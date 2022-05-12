Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): Best Strategy To Revise Current Affairs Before CSE: Magazines, Books or Newspapers?

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2022 is to be conducted on 5th June 2022. Aspirants have less than 20 days to revise for the UPSC Prelims and appear for it. This is the time when the candidates tend to jumble the topics up in nervousness. To avoid this we insist on candidates going through the new series of Jagran Josh, Target UPSC 2022 Prelims. Today our experts would guide the UPSC aspirants of 2022 on the best strategy to revise current affairs.

Do Not Sit To Revise All Newspapers of Past One Year: A lot of candidates are advised to maintain a notebook full of newspaper cuttings that are important from the UPSC exam point of view. Our experts recommend not doing that. Reading newspaper articles that are too long on the final days would only lead to more confusion than one candidate can afford. You must understand that the newspapers have articles that are explanatory. They are not needed to be revised totally.

Try Revising Msing Monthly Magazines Offered By Various Publishing Houses And Coaching Institutes: Many institutes like Vision IAS, Vajiram and Ravi offer monthly magazines of current affairs that give a gist of whatever has happened in the entire month. That is what is needed at this time by the candidates who are to appear in the CSE 2022. One can recollect all the major facts and details of all the important news and events that took place in the past year.

Do Not Try To Read Before June 2021 Current Affairs: Candidates who are to appear in UPSC CSE 2022 must avoid revising the current affairs that have happened one year before the exam. Last year's exam was conducted in June 2021 so the major events up to May 2021 would have been covered in that exam itself. Start reading from June 2021 till May 2022 for better coverage of current affairs.

Go Through Current Affairs Related To Government Schemes, Environment and Art & Culture Separately: These are some hot topics in the syllabus of UPSC CSE Prelims always. Thus candidates must always revise all the latest events related to the environment, art and culture and the newly launched Government schemes in the country. You cannot skip any topic that is related to the above-mentioned subjects at all. It would be a folly at your end if you do.