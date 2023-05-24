PSEB 12th Result 2023 OUT Download Punjab Board class 12 Marksheet Link To Be Activated check Students Pass Percentage

PSEB 12th Result 2023 (OUT): The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce today. However, the board will activate the Punjab Board 12 result link tomorrow at pseb.ac.in. Students have to use their date of birth, registration number, roll number and email ID. Along with the result, the Punjab board has also announced the names of streamwise toppers, best-performing districts as well as gender-wise results in the press conference.
As per the statistics available, a total of 2,96,709 students appeared for the exam of which 2,74,378 passed recording a passing percentage of 92.47%. This year, girls recorded a passing percentage of 95.14% whereas pass percentage of boys is 90.25%. Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh (Mansa) has topped the PSEB class 12 exams by scoring 500/500.
PSEB Class 12th Board Result 2023 - Direct Link (To Be Available at 8 AM Tomorrow)
How to download Punjab Board 12th Result Marksheet 2023?
As per the updates, the link to check the result will be activated tomorrow. Till then students can go through the steps to know how to download the PSEB Punjab Board class 12th marksheet:
- Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in
- Step 2: Click on the link that reads: PSEB class 12 board result 2023 available on the homepage
- Step 3: Fill in the required details like roll number, date of birth (DOB), registration number, roll number and email ID
- Step 4: Click on submit and the Punjab class 12 board exam result will appear on the screen
- Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference
PSEB 12th Result 2023 Statistics
The pass percentage of students in PSEB 12th result has dropped. This year, it is 92.47% which is less than last year's 95.99%. Check below stream-wise pass percentage:
PSEB 12th Result 2023: Overall Statistics
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Appeared
|
296709
|
Pass
|
274378
|
Fail
|
3637
|
Compartment
|
18569
|
Withheld
|
125
Punjab Board 12th Result 2023 Science stream
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Appeared
|
45504
|
Pass
|
44903
|
Pass percentage
|
98.68% (Highest among all streams)
PSEB 12th Arts/Humanities Result 2023 Statistics
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Appeared
|
205386
|
Pass
|
186114
|
Pass percentage
|
90.62%
Punjab Board 12th Result 2023 Commerce Statistics
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Appeared
|
33,501
|
Pass
|
32933
|
Pass percentage
|
98.30%
PSEB 12th Board 12th Result 2023: Vocational Statistics
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Appeared
|
12,318
|
Pass
|
10,428
|
Pass percentage
|
84.66%
Punjab Board 12th Result 2023: School-wise pass percentage
|
Schools
|
Pass Percentage
|
Government schools
|
91.86%
|
Government aided schools
|
91.03%
|
Non-government schools
|
94.77%
PSEB 12th Result 2023: Gender-wise
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Girls
|
95.14%
|
Boys
|
90.25%
|
Transgender
|
100%
Punjab Board 12th Toppers List 2023
|
Name
|
School
|
Marks
|
Sujan Kaur
|
Convent Senior Secondary School
|
500/500
|
Shreya Singla
|
MSD Sr. Secondary School, Bathinda
|
498/500