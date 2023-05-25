ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in and Other Direct Links to Check UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the class 10 and 12 board results today. Students can check their result from 11 am onwards. Uttarakhand Board 10, 12 result can be checked at uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in and at Jagran Josh. They have to enter their roll number in order to download their UBSE 10th and 12th marksheet. This year a total of 1,32,115 applicants appeared in the UK board 2023 class 10 exams. However, a total of 1,27,236 students have appeared for the Uttarakhand Board class 12 Exams 2023.
Official Uttarakhand Board Result 2023, Check List of Websites
To ensure quick and easy access, the board releases the classes 10th and 12th result on the official website as well as via other trusted educational websites such as jagranjosh.com. To get priority access to UK Board 10th, 12th results, students can log onto any of the websites provided below:
- uareasults.nic.in
- Ubse.uk.gov.in
Is There Any Other Websites Where Students Can Check UBSE UK 10, 12 Result 2023?
In case the above-mentioned official website do not work due to the heavy traffic then students can use these websites to check Uttarakhand result for classes 10th and 12th:
- uk10.jagranjosh.com
- uk12.jagranjosh.com
- results.jagranjosh.com
UK Board Result 2023: How to check Uttarakhand 10th, 12th Results Online?
As soon as the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 are declared online today, it can be checked on the official websites: uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download UK UBSE result for classes 10th and 12th:
- Step 1: Go to the official websites: uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in
- Step 2: Locate and click on link for UK Board 10th / 12th Result 2023
- Step 3: Enter roll number and other required credentials
- Step 4: UBSE 10th, 12th marksheet will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Download and save the Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2023
Uttarakhand Board (UBSE) 10th, 12th Result 2023 Highlights
Students can check the highlights related to the UBSE Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 class 10th, 12th in the table given below:
|




Board name



Examination Name




Mode of the exam



Session



Official websites to check Uttarakhand Board class 10th, 12th Result




Result mode



Credentials required to check UK Board 10th, 12th Result


Security Captcha code