rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajresults.nic.in Direct Links to Check RBSE 5th Result 2023

Check RBSE 5वीं का रिजल्ट @rajshaladarpan.nic.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer will declare the RBSE class 5th result TODAY. The result will be published in online mode via the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Rajasthan State Education Minister, Dr BD Kalla will declare the RBSE 5th Result 2023 on 1st June 2023 at 1:30 pm. Students can also check the latest updates from www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and www.rajresults.nic.in. 5th class Rajasthan board exams were conducted this year from April 13 to April 21, 2023. Around 14 lakh students who attempted the 5th class RBSE Board examinations 2023 can use their roll numbers to check the result.
Where To Check RBSE Rajasthan 5th Result 2023?
After the declaration of the RBSE 5th result 2023 by Minister BD Kalla at 1.30 pm, students will be able to check their results from the Shala Darpan Result portal.
Direct Link to Check RBSE Board 5th Class Result 2023
Website
RBSE 5th Result 2023 Link
Shala Darpan
Website Link Active Soon
How To Check RBSE Rajasthan 5th Class Result 2023?
Follow the steps given below to check Rajasthan Board 5th Class Result 2023 from Shala Darpan:
- Step 1: Go to the Shala Darpan portal at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rajasthan Class 5th Class result link
- Step 3: In the new login window that comes up on the screen, enter your roll number and date of birth
- Step 4: Submit
- Step 5: Your 5th Class RBSE mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.
राजस्थान बोर्ड 5वीं 2023 का रिजल्ट: Credentials Required to Check RBSE 5th Result 2023
To check Rajasthan Board 5th Class Result 2023, students must have their roll number and any one of the remaining credentials mentioned below:
- Roll Number
- Date of Birth (DoB)
- District
Is There Any Alternative Way To Check Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023?
Yes, in case students are unable to check their RBSE 5th Result 2023 online, they can also use the SMS facility.
Steps to Check RBSE Result 2023 Class 5 via SMS
To check BSER 5th class results offline, students can use the SMS facility by following the steps below:
- Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone
- Step 2: Type "RESULT(Space)RAJ8(Space)Roll Number"
- Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263
- Step 4: Your RBSE 5th class board result 2023 will be sent via SMS on the same mobile number
Class 5 Rajasthan Board Result 2023 Overview
Name of Board
BOARD OF SECONDARY EDUCATION, RAJASTHAN, AJMER
Class
5
Students Appeared
14,70,664
Exam Date
13 to 21 April 2023
Result Date
June 1, 2023
Result Status
Awaited
Result Mode
Online
Result Portal
Shala Darpan at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
Official Websites
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajshaladarpan.nic.in
www.rajresults.nic.in
RBSE 5th Result 2022 Important Statistics
The overall pass percentage for class 5th was recorded at 93.80% in 2022.
Girls Pass Percentage
94%
Boys Pass Percentage
93.6%
Overall Pass Percentage
93.8%