LLB Full Form with All Details

LLB full form is Bachelor of Laws in English. In Latin, LLB full form abbreviates to Legum Baccalaureus. LLB is one of the most popular undergraduate degree courses for pursuing a career in Law. Students who wish to become a Lawyer can apply for LLB course after completing 12th from a recognized board in India. Selection of the candidates is based on their grades in class 12th and scores obtained in the LLB entrance exams such as CLAT, DUET, SAT, etc.

In this article, students can find LLB full form, course details, eligibility criteria, entrance exam, top 10 colleges in India, salary, etc.

LLB Full Form: Table of Contents

  • LLB Full Form Overview
  • What is LLB?
  • LLB Eligibility Criteria
  • Types of LLB
  • LLB Selection Process
  • LLB Entrance Exams in India
  • LLBTop 10 Colleges In India
  • LLB Salary and Career Growth

 

LLB Full Form Overview

The candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the LLB full form. 

Course Name

LLB

Full Form

Bachelor of Law

Exam Name

CLAT/DU LLB

Conducting Body

Private/Public universities

Frequency

Once in a year

Course Duration

BA LLB: 3 years

Integrated BA LLB: 5 years

Selection Process

Written Exam

Counselling 

Average Salary

Rs 3 - 5 LPA

What is LLB?

LLB stands for Bachelor of Laws or also abbreviated as Legum Baccalaureus in Latin. The abbreviation includes two L’s as any abbreviation in plural in Latin is denoted by doubling the first letter. In the case of LLB, the letter L comes twice where L denotes Laws (plural of law).

LLB is a 3-year Undergraduate degree or a 5-year Integrated degree in Law (BA LLB). BA LLB stands for Bachelor of Arts + Bachelor of Laws. BA LLB is dual integrated degree in law. Majority of students opt for BA LLB.

Students interested in practicing law apply for studying LLB course after completing 12th. Admission to LLB degree is based on performance in the LLB entrance exams such as CLAT, DU LLB, LSAT, AILET, etc. CLAT is the national entrance exam for LLB course in India. Students holding LLB degree must also pass the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) which is administered by the Bar Council Of India (BCI).  

There are different types of LLB degrees such as BA LLB (Bachelor of Arts + Bachelor of Laws), BBA LLB (Bachelor of Business Administration + Bachelor of Laws), B.Com LLB (Bachelor of Commerce + Bachelor of Laws), B.Sc LLB (Bachelor of Science + Bachelor of Laws), BCA LLB (Bachelor of Computer Applications + Bachelor of Laws), B.Tech LLB (Bachelor of Technology + Bachelor of Laws).

LLB Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are interested in pursuing LLB degree must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age Limit

There is no prescribed age limit to write the LLB entrance examination.

Educational Qualification

Candidate should have qualified class 10+2 exam with at least 45% marks from a recognised board. 

Types of LLB Courses

Students can check below different types of LLB courses, their duration and fees below:

LLB Courses

Duration

Fees

LLB

3 Years

Rs 6,000 to Rs 1.86 lakh

BA LLB

5 Years

Rs 86,000 to Rs 3 lakh

BBA LLB

5 Years

Rs 1.32 lakh to Rs 3 lakh

BSc LLB

5 Years

Rs 66,000 to Rs 2.8 lakh

BCom LLB

5 Years

Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.7 lakh

LLB Selection Process 

The selection process for admission to the LLB degree is based on grades in 10+2 examination and performance in the LLB entrance exams. Final scores in the LLB entrance exam for admission to LLB colleges/universities is the basis for selection for further process. After the release of the scores of the entrance exam, candidates are shortlisted for the counselling round.

CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) is the national entrance exam for admission to 22 participating national law colleges or universities offering LLB degree. For undergraduate CLAT, students must have passed class 12th qualified class 10+2 exam with at least 45% marks from a recognised board. For Post Graduate CLAT, students must have passed graduation in LLB (3-year or 5-year) from a recognized university with at least 50% marks (40% marks for ST/SC) in the qualifying exam.

LLB Entrance Exams

LLB Entrance Exam

Conducting Body

CLAT (Common Law Admission Test)

National Law Universities, India

AILET (All India Law Entrance Test)

National Law University, Delhi

LSAT (Law School Admission Test)

Pearson VUE

DUET (Law)

University of Delhi

AP LAWCET

APSCHE

TS LAWCET

TSCHE

KLEE (Kerala LLB Entrance Exam)

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE)

TS PGLCET

Osmania University, Hyderabad

AP PGLCET

APSCHE

LLB Top 10 Colleges In India

One can pursue either the three-year or the five-year Integrated LLB course from the respective colleges. These colleges are ranked by NIRF based on their infrastructure and top faculties.

Top 10 LLB Colleges in India

NIRF Rank

National Law School of India University (NLSIU)

1

National Law University (NLU)

2

Symbiosis Law School, Pune

3

NALSAR University of Law

4

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences

5

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

6

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

7

GNLU Gandhinagar, Gujarat National Law University

8

Shiksha ‘O’ Anushandhan, Bhubaneswar

9

NLU Jodhpur, National Law University

10

LLB Salary and Career

Candidates who qualify for the LLB course will be required to write the AIBE examination. Qualifying for this exam will make the candidate eligible to become an Advocate and practice in lower or higher courts. The salary package for an Advocate after qualifying for the course is going to be Rs 5 to 6 LPA. 

Additionally, one can also enroll to become a corporate lawyer. These lawyers will be required to work under a law firm and provide their services for the corporate sector. The salary package for the corporate lawyer shall range between Rs 8 to 10 LPA.

Jobs and career opportunities after completing LLB degree include Lawyer, Criminal Lawyer, Civil Lawyer, Cyber Lawyer, Family Lawyer, Real Estate Lawyer, Human Rights Lawyer, Notary, Legal Journalist, Immigration Lawyer, Paralegal, etc.

FAQ

Q1: What is the LLB full form?

LLB full form is Bachelor of Laws. The admission to the course is based on the performance in the entrance exam conducted by the respective universities.

Q2: What is the LLB selection process?

The selection process for admission to the LLB degree is based on grades in 10+2 examination and performance in the LLB entrance exams.

Q3. What are the career/ job opportunities after completing LLB course?

Jobs and career opportunities after completing LLB degree include Lawyer, Criminal Lawyer, Civil Lawyer, Cyber Lawyer, Family Lawyer, Real Estate Lawyer, Human Rights Lawyer, Notary, Legal Journalist, Immigration Lawyer, Paralegal, etc.

