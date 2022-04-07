UPSC IAS 2022: IAS Jitin Yadav's Smart Preparation Tips for UPSC Interview

IAS Jitin Yadav has come up with some interesting details on his Twitter Handle informing candidates of UPSC interviews about smart ways of preparation. Check the details below.

UPSC Interviews have begun on 5th April 2022. The view outside the UPSC building on Ashoka Road is breathtaking. Candidates, their guardians and friends click pictures, drinking water, being nervous and coming back smiling or with watery eyes. All this is happening at the same moment outside the Commission where UPSC IAS Interviews are being conducted.

Many achieve their dreams in this very building. An IAS officer, Jitin Yadav has shared his experiences on his Twitter account guiding aspirants on what to do and what not to do for UPSC Personality Test. Take a look at his tips below.

Who Is IAS Jitin Yadav?

Jitin Yadav is a St Stephens and JNU Passout who is currently posted as the SDM of Mathabhanga at Coochbehar. He is a 2016 batch officer of the West Bengal cadre. He has previously worked as Assistant Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force.

Prior to that, he worked for three years as a Derivatives Trader in Energy Markets at Futures First in Gurgaon.

He completed his Master’s in Public Management from JNU and a Bachelor of Science in Physics from St.Stephen's College, Delhi University.

UPSC IAS 2022: Interview Tips by Jitin Yadav

Jitin Yadav in his tweet guides the candidates to not only prepare well for the interview but also know a little about the background of the UPSC Chairman and the members of the Board. He took to his Twitter Account to gove information about the members of the Interview Board.

A smart aspirant not only prepares well for interview but also try to know background of #UPSC Chairman and Members who will be heading interview boards.



Here is a thread on brief background of #UPSC Chairman and Members: — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Now, candidates must be thinking why is it important to know about the members of the UPSC Interview Board? The answer to this is extremely simple. The profession of any person tells about his state of mind and can help in knowing what questions could be formed in his/her mind.

In case anyone who is a gold medalist from IIT and has been an engineer posted in such department as the head would be interested in knowing about the new infrastructure-related mega announcements made by the Prime Minister recently. He may also be willing to know more from you about them. Also, he may drag you to the history of buildings and infrastructures of India. So such things may be necessary.

Some replies to the tweet were very obvious, like, "how would we know what board we would fall in?"

To this one can say that there are not 100 members to know about. Memorising and knowing the information of 20-30 people is not a Hercules task.

Jitin Yadav has shared information about the following members which can also be seen on his Twitter handle -

Dr Manoj Soni (Chairman)

- a scholar of political science

- specialises in International Relations

- Past - Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University and MSU of Baroda

- youngest VC in independent India

Ms. Smita Nagaraj(Member)

- Masters in Political Science, JNU

- PG Diploma in Mass Communication

- IAS 1984 batch, TN cadre

- Served at the Ministry of Defence and DOPT

- been Executive Director of the Central Social Welfare Board

Ms M Sathiyavathy(Member)

- PG and Gold medalist in Mathematics from IIT, Madras

- IRS 1981, then IAS 1982 batch, AGMUT cadre

- worked at Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram

- served at Ministries of Commerce, Labour, Textiles, Civil Aviation, Dept of Space.

Sri Bharat Bhushan Vyas(Member)

- IAS 1986, J&K

- BSc Botany

- Chief Secretary, J&K

- Advisor to Governor, J&K

The rest can be checked in the tweets below:

Air Marshal Ajit S Bhonsle(Member)

- spent 39 years in Air Force

- MSc in Defence Studies

- MPhil from National Institute of Defence Studies, Japan

- Forte - Training, Education, Infrastructure development, Cyber Security

- Interests - avid traveller, art & culture — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Ms. Sujata Mehta(Member)

- MPhil in Political Science

- Indian Foreign Service 1980 batch

- served in Indian Missions in Moscow, Dhaka & UN in New York

- Ambassador to Conference on Disarmament in Geneva — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Dr T C A Anant(Member)

- former Chief Statistician of India

- Secretary, MOSPI

- Masters from Delhi School of Economics and served as professor at DSE for >10 years

- PhD from Cornell

- Publications in field of Labour, Industry, Economic Theory — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022 Candidates who are appearing in the UPSC CSE Personaluty Test 2021 must follow the links above for a detailed information in the members of the Board. UPSC is an unforgivable exam, which is why the candidates must not take any risks. Wishing all the aspirants the best of luck!

