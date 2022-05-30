UPSC Topper 2021 AIR 2: Ankita Agarwal hails from West Bengal, Economics Hons from St. Stephen’s DU

UPSC Topper 2021 AIR 2 Ankita Agarwal Biography: Check the success story IAS 2021 Topper Ankita Agarwal, All India Rank 2, who hails from Kolkata, West Bengal and has done Economics Hons from St. Stephen’s, Delhi University.

UPSC Topper 2021 AIR 2 Ankita Agarwal Biography: UPSC has released the final result of CSE 2021 Exam along with the toppers list. Toatal 685 candidates have been recommended for final appointment by Union Public Service Commission. This year all the three toppers are female hailing from different parts of India - Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla. Let’s look at the Success story of 2nd Topper (UPSC CSE 2021 AIR 2), Ankita Agarwal.

UPSC declares #CivilServices 2021 Final Result.685 candidates recommended for appointment.



UPSC declares 2021 Civil Services Exam results



UPSC CSE Topper 2021 Ankita Agarwal (AIR 2)

Ankita Agarwal cleared IAS Exam in her 2nd attempt and got the 2nd Rank (AIR). She gave her first attempt in 2019 after leaving a corporate job and secured the 239th All India Rank. Ankita hails from Kolkata, West Bengal, and has completed Economics Hons from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University in 2017. After that, she worked for Dalberg (a Consultancy firm) for 1 year and covered countries like Bangladesh. Then in 2018, she left the corporate job for UPSC CSE Exam Preparation.

Ankita’s optional subject was Political Science and her first preference in UPSC was IAS, and the second was IPS. She likes to read in her free time and used to Play Basketball earlier. Her father is a Businessman in Kolkata, West Bengal. Ankita is a strong single woman who likes to dedicate her services to the country.

Commitment, Hard Work, Focus, and Belief are the important elements that add to the success story of Ankita Agarwal, UPSC 2021 Topper - All India Rank 2.

