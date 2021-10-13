UPSC CSE 2021: Prelims Concludes! Check UPSC Syllabus & How to Prepare GS I, II, III & IV for UPSC Mains

UPSC 2021 Prelims is over. Check UPSC Syllabus and UPSC Mains 2021 preparation strategy for GS Paper I, II, III and IV here. Also, check UPSC 2021 Prelims Answer Key (unofficial) and expected Cut-offs.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 has recently concluded on October 10, 2021. The candidates who appeared in the exam had mixed reactions to the exam. Where some were happy with their paper being easier than previous years, others were amazed at UPSC Prelims 2021 having sports questions. The candidates can check the UPSC Prelims 2021 answer key and check the UPSC Prelims 2021 expected cut-offs below.

Also, check the strategy to be followed for UPSC Mains 2021 along with a detailed understanding of the syllabus.

UPSC CSE 2021: Strategy for UPSC Mains

UPSC Mains will be conducted in January 2022. The aspirants who appeared in the UPSC CSE 2021 must be aware of the UPSC Syllabus.

The UPSC Mains Syllabus includes various subjects like history, economics, geography, current affairs and subject exam divided into 4 major papers GS I, II, III and IV.

Out of the nine papers, only 7 are counted for final merit-making. The UPSC Mains exam consists of 1750 marks as maximum and the interview consists of 275 marks. For the rest two papers, the candidates must secure minimum marks as prescribed by UPSC.

How to Prepare for UPSC 2021 Mains-GS Paper I, II, III & IV

GS I- The GS Paper I consists of various areas like Indian Heritage and Culture, History, Geography of the World Society etc. The Indian Culture covers various Art forms, literature and architecture from ancient to modern times. Modern Indian history, freedom struggle, world history, features of Indian Society, physical geography, diversity of India etc.

The paper requires all-around preparation by the candidates. The candidates must go through the theory from the necessary books from Satish Chandra, Bipin Chandra for history and Nitin Singh for Indian Art and Culture. NCERT would not be enough for candidates although they must be brushed up by the candidates.

GS II- The GS Paper II consists of Indian Polity, Indian Constitution, Functions of Union and State, issues and challenges pertaining to a federal structure, Parliament and State legislatures, Representation of People's Act, NGOs, SHGs, various groups and associations, donors, charities etc. The candidates have just one book to go to - M Laxmikanth. It is always easier to write in points, which must be followed by the candidates so that their answers are easily visible to the checker.

GS III- UPSC GS Paper III consists of topics such as Technology, Economic Development, Biodiversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management. The Indian Economy and various issues related to planning, mobilization of resources, growth, development and employment etc are also included in this paper. Apart from current events, the candidates must go through Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh. Follow the Hindu regularly and practice writing economy based questions.

GS IV- GS Paper IV is on Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude. The candidates must know that this exam consists of questions that may be practical life-based. The topics from which questions may be asked in the exam include emotional intelligence concepts and their utilities and application in administration and governance. The candidates need to practice answer writing for the questions as the Mains Exam is subjective in nature.

The candidates who have appeared in the prelims must without waste now begin preparation for the UPSC Mains. The results for the UPSC Prelims would be released within a month or two. Check out some links here to begin your preparation here.

