Importance of consistency: IAS officer shares a powerful life lesson

IAS officer shares a powerful life lesson: IAS Officer tweets about the powerful life lesson on the importance of consistency by taking small steps towards our goals. Check out this post to know its meaning and its implication in life.

IAS officer shares a powerful life lesson: A post shared by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan is trending on Twitter and has impressed netizens a lot. The tweet implies the importance of small steps and consistency in life. He shared a picture in which two people are climbing a ladder. While one person is trying to start climbing a ladder where the steps are fewer and far, whereas the other person has reached their destination by climbing a ladder with close steps.

Importance Of Small Steps. pic.twitter.com/LHDn8mZrw2 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) November 9, 2022

In today's competitive world, people have forgotten the importance of consistency as they try to achieve their goals through shortcut methods. The post shared by the IAS officer implies that taking small steps toward the goal is only the way to get one step closer to your dream. The post has received more than 5 k likes and many positive reactions. In this blog, we have shared tips & tricks on how to become consistent in IAS preparation for all IAS aspirants.

How to become consistent in the UPSC IAS Preparation?

UPSC IAS exam is one of the popular examinations in the country. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam every year, but only a few could clear the exam owing to high-level competition. Since the exam syllabus is lengthy, many times candidates find it difficult to maintain consistency while studying. Hence, we have shared the best strategies on how to become consistent in the UPSC IAS Preparation for all the aspirants.

Curate a Proper Study Schedule

Candidates must prepare a proper timetable and follow it till the end of the recruitment process. Divide the syllabus into two parts, pick topics with more marks weightage first, and then prepare easy topics. Since the IAS syllabus is lengthy, candidates must follow the study schedule strictly to complete the syllabus on time and allocate the remaining time for the revision of all the important topics.

Attempt Mock Tests

When it comes to acing the UPSC IAS exam, practicing unlimited questions will ensure favorable results. Candidates must attempt 2-3 sectional & full-length mock tests daily after completing the syllabus to enhance their preparation level. Along with that, they should analyze their performance and improve their weak areas for better results.

Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next IAS preparation tip is to download UPSC's previous year's question papers online and solve them consistently to get an idea of the types of questions asked in the exam. This will help candidates to anticipate the difficulty level of the upcoming exam and implement a strategy accordingly in their preparation journey. Solving old exam papers will enhance the solving speed, accuracy, and time management skills of the aspirants

Stay Confident

Preparation for the UPSC IAS exam can be physically tiring and mentally exhausting for all aspirants. Candidates must think positively and avoid negative thoughts to maintain a healthy mind and body. Also, they are advised to avoid studying any new topics in their last phase of preparation to avoid unnecessary confusion at the last moment.

Take Short Breaks

The next IAS preparation tip is that the candidates must take small & frequent breaks in their study schedule to improve their productivity & concentration power. It is advised to take 15 minutes every 80 minutes to recharge their mind. During the break, they can clean their study areas, go for a brief walk, snack on healthy food, and practice meditation to clear their mind and feel more energetic. Also, they should set an alarm every break to avoid losing more time on break and get back to their studies as per the schedule.

Revision is Key!

Preparation for the UPSC IAS exam is not complete without quick revision. Candidates must make revisions as part of their daily schedule and revise all the topics studied so far. This will help them to retain the key facts important for each topic/chapter on the examination day.

We hope this article on the importance of consistency in UPSC IAS preparation was helpful for our readers. It is important to stay consistent and hardworking in life to achieve goals seamlessly.