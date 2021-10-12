UPSC 2021 Prelims Paper Concludes: Why Aspirants Must Prepare For UPSC Mains Even After Falling Short of UPSC Cut-off (Expected)?

UPSC 2021 Prelims Exam has concluded. Check UPSC Answer Key for Paper 1 and CSAT here and expected Cut -off. Also, see why UPSC Aspirants must not leave their preparation for UPSC Mains Exam that is scheduled in January 2022 here.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 has been conducted on October 10, 2021, and various experts have released the Answer Key as well for the candidates to match their scores. The aspirants for the top post in India would need to qualify for the prelims by clearing the cut-off and appear for the UPSC CSE Mains Exam which is to be held in January 2022. Take a look at the UPSC 2021 Prelims expected cut off and previous years cut off below. Also check how the candidates need to prepare for Mains exam GS I, II, III and IV here.

Union Public Service Commission conducts Civil Services Exam every year in three parts. The UPSC Prelims is concluded and candidates are awaiting the Prelims Results which could be out soon in the coming month or two and preparing for the UPSC CSE Mains exam as well.

The candidates must not however leave their preparation for the Mains Exam anyway.

UPSC 2021: Why candidates must not leave UPSC Mains preparation even if they do not clear the expected UPSC Cut-Offs?

Here are the reasons that would determine the candidates not leaving their Mains Preparation.

The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CSE 2021 would be checking various websites for the expected Cut off scores just after they would have completed their exams and moved out of the venue. Many answer keys have been released for UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021 so far and the candidates have matched their answers with various keys to find out their approximate scores. It is one thing to be prepared for the worse but it is no good to give up hope in case you fall short of the expected cut-offs for this year. The candidates must remember that so far the cut-offs are only expected and not final. So, in any case, do not stop your preparation.

The exam level for as many candidates you would have conversed with would have been different. Many students found the exam easier than in previous years while many found it complicated and unexpected. That actually depends from one candidate to another but in a true sense, the exam was pretty much the same for 90% of the aspirants Also Read| UPSC Prelims 2021: Question Paper With Answers (GS & CSAT)

. So, the difficulty level of the exam was similar for all. Thus you must not become hopeless and avoid preparing for the coming second step. History shows evidence that the UPSC CSE Cut offs are always unpredictable . And why not be it? It depends on how the candidates perform and not on the question paper setters. Thus, people around you may say that they are scoring definitely above 110 but actually might not even get through Prelims while you may get through even after scoring a 95. Check your CSAT Answers before even talking about Paper 1. You can be only sure of CSAT answers as they are not subjective. In any case, if your score is above the qualifying score and you are scoring 50% of the questions correctly in Paper 1, you must not waste any time and start your Mains preparation as soon as possible. Lastly, even if you do not clear the CSE Prelims this year, you always have next year to appear. If it is your last attempt, give it a shot anyway . Even if you do not score well, or are just close to the expected cut-offs or are in the +- 5 range of the cut-off score predicted, do not at any cost stop preparing for UPSC CSE Mains.

So, the candidates are all advised to keep saddled up and start practising answer writing for UPSC CSE Mains 2021. The UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2021 would be out soon after which the selected candidates would be allowed to appear in the Mains examination.

