Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): Top 5 IAS Officers Who Help CSE Aspirants On Social Media! 

Check these IAS officers who help the UPSC IAS candidates prepare for the exam through social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Prelims 2022 would be conducted within the next 20 days. The aspirants prepare all around the year in the hope of qualifying for the exam. Many joined classes, test series and group study sessions to prepare for the CSE Prelims 2022. Do you know, that there are various IAS officers who help the aspirants for the Civil Services exam in their preparation? Check out the top 5 IAS officers of the country who don't hesitate to share their strategies of success with others on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook etc.

Target UPSC 2022 (Prelims): Top IAS Officers Helping CSE Aspirants

IAS Dr Ravindra Goswami IAS Tina Dabi IAS Sonal Goel IAS Jitin Yadav IAS Shubham Gupta

Let us discuss each of them one by one here.

IAS Dr Ravindra Goswami:

Dr Ravindra Goswami is an IAS officer posted as the Joint Secretary in the Government of Rajasthan. He helps the students who prepare for UPSC CSE. He was the Sub Divisional Officer and Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mount Abu (Sirohi) and has been posted as Joint Secretary to the Government, Department of Personnel (A1), Jaipur, Rajasthan. He also has a blog in a leading daily which he uses to advise and guide the UPSC candidates. Check some of his tweets below.

All the static part is something we have been exposed in school or college.

Hype is not right word according to me. The word is “माहौल”.

इस से आपको माहौल मिलता है, you are in to it. — Dr.Ravindra Goswami (@DrRavindra_IAS) November 15, 2021

IAS Tina Dabi:

IAS Tina Dabi is one of the most famous IAS Officers in the country. She was one of the most successful candidates and celebrated officers of India posted in the Rajasthan cadre. Tina Dabi is quite active on social media and takes to the platform to guide the aspirants for UPSC CSE preparation.

Tina Dabi has been posted as the Joint Secretary of Finance in the Government of Rajasthan. She became IAS in 2016. Tina Dabi also shared some notes on her social media platform with the aspirants.

Who is Pradeep Gawande? True Age, Marriage With UPSC Topper Tina Dabi, Family, Education, IAS Career| Biography



UPSC IAS 2022: Not Just Tina-Ria Dabi! Check These Incredible Sisters Who Became UPSC Toppers: Success Story



IAS Sonal Goel:

Sonal Goel is an IAS officer of the 2008 batch. She is among the top 25 Women Transforming India-Niti Aayog, Web Wonder Women- Twitter India and TEDx Speaker. Sonal Goel would be discussing the Strategy to crack UPSC CSE and the other competitive exam on 11th May at 7:30 pm. She does this quite often. She is the resident commissioner posted in Delhi. Check some of her tweets below:

#FacebookLive for Budding #CivilServices Aspirants.



I will be discussing the ‘Strategy to crack UPSC #CivilServices and other Competitive Exams’

Today 11th May at 7.30 pm.



The aspirants can drop their questions in comments section below,I shall try to answer them during session pic.twitter.com/8OPZErmz0R — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) May 11, 2022

IAS Jitin Yadav IAS Jitin Yadav recently released some tweets to guide the candidates for UPSC IAS interviews. He shared what candidates should do and what they should avoid during CSE Personality Test.

IAS Jitin Yadav is an alumnus of St Stephen's College, JNU and has his own Telegram Channel. He has also published his own book recently to guide the UPSC CSE candidates. Take a look at the tweet below.

UPSC IAS 2022: IAS Jitin Yadav's Smart Preparation Tips for UPSC Interview

Let's Crack It : Step by Step Guide for UPSC Civil Services Exam is available here:



Amazon - https://t.co/Q4prR30pTD



Flipkart - https://t.co/03YCMdZ4BO



EduGali - https://t.co/0iPAx9DDiR pic.twitter.com/eXNWk4Ny1l — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) February 27, 2022

Do you think #UPSC Civil Services is the best option for the youth of India?



Please mention your reason in comments. — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 7, 2022

A smart aspirant not only prepares well for interview but also try to know background of #UPSC Chairman and Members who will be heading interview boards.



Here is a thread on brief background of #UPSC Chairman and Members: — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

IAS Shubham Gupta:

IAS Shubham Gupta is an IAS officer of Batch of 2019 posted in Maharashtra. He is the Assistant Collector of Nashik. He has completed his MA in Economics and belongs to Jaipur. He is a keen teacher in himself and guides the Civil Services aspirants as well. Check his tweets below.

(3/14) How does it matter for E-governance?



The foremost mandate of a government is to function as a legitimate guardian of property rights, and an arbiter of citizen identity & records.



E-governance - delivery of citizen services via the internet, has aided this mandate by- — Shubham Gupta (@ShubhamGupta_11) April 1, 2022

The above mentioned IAS officers can be followed by the candidates of Civil Services exam to prepare well and secure position in UPSC CSE 2022.