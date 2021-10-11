UPSC Prelims 2021 Concluded: Check In-depth Analysis By Experts, Subject-wise Weightage of Questions, Answer Key, Expected Cut-offs here

UPSC Expected Cut-offs 2021: UPSC Prelims 2021 was conducted on October 10, 2021. Check the in-depth subject-wise analysis of Paper 1 along with the reactions of the aspirants to the paper here. Also, check the previous year cut-offs and expected Cut off of UPSC CSE 2021.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 has concluded recently. The UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021 was conducted across the country on 10th October 2021. The exam began at 9:30 in the morning shift with Paper 1 that is GS-I. Check the reaction of aspirants and in-depth, subject wise analysis of the exam here. This time the aspirants found the paper quite balanced and well prepared, unlike the past two years.

Also, check the UPSC Prelims 2021 Expected Cut-off below based on the paper analysis and the previous year's cut-offs.

UPSC Prelims 2021: Subject-wise Weightage of Questions- Paper Analysis

The weightage this year was almost equal for all the subjects. History, Polity and Environmental Sciences had the maximum questions. The polity was on the easier side with textbook knowledge-based questions while economics questions were application based.

The questions were also based on recent happenings like parasites and viruses as Covid 19 was majorly in the news since last year.

Take a look at the breakdown of subjects covered in the exam. The table shows the number of questions from each subject put up:

Subject-wise Breakup of UPSC Prelims 2021 GS Paper 1

Subject Number of questions Polity 14 Economics 15 Environment Sciences 15 History 20 Geography 10 Science and Tech 12 Current- Sports/ Art and Culture 14

The maximum questions were from history which was an amalgamation of ancient and modern both. The candidates also got to see questions from art and culture which were based on current affairs.

To everyone’s surprise, this year UPSC put up questions from sports activities which could be understood as the Olympics took place this year.

UPSC Prelims 2021: Answer Key, Expected Cut-offs

The UPSC Prelims answer key for paper 1 was made available at the earliest by Jagran Josh. One can check the answer key by clicking on the link shared below:

Since the exam was quite balanced, many experts are expecting a higher cut off than last year. The candidates who appeared can check the cut-offs compared to last years exams

UPSC Prelims 2021 : Comparative Cut-offs of previous years

Categories 2020 2019 2018 2017 General 92.51 98 98 105.34 EWS 77.55 90 -- - OBC 89.12 95.34 96.66 102.66 SC 74.84 82 84 88.66 ST 68.71 77.34 83.34 88.66 PwBD-1 /PH1 70.06 55.34 73.34 85.34 PwBD-2 / PH2 63.94 44.66 53.34 61.34 PwBD-3 / PH3 40.82 40.66 40 40 PwBD-5 42.86 61.34 45.34 -

This year since the exam was a little on the easier scale, the candidates can expect an increase of +- 3 in the cut-offs. Take a look at the table below:

UPSC Prelims 2021: Expected Cut-off:

Categories UPSC (CSE) Prelims Cut off 2021( Expected) General 98.46± 5 EWS 84 ± 5 OBC 96 ± 5 SC 83 ± 5 ST 80 ± 5 PwBD-1 71.02 ± 5 PwBD-2 55.82 ± 5 PwBD-3 40.37 ± 5 PwBD-5 49.84 ± 5

The candidates must note that in order to qualify for the Mains they need to pass the CSAT Paper of UPSC CSE 2021. The paper is just qualifying in nature with the candidates required to score 33% in the exam. This means if you have solved 27 questions correctly without any wrong answer you would qualify after crossing the cut-off score of GS Paper 1. In case that does not happen, the candidate's paper 1 would not be checked.

