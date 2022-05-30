UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 (Out) @upsc.gov.in, Download Direct Link Here

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 has been declared by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. And how to check UPSC Civil Services Main Examination result link, steps and other details below here.

UPSC CSE 2021 Final Result: On 30 May 2022, Union Public Service Commission announced the final result of UPSC Civil Service 2021. As per the result notice, Shruti Sharma Ranked Number 1 followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla. A total of 685 candidates are recommended for UPSC IAS 2021 of which girls have stepped themselves into the top-four ranking. Those who have appeared in, UPSC CSE Interview Round/ Personality Test, can download UPSC CSE from the official website. Although, USC CSE 2021 Result Link is provided below:

Out of a total, 244 candidates are selected for General Category, 73 for EWS, 203 for OBC, 105 for SC and 60 for ST.

UPSC IAS Final result has been prepared on the basis of Civil Services Examination 2021 held in January 2022 and the interviews for the Personality Test held in April-May 2021 for appointment to Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group 'B'.

UPSC Civil Service 2021 exam was organized for filling up 712 vacancies for IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Service Group-A Posts and Central Service Group B Posts.

UPSC CSE 2021 Registration Dates 04 March to 24 March 2021 UPSC CSE 2021 Prelims Exam Date 10 October 2021 UPSC CSE 2021 Prelims Result Date 29 October 2021 UPSC CSE 2021 Mains Exam Date 07 to 16 January 2022 UPSC CSE 2021 Mains Result Date 21 March 2022 UPSC CSE 2021 Interview April and May 2022 UPSC CSE 2021 Final Result Date 30 May 2022

How to Download UPSC CSE 2021 Final Result 2021 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Click on ‘Final Result : Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021’

Step 3: Download UPSC CSE 2021 Final Result PDF

Step 4: Check details of selected candidates