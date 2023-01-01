BBA Full Form with All Details

BBA Full Form is Bachelor of Business Administration - Know what BBA stands for, meaning, what is BBA, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of BBA in the field of Business.

BBA full form is Bachelor of Business Administration. BBA, one of the most popular courses after class 12, is a three-duration course and pathway to enter the world of Business. This 3-year undergraduate course offers various opportunities in various industries including finance, banking, sales, marketing, education, management, entrepreneurship, administration, etc.

Candidates with a background in Commerce, Arts, or Science, can apply for a Bachelor of Business Administration. BBA course offers learning, training, and skills to make students fit for managerial roles or become entrepreneurs or business leaders. There are about 4000+ BBA colleges in India that offer full-time, part-time, distance learning, and online modes of the course.

The candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the BBA full form.

Course Name BBA Full Form Bachelor of Business Administration Course Type Undergraduate Types of BBA Full-time BBA, Part-time BBA, Distance-learning BBA, Online BBA BBA Selection Process BBA Entrance Exams – NPAT, CUET, UGAT, SET, IPU Top BBA Colleges IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak, SVKM’s NMIMS, Amity University, Loyola College, Symbiosis International, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies Number of BBA Colleges 4000+ BBA Colleges in India Course Duration 3 years BBA Specialization Marketing, Sales, Finance, HR, Logistics, International Business, Entrepreneurship Top Recruiters HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Deloitte, PSBs Average Salary Rs 3 - 5 LPA

What is BBA?

BBA full form is Bachelor of Business Administration. BBA is a three-year duration undergraduate degree in business administration. Candidates pursuing BBA degree are offered specialization in finance management, accounting, human resource management, marketing, entrepreneurship, tourism, hospitality, etc. The course teaches the students how a company works, how all the management and financial operations are conducted, etc.

While studying BBA, one learns lessons on management skills, risk management, leadership skills, strategies to run a company or business. He/she get exposure to the financial and advertising industry, business law, economics, IT and computer basics, accounting. With BBA, one can purse job roles as an executive, sales manager, operations manager, etc.

Candidates can choose to opt for a regular 3-year BBA course or an integrated BBA MBA course for five years. The three-year course is divided into six semesters that one can pursue immediately after clearing the class 12th examination. Students interested in studying BBA after 10+2 can refer the table below to understand the BBA syllabus and the range of subjects in BBA.

BBA Subjects Principles of Management Business Mathematics & Statics Introduction to Operations Research Business Economics Financial & Management Accounting Production & Material Management Personnel Management & Industry Relations Marketing Management Business Data Processing Business Laws Introduction to Psychology Business Analytics Introduction to Sociology Micro Economics Organisational Behaviour Essentials of Marketing Corporate Strategic Management Human Resource Management MIS / Systems Design Understanding Industry and Markets Leadership and Ethics Strategy Entrepreneurship International Business Management Sales & Distribution Management Commercial Bank Management Security Analysis Manufacture Planning and Control Digital Marketing Retail Management E-Commerce Quantitative Methods Computer Applications Family Business Management Export/ Import Management PR Management Project Management Financial & Commodity Derivatives Financial Modelling using spreadsheets Industrial Relations and Labour Legislation Consumer Behaviour

BBA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are willing to pursue BBA courses from the prescribed universities should go through the section below to know about the age limit and educational qualification.

Age Limit

The minimum age to apply for the BBA course is 17 years whereas the upper age limit is 22 years.

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have completed class 10+2 in any of the streams, Arts, Commerce or Science with at least 55% marks in aggregate from a recognised board.

BBA Selection Process, BBA Entrance Exams

Final selection for the BBA degree course depends on performance in the Qualifying Examination (10+2), Entrance Test (University/State/National level), and GD-PI (Depending upon selection process).

BBA admission 2022 is based on merit as well as the entrance exam. Top colleges like Symbiosis and Manipal University conduct SET and MET BBA exams to offer admission to the BBA course. The other Management Entrance Exams that are conducted for BBA admission include CUET, JIPMAT, AIMA UGAT, etc.

Top BBA Entrance Exams in India include SET, DU JAT, IPMAT, AIMA UGAT, NMIMS NPAT, FEAT, IPM Aptitude Test.

BBA Top 10 Colleges In India

There are more than 4000 colleges in India that offer admission in BBA course. However, BBA being one of the most-sought after undergraduate courses in India, students eye for the top BBA colleges in India to purse their degree. Check the table below to know the top 10 BBA colleges in India and their NIRF ranking.

BBA College NIRF Ranking IIM Indore 6 IIM Ranchi 21 SVKM’s NMIMS Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce 22 IIFT (Indian Institute of Foreign Trade) 25 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education 27 IIM Rohtak 28 Amity University 29 Symbiosis University 61 Loyola College 65

BBA Salary Structure and Top Recruiters

A lot of job profiles in the human resource, finance and marketing sector are identified under the BBA course. The starting salary package for these profiles is INR 3 lakhs that goes upto INR 7 Lakhs for a fresher. The salary package increases with experience.

Job Profile Salary Package Entrepreneur INR 7.44 lakh HR Executive INR 3.75 lakh Sales Executive INR 2.44 lakh Marketing Executive INR 2.91 lakh Marketing Manager INR 6.84 lakh Financial Advisor INR 3.83 lakh Public Relations Manager INR 5.21 lakh

BBA Top Recruiters

The major industry hiring talent for the candidates who complete BBA course are finance, human resource and public relation. The following companies does the major hiring of the candidates.