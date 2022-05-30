UPSC Topper 2021: Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla & Aishwarya Verma; 4 Women Ace IAS Exam

UPSC IAS 2021 Toppers list has been released by UPSC. The top 4 slots have been filled by female candidates this year with Shruti Sharma emerging as the topper, AIR 1 UPSC CSE 2021. Check her success story followed by the other three toppers below.

UPSC Final Result 2021 has left everyone in awe this year as again the first three spots on the list have been filled by females (after 2015), Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla. In fact, the fourth spot has also been filled by a woman candidate, Aishwarya Verma. Take a look at the success story of these four females in the article below. Know about the life struggles and their success mantras as well.

Also, get to see the complete list of UPSC Topper 2021 and the selected candidates this year.

This time even Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the leading ladies of UPSC CSE 2021. Check his tweet below.

Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

Women power at it's best!

Congratulations Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla, the first 3 toppers in #UPSC #CivilServicesExamination 2021 Final.

A day of celebration also for all the others who have made it. #DoPT pic.twitter.com/gZtvoVrWLt — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 30, 2022

UPSC Toppers 2021: Female toppers of this year

Shruti Sharma:

Shruti is IAR 1, UPSC CSE 2021. She is an alumnus of Delhi University and has also studied at St Stephen's College, Jawaharlal Nehru University, (JNU).

Shruti, however, did not succeed on the basis of just self-study, but also from taking help of the coaching for the Civil Services exam from Jamia Milia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

Shruti said that she was sure of her selection in Civil Services this year, but was surprised to see herself as the topper of UPSC CSE 2021. Shruti had always wanted to be an IAS officer and serve her country. Shruti hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and has been a student of history.

Also, it is interesting to know that 23 candidates from Jamia’s residential coaching academy have qualified for the CSE 2021.

Ankita Agarwal:

Ankita is AIR 2, UPSC CSE 2021. She was elated by her selection and credited her success to her parents. Ankita hails from West Bengal and also attempted the exam in 2019 to secure AIR 239.

This year in the UPSC CSE, 685 successful candidates have been listed. Out of these, 244 are from the general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 from Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes

Gamini Singla:

The third spot this year in UPSC CSE has been grabbed by Chandigarh's Gamini Singla. She has expressed her gratitude and also thanked her parents for the support.

Aishwarya Verma:

The 4th spot in UPSC CSE 2021 List has been grabbed by Aishwarya Verma. We could not reach her for comments.

This year as per Twitter data, the following coaching institutes have performed well.

Iqra IAS, Jamia Milia islamia, JNU, AMU, BHU etc.

Congratulations so proud of Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma for securing the 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th ranks in the #UPSC exams. Way to go girls wish you all the very best in all your future endeavours you all made it in the topper's list we feel elated — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) May 30, 2022

UPSC CSE 2021 Final Results were released today that is on May 29, 2022. The list of candidates can be verified and checked on upsc.gov.in or the link shared above. This year it has been the girls who have filled the top 4 spots followed by Utkarsh Dwivedi on the 5th spot.

It was also very thoughtful of PM Modi to tweet about those who could not qualify UPSC IAS exam for 2021, He wrote, "I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them."

Jagran Josh congratulates all the selected candidates of UPSC CSE 2021 and wishes better luck to those who have not qualified this year. Go through the following in case you are appearing for the UPSC CSE 2022.

