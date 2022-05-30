UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 (Out) @upsc.gov.in, Download Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE 2021 Final Result: On 30 May 2022, Union Public Service Commission announced the final result of UPSC Civil Service 2021. As per the result notice, Shruti Sharma Ranked Number 1 followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla. A total of 685 candidates are recommended for UPSC IAS 2021 of which girls have stepped themselves into the top-four ranking. Those who have appeared in, UPSC CSE Interview Round/ Personality Test, can download UPSC CSE from the official website. Although, USC CSE 2021 Result Link is provided below:
UPSC CSE 2021 Final Result Download
Out of a total, 244 candidates are selected for General Category, 73 for EWS, 203 for OBC, 105 for SC and 60 for ST.
UPSC IAS Final result has been prepared on the basis of Civil Services Examination 2021 held in January 2022 and the interviews for the Personality Test held in April-May 2021 for appointment to Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group 'B'.
UPSC Civil Service 2021 exam was organized for filling up 712 vacancies for IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Service Group-A Posts and Central Service Group B Posts.
|UPSC CSE 2021 Registration Dates
|04 March to 24 March 2021
|UPSC CSE 2021 Prelims Exam Date
|10 October 2021
|UPSC CSE 2021 Prelims Result Date
|29 October 2021
|UPSC CSE 2021 Mains Exam Date
|07 to 16 January 2022
|UPSC CSE 2021 Mains Result Date
|21 March 2022
|UPSC CSE 2021 Interview
|April and May 2022
|UPSC CSE 2021 Final Result Date
|30 May 2022
How to Download UPSC CSE 2021 Final Result 2021 ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC
Step 2: Click on ‘Final Result : Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021’
Step 3: Download UPSC CSE 2021 Final Result PDF
Step 4: Check details of selected candidates