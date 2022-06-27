    PSEB 12th Result 2022 (Today): Know How to Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result, Direct Link Here

    Updated: Jun 27, 2022 12:23 IST

    PSEB 12th Result 2022PSEB 12th Result 2022 to be Declared Today

    Stay tuned for latest update....

    Punjab Board 12th Result 2022
    Punjab Board 12th Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Highlights
    Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Punjab Board 12th Class Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    PSEB 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check PSEB 12th Class Result 2022 Via SMS?

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Class 12 examinations for the various streams can visit the official website of Punjab Board to check the results.

    To check the PSEB 12th result 2022, students are required to enter the Registration number in the link provided. Candidates must also note that a direct link for students to check the Punjab Board 12th result 2022 will also be provided on this page, the link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website.

    The Punjab Board class 12 results 2022 for the various streams will be available on the official website - pseb.ac.in. Students awaiting the declaration of the PSEB 12th Class results can also bookmark this page for further details on the declaration of the results.

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Highlights

    Board name

    Punjab School Education Board

    Exam name

    Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination

    Result name

    PSEB 12th Class Result 2022

    PSEB result 2022

    May 2022

    Result credentials

    Roll number or name

    PSEB 12th result 2021 website

    pseb.ac.in result

    Mode of result

    Online

    PSEB 12th result 2022 check online name wise

    Available

    Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

    Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream results 2022 on the official website. Punjab board class 12 exams 2022 is scheduled for March-April 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    PSEB 12th Term 1 schedule

    December 13 to 18, 2021 (Term 1)

    December 13 to 22, 2021 (Term 1)

     

    PSEB 12th Term 2 Schedule

    March 2022 (Term 2)

    Punjab Board 12th Term 1 Result date

    February 2022

     Punjab Board 12th Term 2 Result date

    May 2022

    How To Check Punjab Board 12th Class Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Students awaiting the PSEB Class 12th result 2022 can check their results through the direct link provided on the official website. To check the PSEB results 2022 class 12, students can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in

    Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

    Step 3rd- Choose the PSB 12th result you want to check

    Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

    Step 5th- The Class 12th PSEB Result sheet will be displayed

    Step 6th- Download the PSEB Results 2022 class 12th for further reference

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates can check the PSEB Class 12 results 2022 through the link available on the official website. Students can also refer to the steps provided below and the reference window to check the class 12 Punjab Board results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the Punjab Board official website

    PSEB 12th Class Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Results Section

    PSEB 12th Class Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on Senior Secondary (10+2) Result  link

    PSEB 12th Class Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

    PSEB 12th Class Result 2022

    Step 4th: Download and print the Punjab  Board 10th and 12th results for further reference

    How To Check PSEB 12th Class Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Along with the result link on the official website candidates will be able to check the PSEB Class 12 results via SMS. To check the results via SMS students can follow the steps provided below. 

    • Type an SMS in the format: PB12 <Roll No>.
    • Send this SMS to 5676750.
    • The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

    What details will be mentioned in Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2022? 

    When checking the PSEB Class 12th result 2022 online candidates must make sure that they cross check all the required details in the marksheet. In case there are any errors in the information provided students are required to contact their school authorities. The details mentioned in the PSEB Class 12 results 2022 is provided below -

    • Name of student
    • Seat Number
    • Father's name
    • Class and stream of exam
    • Subject-wise marks obtained
    • Grades
    • Qualifying status

    PSEB 12th Results Statistics

    Along with PSEB Class 12 exam results 2022, the board will also provide the statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous years in the class 12 exams. 

    PSEB Class 12 Results Statistics

    Year

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    Total Students

    2021

    97.44

    95.74

    96.48%

    2,92, 683

    2020

    94.83

    90.99

    92.77

    2,65,449

    2019

    90.86

    82.83

    86.41

    2,69,228

    2018

    78.25

    60.46

    65.97

    3,00,417

    2017

    72.59

    54.42

    62.36

    3,14,815

    2016

    84.03

    71.12

    79.55

    3,18,453

    2015

    83.26

    70.73

    76.24

    3,39,818

    2014

    89.82

    79.81

    84.42

    2,99,057

    PSEB Class 12 Stream-wise pass percentage

    • Commerce - 94.87%
    • Humanities - 97.10%
    • Science - 94%
    • Vocational - 98.51%

    What After the Announcement of Punjab Board 12th Results 2022?

    Punjab Board will be releasing the original marksheets of the students shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are eligible for further admission procedure can apply for the same with the original marksheets.

    The board will also be conducting scrutiny of answer sheets and the compartment exams for those students who were unable to qualify the exams. The applications for the compartment exams and the re-checking and scrutiny procedure will be available on the official website soon.

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Punjab board Intermediate rechecking and reevaluation process is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for error in the totalling. Such candidates are required to apply for the scrutiny by visiting the official website and applying for the rechecking process.

    Soon after the application process is completed the answer sheets of the students will be taken for evaluation. The results of the PSEB Class 12 re-evaluation will be announced shortly after the evaluation is completed.

    Punjab Board class 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Punjab Board class 12 compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Students who want to improve their class 12 PSEB exam scores can visit the official website of Punjab board and submit the applications for the supplementary exams.

    The board will be conducting the supplementary exams for the students within a month from the declaration of the results so that students do not find any delay in the further admission procedures.

    PSEB 12th Class Results - Toppers

    Punjab Board class 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website. After the board issues the results on the website, the list of students who have topped the exams in the various streams will be announced.

    Candidates can check the list of students who have topped the exams in the various streams below. 

    Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Arts Stream

    Rank

    Name

    District

    Marks

    1

    Navdeep Kaur

    Sri Muktsar Sahib

    450

    1

    Khushdeep Kaur

    Fazilka

    450

    2

    Lovepreet Kaur

    Sangrur

    448

    3

    Aman

    Sri Muktsar Sahib

    445

    Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Commerce Stream

    Rank

    Name

    District

    Marks

    1

    Ravjeet Kaur

    Ludhiana

    450

    1

    Sarvjot Singh Bansal

    Ludhiana

    445

    2

    Amanpreet Kaur

    Ludhiana

    445

    3

    Prerna Bansal

    Ludhiana

    442

    Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Science Stream

    Rank

    Name

    District

    Marks

    1

    Harmanpreet Kaur

    Faridkot

    445

    1

    Muskan Soni

    Jalandhar

    445

    2

    Lovleen Verma

    Ludhiana

    444

    3

    Kamalpreet Kaur

    Faridkot

    442

    About PSEB Intermediate  School Examination Board (BSEB)

    Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) was established in the year 1969 to provide education in the state of Punjab through a legislative enactment of the State Assembly. However, in the year 1987, an amendment to the previous act was passed to give autonomous status to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab Board is authorized to design the curriculum and course pattern and regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts the yearly state-wide board examination at the Secondary and Senior secondary level.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date: Punjab Board Class 12 Results Expected Today Afternoon at pseb.ac.in

    Published on: 2022-06-27 12:25

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date: Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022 is expected to be released today. Know, When will Punjab Board declare PSEB 12th Results for Senior Secondary (10+2) Exam Here.

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date & Time Confirmed: Punjab Class 12th Results to be Declared at 3 PM at pseb.ac.in

    Published on: 2022-06-27 12:08

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Punjab Class 12 Results 2022 for the Senior Secondary/10+2 Exam will be declared today - 27th June 2022 at 3 PM, as per the latest media reports. Check Punjab PSEB 12th Class Results online via the official website - pseb.ac.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Declared for Term 1 Exam at School Login, Check Punjab Class 12 Results online at pseb.ac.in

    Published on: 2022-05-11 22:30

    PSEB 12th Result 2022 Declared: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab 12th Class Result 2022 for Term 1 Exam at School Login. Students need to get in touch with school administrators who can share the Punjab Class 12 Results with students by checking it via School Login at pseb.ac.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    More News

    FAQ

    How to check PSEB Class 12 results 2022?

    To check the PSEB Class 12 results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the result link.

    When will PSEB Class 12 results 2022 be released?

    The PSEB Class 12 results 2022 will be released by May 2022.

    Does the board conduct the compartment exams for the class 12 students?

    Yes, the board conducts compartment exams for the students after the results are declared.

    How to apply for the Punjab board class 12 answer sheet scrutiny?

    To apply for the PSEB 12th answer sheet scrutiny students need to visit the website and submit the applications available online.

    What details will be given in the Punjab board 2th results 2022?

    The Punjab board 12th results will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the exams, stream and subject details, marks secured in the exams, total marks and the qualifying status of the students.