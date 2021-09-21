UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Check Expected Cut-off & Official Cut-off marks of 2019, 2018, 2017

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Cut off (Expected) & Official Cut-off of 2019, 2018, 2017 : Take a look at the experts prediction of UPSC (CSE) 2021 prelims cut offs and the previous years cut offs. Also know about other UPSC exam 2021 details here.

UPSC (IAS) Exam 2021 is about to be conducted in India on October 10 this year. The UPSC Admit card 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission and is available on upsc.gov.in or the link shared here. The candidates who are appearing this year are expecting a better UPSC cut-off this time than previous years. UPSC Prelims result 2021 would be declared within 2 months of the exam being conducted and the aspirants would get more than a month to prepare for UPSC Mains exam 2021. The UPSC cut off marks 2020 would be released with the final UPSC Result 2020 soon on the official website.

Here's what experts have to say about the UPSC Cut off marks 2021. Also it would be explained below how UPSC calculates the marks and gives ranking to the successful applicants. These applicants become the future IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, IRTS etc of India.

UPSC Cut-off 2021 (Expected): UPSC Civil Services Cut-off marks

UPSC CSE Exam is conducted every year in three parts. The Preliminary exam has two papers that are Paper 1 of GS and CSAT. The candidates who are appearing for the exams must know that the score depends on the factors like:

Difficulty level of the questions in the exam

Qualification exam passing

Number of seats available

Any candidate who prepares for the exam tries to give it his fullest but many times it is just not enough effort by him as others are making more efforts to succeed. Tina Dabi, the well known IAS officer said that one needs to make efforts thinking of oneself as a topper of the exam. Only then the effort would be fruitful.

Take a look at the expected cut off this year by the experts:

Categories UPSC (CSE) Cut off 2021( Expected) General 100.44 ± 5 EWS 90 ± 5 OBC 98.22 ± 5 SC 84.88 ± 5 ST 83.11 ± 5 PwBD-1 71.34 ± 5 PwBD-2 53.11 ± 5 PwBD-3 40.22 ± 5 PwBD-5 53.34 ± 5

The Prelims exam consists of CSAT which is qualifying in nature and the students who cannot clear 33% of that paper are not even judged by the commission for Paper 1. So the aspirants must pay special attention to CSAT as well.

The combined marks of Mains and Interview or Personality Test make the total score of the candidate. Depending on the final score the candidates ranking is done.

UPSC Prelims Cut off 2021 (Expected): Comparative study of previous year scores

The comparative study below provides a look into the marking and the performance of the aspirants in three years. The above expected cut off calculation is done by the experts based on the previous years cut offs only.

Categories 2019 2018 2017 General 98 98 105.34 EWS 90 -- - OBC 95.34 96.66 102.66 SC 82 84 88.66 ST 77.34 83.34 88.66 PwBD-1 /PH1 55.34 73.34 85.34 PwBD-2 / PH2 44.66 53.34 61.34 PwBD-3 / PH3 40.66 40 40 PwBD-5 61.34 45.34 -

The aspirants must know that their final results make the preliminary exam a qualifying exam. The UPSC Prelims is an objective exam while the UPSC CSE Mains is a subjective exam. The candidates who are to appear this year can take a look at revision topics for Polity by clicking the link here.

