IAS Full Form: Know About UPSC Civil Services CSE 2023 Exam

IAS Full Form: Know about the full form of IAS and important details on the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2023 in this space.

IAS Full Form: IAS stands for Indian Administrative Services. Union Public Service Commission conducts civil services exams every year to recruit eligible & deserving candidates for the post of IAS Officer. The UPSC CSE exam is one of the toughest examinations in the country. More than 10 lakhs of candidates appear for this exam every year, but only a few of them could crack it and secure the IAS officer post. There are a few important facts about this exam that should be known by all the candidates aspiring for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Hence, we have shared below all the relevant information related to the IAS exam that would ease their preparation journey.

UPSC IAS Overview

Have a look at the table shared below to know the complete overview of the UPSC Civil Services Examination;

Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Exam Name Civil Services Exam Level National Frequency Once a Year Mode of Exam Offline Selection Stages Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Personality Test Round

UPSC IAS Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must satisfy all the UPSC IAS eligibility criteria before applying for the post. There are various factors associated with the IAS eligibility conditions like age limit, educational qualification, and nationality as shared below:

Nationality

A candidate must be either

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 for getting permanently settled in India, or

a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

Age Limit

The age of the candidate must be between 21 years-32 years as of the prescribed date when applying for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. However, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories candidates.

Minimum Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a graduation degree from any recognized University in order to be considered eligible to apply for the UPSC IAS recruitment process.

UPSC IAS Exam Pattern

The UPSC IAS selection process comprises three stages i.e Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type), Civil Services (Main) Examination, and Interview round. Check out the IAS exam pattern for all three stages shared below:

Preliminary Examination

The Prelims exam is a screening test only. It comprises two papers of objective type and carries a maximum of 400 marks. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Studies I 100 200 2 hours General Studies II (CSAT) 80 200 2 hours Total 400 4 Hours

Mains Examination

The IAS Mains Exam consists of 9 papers of conventional essay type. There will be two qualifying papers and seven merit-based papers. The duration of each paper will be three hours.

Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper A Compulsory Indian Language 300 Marks 3 hours Paper B English (Qualifying) 300 Marks 3 hours Paper-I Essay 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-II General Studies-I 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-III General Studies -II 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-IV General Studies -III 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-V General Studies -IV 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

Personality Test/Interview Round

Candidates who will qualify in the mains examination will be shortlisted for the interview/personality test round. The UPSC Interview/Personality Test will be conducted for a total of 275 marks. The marks secured in the Civil Services (Main) Examination and Interview/Personality Test) would determine the final ranking of the candidates.

How to ace the UPSC IAS exam in one attempt

Candidates must adhere to the UPSC IAS preparation tips and choose the finest books to crack the upcoming exam in one go. Check out the expert-recommended tips & tricks shared below:

Candidates must download the latest IAS syllabus and exam pattern to know about the paper format, number of sections, and the marking scheme defined by the commission.

After understanding the syllabus, candidates must prepare a study schedule as per the topic weightage and allocate study hours to all the topics accordingly.

Candidates must select the finest books and study material based on the latest syllabus to perform well in the exam.

Once the syllabus is completed, the candidates should start attempting mock tests and previous year's papers to assess the level of their preparation.

Prepare notes for all the topics and revise them frequently so that they can easily recall key details on examination day.

We hope this article on the UPSC Civil Services Exam was helpful for the candidates. Candidates must be well versed with the eligibility criteria, and exam pattern and follow the right preparation strategy to ace the IAS exam in a single attempt.