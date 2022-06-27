PSEB 12th Result 2022 to be Declared Today
|Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
|PSEB 12th Result 2022 Highlights
|Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
|How To Check Punjab Board 12th Class Result 2022 in Online Mode?
|PSEB 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
|How To Check PSEB 12th Class Result 2022 Via SMS?
PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Class 12 examinations for the various streams can visit the official website of Punjab Board to check the results.
To check the PSEB 12th result 2022, students are required to enter the Registration number in the link provided. Candidates must also note that a direct link for students to check the Punjab Board 12th result 2022 will also be provided on this page, the link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website.
The Punjab Board class 12 results 2022 for the various streams will be available on the official website - pseb.ac.in. Students awaiting the declaration of the PSEB 12th Class results can also bookmark this page for further details on the declaration of the results.
|
Board name
|
Punjab School Education Board
|
Exam name
|
Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination
|
Result name
|
PSEB 12th Class Result 2022
|
PSEB result 2022
|
May 2022
|
Result credentials
|
Roll number or name
|
PSEB 12th result 2021 website
|
pseb.ac.in result
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
PSEB 12th result 2022 check online name wise
|
Available
Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream results 2022 on the official website. Punjab board class 12 exams 2022 is scheduled for March-April 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.
|
Events
|
Tentative Dates
|
PSEB 12th Term 1 schedule
|
December 13 to 18, 2021 (Term 1)
December 13 to 22, 2021 (Term 1)
|
PSEB 12th Term 2 Schedule
|
March 2022 (Term 2)
|
Punjab Board 12th Term 1 Result date
|
February 2022
|
Punjab Board 12th Term 2 Result date
|
May 2022
Students awaiting the PSEB Class 12th result 2022 can check their results through the direct link provided on the official website. To check the PSEB results 2022 class 12, students can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in
Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage
Step 3rd- Choose the PSB 12th result you want to check
Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided
Step 5th- The Class 12th PSEB Result sheet will be displayed
Step 6th- Download the PSEB Results 2022 class 12th for further reference
Candidates can check the PSEB Class 12 results 2022 through the link available on the official website. Students can also refer to the steps provided below and the reference window to check the class 12 Punjab Board results 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the Punjab Board official website
Step 2nd: Click on the Results Section
Step 3rd: Click on Senior Secondary (10+2) Result link
Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided
Step 4th: Download and print the Punjab Board 10th and 12th results for further reference
Along with the result link on the official website candidates will be able to check the PSEB Class 12 results via SMS. To check the results via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.
When checking the PSEB Class 12th result 2022 online candidates must make sure that they cross check all the required details in the marksheet. In case there are any errors in the information provided students are required to contact their school authorities. The details mentioned in the PSEB Class 12 results 2022 is provided below -
Along with PSEB Class 12 exam results 2022, the board will also provide the statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous years in the class 12 exams.
PSEB Class 12 Results Statistics
|
Year
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
Total Students
|
2021
|
97.44
|
95.74
|
96.48%
|
2,92, 683
|
2020
|
94.83
|
90.99
|
92.77
|
2,65,449
|
2019
|
90.86
|
82.83
|
86.41
|
2,69,228
|
2018
|
78.25
|
60.46
|
65.97
|
3,00,417
|
2017
|
72.59
|
54.42
|
62.36
|
3,14,815
|
2016
|
84.03
|
71.12
|
79.55
|
3,18,453
|
2015
|
83.26
|
70.73
|
76.24
|
3,39,818
|
2014
|
89.82
|
79.81
|
84.42
|
2,99,057
PSEB Class 12 Stream-wise pass percentage
Punjab Board will be releasing the original marksheets of the students shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are eligible for further admission procedure can apply for the same with the original marksheets.
The board will also be conducting scrutiny of answer sheets and the compartment exams for those students who were unable to qualify the exams. The applications for the compartment exams and the re-checking and scrutiny procedure will be available on the official website soon.
Punjab board Intermediate rechecking and reevaluation process is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for error in the totalling. Such candidates are required to apply for the scrutiny by visiting the official website and applying for the rechecking process.
Soon after the application process is completed the answer sheets of the students will be taken for evaluation. The results of the PSEB Class 12 re-evaluation will be announced shortly after the evaluation is completed.
Punjab Board class 12 compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Students who want to improve their class 12 PSEB exam scores can visit the official website of Punjab board and submit the applications for the supplementary exams.
The board will be conducting the supplementary exams for the students within a month from the declaration of the results so that students do not find any delay in the further admission procedures.
Punjab Board class 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website. After the board issues the results on the website, the list of students who have topped the exams in the various streams will be announced.
Candidates can check the list of students who have topped the exams in the various streams below.
Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Arts Stream
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Navdeep Kaur
|
Sri Muktsar Sahib
|
450
|
1
|
Khushdeep Kaur
|
Fazilka
|
450
|
2
|
Lovepreet Kaur
|
Sangrur
|
448
|
3
|
Aman
|
Sri Muktsar Sahib
|
445
Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Commerce Stream
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Ravjeet Kaur
|
Ludhiana
|
450
|
1
|
Sarvjot Singh Bansal
|
Ludhiana
|
445
|
2
|
Amanpreet Kaur
|
Ludhiana
|
445
|
3
|
Prerna Bansal
|
Ludhiana
|
442
Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Science Stream
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Faridkot
|
445
|
1
|
Muskan Soni
|
Jalandhar
|
445
|
2
|
Lovleen Verma
|
Ludhiana
|
444
|
3
|
Kamalpreet Kaur
|
Faridkot
|
442
Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) was established in the year 1969 to provide education in the state of Punjab through a legislative enactment of the State Assembly. However, in the year 1987, an amendment to the previous act was passed to give autonomous status to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab Board is authorized to design the curriculum and course pattern and regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts the yearly state-wide board examination at the Secondary and Senior secondary level.
