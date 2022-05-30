UPSC Toppers List 2021: Shruti Sharma secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

UPSC Toppers List 2021 has been released based on the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 of the Written Exam & Interview held by the Union Public Service Commission. UPSC Toppers Top 3 Scorers include women IAS candidates. Check Full List Here.

UPSC Toppers List 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 30th May 2022 announced the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 as well as released the UPSC Toppers List 2021. The UPSC had conducted the Written Test of Civil Services Examination 2021 in January 2022 and the Interview for Personality Test in April-May 2022. The UPSC Toppers List 2021 released is in order of merit of candidates based on their results in the Written Test and Interview. Candidates shortlisted in the UPSC Toppers List 2021 have been recommended for appointment to:

(i) Indian Administrative Service

(ii) Indian Foreign Service

(iii) Indian Police Service

(iv) Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

UPSC Toppers List 2021: Shruti Sharma secures AIR 1, Full List of Top 20 UPSC Toppers

AIR Rank Name 1 Shruti Sharma 2 Ankita Agarwal 3 Gamini Singla 4 Aishwarya Verma 5 Utkarsh Dwivedi 6 Yaksh Chaudhary 7 Samyak S Jain 8 Ishita Rathi 9 Preetam Kumar 10 Harkeerat Singh Randhawa 11 Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak 12 Yasharth Shekhar 13 Priyamvada Ashok Mhaddalkar 14 Abhinav J Jain 15 C Yashwanthkumar Reddy 16 Anshu Priya 17 Mehak Jain 18 Ravi Kumar Sihag 19 Diksha Joshi 20 Arpit Chauhan

PM Modi congratulates UPSC Women Toppers 2021

Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022