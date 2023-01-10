CBSE Full Form with All Details

CBSE Full Form is Central Board of Secondary Education- Know what CBSE stands for, meaning, what is CBSE, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of CBSE in the field of Education.

CBSE full form stands for the Central Board of Secondary Education. CBSE is a national level board of education in India for private and public schools. Managed by the Government of India, CBSE exists to provide its services in the field of education to students and educational institutions across the country. There are more than 27,000 schools and more than 220 CBSE-affiliated schools in 28 international countries. All CBSE-affiliated schools follow the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum.

As per the official website of the CBSE, the Board envisions a vibrant, robust, and holistic school education and is committed to providing quality education for the promotion of intellectual, cultural, and social spirits of each student.

Name of Board CBSE Full form Central Board of Secondary Education Managed by Ministry of Education Conducting exams for Class 10 and Class 12, CTET Founding Year 1929 Language of examination English and Hindi Affiliations 27,000+ schools

In 1921, the first educational board in India was set up by the name of the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education. It was controlled by Rajputana, Central India and Gwalior.

In 1929, the Indian Government passed a resolution for inter-state integration and cooperation in the realm of secondary education for the establishment of a joint board named the Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

In 1952, the joint board came to be known as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Exams Conducted by CBSE

CBSE is the examination conducting body for the Class 10 Boards and Class 12 Boards exams every year in the month of March.

CBSE also conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the selection of Teachers for the central schools across India.

Earlier, CBSE also conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Mains), All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), National Eligibility Test (NET), Central Universities Entrance Test and many more. In 2014, CBSE had become the largest exam conducting body in the world. Post the setup of National Testing Agency (NTA) by the Union Government chaired by PM Narendra Modi, all of these exams were transferred to the NTA.

CBSE Grading System

Along with the marks obtained in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, the CBSE also assigns Grades on the basis of the average performance of the students.