Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Paper 2 (CSAT): Question Paper, Answer Key, Paper Analysis & Expected Cut-off

UPSC 2021 Prelims Answer Key (Paper 2) CSAT: Check UPSC IAS (CSE) Prelims 2021 CSAT Paper 2 (solved question paper PDF) with answer key & latest updates. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 is now over (Paper 1 & Paper 2) and here we have provided question paper (PDF) & answer key.

Created On: Oct 10, 2021 19:03 IST
UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Paper 2 (CSAT): Question Paper, Answer Key, Paper Analysis & Expected Cut-off
UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Paper 2 (CSAT): Question Paper, Answer Key, Paper Analysis & Expected Cut-off

UPSC 2021 Prelims Answer Key (Paper 2) CSAT: Check UPSC IAS (CSE) Prelims 2021 CSAT Paper 2 (solved question paper PDF) with answer key & latest updates. UPSC (CSE) Prelims Exam 2021was conducted on 10th October. Jagran Josh has provided the complete UPSC 2021 question paper along with the UPSC 2021 Answer key (Paper 1 & Paper 2). If you are seeking for the Answer Key of UPSC 2021 Paper 1 & 2 and also want to download the PDF of the UPSC Prelims 2021 paper then you can do it from the link given below.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Answer Key of Paper 1 (GS) & Question Paper PDF
UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021 Expected Cut-off & Category-wise Official Cut-off of 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017
UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Paper 2 (CSAT) PDF

UPSC 2021 Prelims Answer Key (Paper 2 - CSAT) & Exam Paper Analysis:

Many aspirants who took UPSC Prelims 2021 (Paper 2 - CSAT) on 10th October told us that the difficulty level of the paper was low if we compare it to the previous year's papers. However, some said the difficulty level of the paper was moderate. 

UPSC IAS (CSE) Prelims 2021 CSAT Paper 2 Question Paper (Solved) With Answer Key

Answer key of Paper 2 will be available here shortly.


 

Cat Percentile Predictor 2021
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.