UPSC IAS 2022: How To Become An IAS Officer? Here's The Guidance You Need!

Clearing the UPSC Civil Services exam is not an easy nut to crack. However, if you follow the step by step guidance shared here, you can become an IAS officer in future. Check the strategy below.

Becoming an IAS Officer may be a dream of millions but only a few hundred have been able to achieve it. Going by the current data available on DoPT's website, India has 4926 administrative officers out of which only 3511 have been recruited directly and 1415 officers are recruited through state services. Out of these, not all are IAS officers. Some would be IPS, IRS, IRTS, IFS etc as well. It is said that bureaucracy is India’s backbone of steel. Recruiting these officers takes time and the process is tedious. UPSC takes one year to recruit the IAS officers in India. So, as it may have been inferred, the aspirants have one year to prepare for their Civil Services exam. In this article, you will come to know how to become an IAS officer. This step by step guidance, if followed by you, would lead you to the top job position in the country.

How to Become an IAS Officer?

Follow the step by step process that would make you an IAS in future.

Know the Requirements: Also, Read| Eligibility, Attempts to become an IAS Officer in India If you are above 21 and a graduate, you can apply for the Civil Services exam in India. Check the age constraints as per your category and estimate the time you have for your preparation. You as a candidate must know the attempts you have for yourself to appear in the CSE. Also, check if your graduation subject can be of any help in the UPSC CSE. Thus, one must be clear of the educational qualification, the age limit and other details required for appearing in the exam. Target the year of the exam as per your knowledge: This means that if you are a total novice, you must not at all set your expectation very high. One always needs at least a year to realize the seriousness of the exam and complete the syllabus. We would suggest that if you have some prior information about the exam or if it had been your dream since childhood, you may target the coming year’s paper (as it is expected that you would know about the syllabus at least). The candidates, who do not have any information about the Civil Services exam must take target the exam after a year. In case one has extra attempts, one can appear for the first time with lesser preparation also. Go through the Syllabus carefully: Aspirants must check the UPSC syllabus available on the official website upsc.gov.in. This is the only place you will find a 100% authentic syllabus. Check the syllabus to analyse how much you know about the topics written in the syllabus. Apart from the syllabus which is a part of Static GK, you need to know the day to day events related to all the subjects written in the syllabus. So, a thorough knowledge of Current Affairs is a must for appearing in UPSC Civil Services. By studying the syllabus, candidates can analyse how much time they need to complete it. Check exam pattern of UPSC Civil Services Get the Books you need: We totally understand that getting new books is always a childhood fantasy for many and it's a notion that UPSC CSE needs at least 3 books per subject. We are going to stop you right here because it is an incorrect assumption among the aspirants. Candidates need to study all the NCERT books from 6th to 12th, but not all reference books that are available in the market. NCERT books help in providing all the details in a summarised way to the aspirants and prepare them for more informative books. Many times UPSC CSE papers quote NCERTs while framing questions as well. So leaving NCERTs untouched would be a bad decision. One reference book per subject of GS will be sufficient for the candidates. Books like Laxmikanth and Ramesh Singh are Bibles of Polity and Economics but candidates can decide to go their way after going through a few books and choosing the ones they understand the most. All reference books have the same information more or less. Go through the daily newspaper: Choose one newspaper to go through every day. The Hindu is suggested by experts to all UPSC Candidates but you may decide to go through any other paper as per your choice. The Hindu is the most elaborative paper but it is difficult to understand and interpret by many in the first few months. At any time you must not invest more than 1.5 hours in newspaper reading. One may also get monthly news magazines that have a gist of every important news, but going through newspapers always helps. Candidates develop a habit of reading through this. Prepare notes in case you read the newspaper and remember to revise the notes every week. Related| UPSC 2022: Which is The Best Newspaper To Cover UPSC Syllabus & To Crack CSE?

Decide your optional: Your optional subject should be the one you are most comfortable studying. Also, a smart decision would be to go through previous years' papers and find out what suits you the best. If you have further trouble go through the article shared below. ALSO READ| UPSC 2022: Best Optional Subject In UPSC Syllabus to Successfully Clear The IAS Exam Your optional subject should be the one you are most comfortable studying. Also, a smart decision would be to go through previous years' papers and find out what suits you the best. If you have further trouble go through the article shared below. Study two subjects at a time: The syllabus should be handy when you start with subject reading. Going through two subjects at a time avoids monotony and helps you maintain a balance. Candidates should at no time leave their current affairs while studying for their subjects. Dedicate 1 hour to optional every day: Candidates must at least dedicate one hour every day to go through their optional subject. It should not be just picked up after the Prelims. That strategy would not work nowadays. Also not only focusing on optional for the first three months of preparation would work now. UPSC exam is now based on a more practical approach than in previous years. This duration will obviously be increased once you clear the prelims exam.

UPSC 2022 Exam Date & Calendar (CSE): Prelims on 5 June, Mains From 16 September Time your tests: The candidates should engage themselves in weekly tests after two months of starting their preparation. Do not worry about the marks. You just need to sit for two hours to practice. Your brain also needs to be trained in elimination techniques and solving MCQs. The scores would see a rise when your syllabus is reaching completion. Be confident that you will become an IAS in one year: Wear your confidence at all times. This is the only thing that would keep you motivated. Follow a hobby or relax every day: Taking breaks is important for the human brain and body. You need to relax every day. Go out for 2 hours every day to relax, walk and exercise as well. You can also follow a hobby if you want to.

Coaching classes are not always essential for UPSC Civil Services, not even if you are a novice. The classes should however be taken if you find yourself not being punctual. UPSC Preparation requires disciplined studying and life. If any candidate can afford to coach, or he finds that he cannot be regular without coaching, it must be joined with immediate effect. UPSC exam can be cleared through self-study as well. Following this strategy can help any candidate clear the Civil Services exam soon.

