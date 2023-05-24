Official Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date and Time- Tomorrow at 2 PM, Check MSBSHSE 12th Result at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date & Time Announced: Maharashtra Board will release class 12th results tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in. To check their marks, they have to use their required login credentials at mahresult.nic.in. Check date and time here

Check here official Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the result date and time for the announcement of class 12th Arts, Science and Arts result. The board officials will announce the class 12 or HSC exam results at 2 pm on May 25, 2023. Once released, students who have appeared for the board exams can check and download their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresult.org.in, and msbshse.co.in.

As per the media updates, a total of 14,57,293 candidates including 7,92,780 boys and 6,64,441 girls had enrolled for the MSBSHSE 12th HSC examination.

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can check below the table to know when will class 12th result be announced:

Events Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) Result Date May 25, 2023 Result Time 2 PM Exam Date February 21 to March 20, 2023

Check List of Websites to Get Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 Link

Once announced, students can check MSBSHSE Board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce results on the official site and some other third-party websites using roll number and date of birth. Students can download marksheet on the below-mentioned website:

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

hsc.mahresult.org.in

msbshse.co.in

How to Check Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students who have appeared for the Maharashtra board class 12th exams

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresult.org.in, msbshse.co.in

Step 2: Now, click on the Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the necessary login credentials as asked

Step 4: The MSBSHSE 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the marks mentioned on the marksheet and print a hard copy for future use

Also Read: PSEB 12th Result 2023 OUT Download Punjab Board class 12 Marksheet Link To Be Activated check Students Pass Percentage