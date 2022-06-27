PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Class 12 examinations for the various streams can visit the official website of Punjab Board to check the results.

To check the PSEB 12th result 2022, students are required to enter the Registration number in the link provided. Candidates must also note that a direct link for students to check the Punjab Board 12th result 2022 will also be provided on this page, the link will be made live once the results are declared on the official website.

The Punjab Board class 12 results 2022 for the various streams will be available on the official website - pseb.ac.in. Students awaiting the declaration of the PSEB 12th Class results can also bookmark this page for further details on the declaration of the results.

PSEB 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Punjab School Education Board Exam name Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Result name PSEB 12th Class Result 2022 PSEB result 2022 May 2022 Result credentials Roll number or name PSEB 12th result 2021 website pseb.ac.in result Mode of result Online PSEB 12th result 2022 check online name wise Available

Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the Class 12 Science, Commerce and Arts stream results 2022 on the official website. Punjab board class 12 exams 2022 is scheduled for March-April 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule below.

Events Tentative Dates PSEB 12th Term 1 schedule December 13 to 18, 2021 (Term 1) December 13 to 22, 2021 (Term 1) PSEB 12th Term 2 Schedule March 2022 (Term 2) Punjab Board 12th Term 1 Result date February 2022 Punjab Board 12th Term 2 Result date May 2022

How To Check Punjab Board 12th Class Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Students awaiting the PSEB Class 12th result 2022 can check their results through the direct link provided on the official website. To check the PSEB results 2022 class 12, students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

Step 3rd- Choose the PSB 12th result you want to check

Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

Step 5th- The Class 12th PSEB Result sheet will be displayed

Step 6th- Download the PSEB Results 2022 class 12th for further reference

PSEB 12th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates can check the PSEB Class 12 results 2022 through the link available on the official website. Students can also refer to the steps provided below and the reference window to check the class 12 Punjab Board results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the Punjab Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Results Section

Step 3rd: Click on Senior Secondary (10+2) Result link

Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

Step 4th: Download and print the Punjab Board 10th and 12th results for further reference

How To Check PSEB 12th Class Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the result link on the official website candidates will be able to check the PSEB Class 12 results via SMS. To check the results via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

Type an SMS in the format: PB12 <Roll No>.

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

What details will be mentioned in Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2022?

When checking the PSEB Class 12th result 2022 online candidates must make sure that they cross check all the required details in the marksheet. In case there are any errors in the information provided students are required to contact their school authorities. The details mentioned in the PSEB Class 12 results 2022 is provided below -

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Class and stream of exam

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

PSEB 12th Results Statistics

Along with PSEB Class 12 exam results 2022, the board will also provide the statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations. Candidates can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous years in the class 12 exams.

PSEB Class 12 Results Statistics

Year Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % Total Students 2021 97.44 95.74 96.48% 2,92, 683 2020 94.83 90.99 92.77 2,65,449 2019 90.86 82.83 86.41 2,69,228 2018 78.25 60.46 65.97 3,00,417 2017 72.59 54.42 62.36 3,14,815 2016 84.03 71.12 79.55 3,18,453 2015 83.26 70.73 76.24 3,39,818 2014 89.82 79.81 84.42 2,99,057

PSEB Class 12 Stream-wise pass percentage

Commerce - 94.87%

Humanities - 97.10%

Science - 94%

Vocational - 98.51%

What After the Announcement of Punjab Board 12th Results 2022?

Punjab Board will be releasing the original marksheets of the students shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and are eligible for further admission procedure can apply for the same with the original marksheets.

The board will also be conducting scrutiny of answer sheets and the compartment exams for those students who were unable to qualify the exams. The applications for the compartment exams and the re-checking and scrutiny procedure will be available on the official website soon.

PSEB 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Punjab board Intermediate rechecking and reevaluation process is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for error in the totalling. Such candidates are required to apply for the scrutiny by visiting the official website and applying for the rechecking process.

Soon after the application process is completed the answer sheets of the students will be taken for evaluation. The results of the PSEB Class 12 re-evaluation will be announced shortly after the evaluation is completed.

Punjab Board class 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Punjab Board class 12 compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Students who want to improve their class 12 PSEB exam scores can visit the official website of Punjab board and submit the applications for the supplementary exams.

The board will be conducting the supplementary exams for the students within a month from the declaration of the results so that students do not find any delay in the further admission procedures.

PSEB 12th Class Results - Toppers

Punjab Board class 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website. After the board issues the results on the website, the list of students who have topped the exams in the various streams will be announced.

Candidates can check the list of students who have topped the exams in the various streams below.

Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Arts Stream

Rank Name District Marks 1 Navdeep Kaur Sri Muktsar Sahib 450 1 Khushdeep Kaur Fazilka 450 2 Lovepreet Kaur Sangrur 448 3 Aman Sri Muktsar Sahib 445

Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Commerce Stream

Rank Name District Marks 1 Ravjeet Kaur Ludhiana 450 1 Sarvjot Singh Bansal Ludhiana 445 2 Amanpreet Kaur Ludhiana 445 3 Prerna Bansal Ludhiana 442

Punjab Board 12th Class Toppers 2019 in Science Stream

Rank Name District Marks 1 Harmanpreet Kaur Faridkot 445 1 Muskan Soni Jalandhar 445 2 Lovleen Verma Ludhiana 444 3 Kamalpreet Kaur Faridkot 442

About PSEB Intermediate School Examination Board (BSEB)

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) was established in the year 1969 to provide education in the state of Punjab through a legislative enactment of the State Assembly. However, in the year 1987, an amendment to the previous act was passed to give autonomous status to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab Board is authorized to design the curriculum and course pattern and regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts the yearly state-wide board examination at the Secondary and Senior secondary level.