSE 5वीं का रिजल्ट @rajshaladarpan.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will declare the RBSE class 5th result TODAY. The result will be published in online mode via the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Rajasthan State Education Minister, Dr BD Kalla will declare the RBSE 5th Result 2023 on 1st June 2023 at 1:30 pm. Students can also check the latest updates from www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and www.rajresults.nic.in. 5th class Rajasthan board exams were conducted this year from April 13 to April 21, 2023. Around 14 lakh students who attempted the 5th class RBSE Board examinations 2023 can use their roll numbers to check the result.

Where To Check RBSE Rajasthan 5th Result 2023?

After the declaration of the RBSE 5th result 2023 by Minister BD Kalla at 1.30 pm, students will be able to check their results from the Shala Darpan Result portal.

Direct Link to Check RBSE Board 5th Class Result 2023

Website RBSE 5th Result 2023 Link Shala Darpan Website Link Active Soon

How To Check RBSE Rajasthan 5th Class Result 2023?

Follow the steps given below to check Rajasthan Board 5th Class Result 2023 from Shala Darpan:

Step 1: Go to the Shala Darpan portal at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rajasthan Class 5th Class result link

Step 3: In the new login window that comes up on the screen, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Your 5th Class RBSE mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 5वीं 2023 का रिजल्ट: Credentials Required to Check RBSE 5th Result 2023

To check Rajasthan Board 5th Class Result 2023, students must have their roll number and any one of the remaining credentials mentioned below:

Roll Number

Date of Birth (DoB)

District

Is There Any Alternative Way To Check Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023?

Yes, in case students are unable to check their RBSE 5th Result 2023 online, they can also use the SMS facility.

Steps to Check RBSE Result 2023 Class 5 via SMS

To check BSER 5th class results offline, students can use the SMS facility by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type "RESULT(Space)RAJ8(Space)Roll Number"

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 4: Your RBSE 5th class board result 2023 will be sent via SMS on the same mobile number

Class 5 Rajasthan Board Result 2023 Overview

Name of Board BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION, RAJASTHAN, AJMER Class 5 Students Appeared 14,70,664 Exam Date 13 to 21 April 2023 Result Date June 1, 2023 Result Status Awaited Result Mode Online Result Portal

Shala Darpan at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Official Websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajshaladarpan.nic.in www.rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 5th Result 2022 Important Statistics

The overall pass percentage for class 5th was recorded at 93.80% in 2022.