BBA Full Form with All Details

BBA full form is Bachelor of Business Administration. BBA, one of the most popular courses after class 12, is a three-duration course and pathway to enter the world of Business. This 3-year undergraduate course offers various opportunities in various industries including finance, banking, sales, marketing, education, management, entrepreneurship, administration, etc.

Candidates with a background in Commerce, Arts, or Science, can apply for a Bachelor of Business Administration. BBA course offers learning, training, and skills to make students fit for managerial roles or become entrepreneurs or business leaders. There are about 4000+ BBA colleges in India that offer full-time, part-time, distance learning, and online modes of the course.

BBA Full Form Overview

The candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the BBA full form. 

Course Name

BBA

Full Form

Bachelor of Business Administration

Course Type

Undergraduate

Types of BBA

Full-time BBA, Part-time BBA, Distance-learning BBA, Online BBA

BBA Selection Process

BBA Entrance Exams – NPAT, CUET, UGAT, SET, IPU

Top BBA Colleges

IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak, SVKM’s NMIMS, Amity University, Loyola College, Symbiosis International, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies

Number of BBA Colleges

4000+ BBA Colleges in India

Course Duration

3 years

BBA Specialization

Marketing, Sales, Finance, HR, Logistics, International Business, Entrepreneurship

Top Recruiters

HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Deloitte, PSBs

Average Salary

Rs 3 - 5 LPA

What is BBA?

BBA full form is Bachelor of Business Administration. BBA is a three-year duration undergraduate degree in business administration. Candidates pursuing BBA degree are offered specialization in finance management, accounting, human resource management, marketing, entrepreneurship, tourism, hospitality, etc. The course teaches the students how a company works, how all the management and financial operations are conducted, etc.

While studying BBA, one learns lessons on management skills, risk management, leadership skills, strategies to run a company or business. He/she get exposure to the financial and advertising industry, business law, economics, IT and computer basics, accounting. With BBA, one can purse job roles as an executive, sales manager, operations manager, etc.

Candidates can choose to opt for a regular 3-year BBA course or an integrated BBA MBA course for five years. The three-year course is divided into six semesters that one can pursue immediately after clearing the class 12th examination. Students interested in studying BBA after 10+2 can refer the table below to understand the BBA syllabus and the range of subjects in BBA.

BBA Subjects

Principles of Management

Business Mathematics & Statics

Introduction to Operations Research

Business Economics

Financial & Management Accounting

Production & Material Management

Personnel Management & Industry Relations

Marketing Management

Business Data Processing

Business Laws

Introduction to Psychology

Business Analytics

Introduction to Sociology

Micro Economics

Organisational Behaviour

Essentials of Marketing

Corporate Strategic Management

Human Resource Management

MIS / Systems Design

Understanding Industry and Markets

Leadership and Ethics

Strategy

Entrepreneurship

International Business Management

Sales & Distribution Management

Commercial Bank  Management

Security Analysis

Manufacture Planning and Control

Digital Marketing

Retail Management

E-Commerce

Quantitative Methods

Computer Applications

Family Business Management

Export/ Import Management

PR Management

Project Management

Financial & Commodity Derivatives

Financial Modelling using spreadsheets

 

Industrial Relations and Labour Legislation

Consumer Behaviour

BBA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are willing to pursue BBA courses from the prescribed universities should go through the section below to know about the age limit and educational qualification. 

Age Limit

The minimum age to apply for the BBA course is 17 years whereas the upper age limit is 22 years. 

Educational Qualification

A candidate should have completed class 10+2 in any of the streams, Arts, Commerce or Science with at least 55% marks in aggregate from a recognised board. 

BBA Selection Process, BBA Entrance Exams

Final selection for the BBA degree course depends on performance in the Qualifying Examination (10+2), Entrance Test (University/State/National level), and GD-PI (Depending upon selection process).

BBA admission 2022 is based on merit as well as the entrance exam. Top colleges like Symbiosis and Manipal University conduct SET and MET BBA exams to offer admission to the BBA course. The other Management Entrance Exams that are conducted for BBA admission include CUET, JIPMAT, AIMA UGAT, etc.

Top BBA Entrance Exams in India include SET, DU JAT, IPMAT, AIMA UGAT, NMIMS NPAT, FEAT, IPM Aptitude Test.

BBA Top 10 Colleges In India

There are more than 4000 colleges in India that offer admission in BBA course. However, BBA being one of the most-sought after undergraduate courses in India, students eye for the top BBA colleges in India to purse their degree. Check the table below to know the top 10 BBA colleges in India and their NIRF ranking.

BBA College

NIRF Ranking

IIM Indore

6

IIM Ranchi

21

SVKM’s NMIMS Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce

22

IIFT (Indian Institute of Foreign Trade)

25

ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education

27

IIM Rohtak

28

Amity University

29

Symbiosis University

61

Loyola College

65

BBA Salary Structure and Top Recruiters

A lot of job profiles in the human resource, finance and marketing sector are identified under the BBA course. The starting salary package for these profiles is INR 3 lakhs that goes upto INR 7 Lakhs for a fresher. The salary package increases with experience. 

Job Profile

Salary Package

Entrepreneur 

INR 7.44 lakh

HR Executive

INR 3.75 lakh

Sales Executive

INR 2.44 lakh

Marketing Executive

INR 2.91 lakh

Marketing Manager

INR 6.84 lakh

Financial Advisor

INR 3.83 lakh

Public Relations Manager

INR 5.21 lakh

BBA Top Recruiters

The major industry hiring talent for the candidates who complete BBA course are finance, human resource and public relation. The following companies does the major hiring of the candidates. 

  • Ernst & Young (EY)
  • Hewlett-Packard
  • ICICI Bank
  • Microsoft
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
  • Hindustan Unilever
  • International Business Machines (IBM) Corp
  • Mc Kinsey and Company
  • Deloitte
  • Sony

