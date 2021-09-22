UPSC (CSE) 2021: Reserve List & Lateral Entry - Check Number Of Vacancies Of IAS, IFS, IPS & Others Posts Over Past Years

UPSC (CSE) Prelims 2021: Reserve List & Lateral Entry in the UPSC civil services explained- Check the number of vacancies released in UPSC CSE Exam for IAS, IFS, IRS, IPS etc over past years. Also check the posts for which the vacancies are available through UPSC Exam.

UPSC (CSE) Final Result 2020 would be released on the official website upsc.gov.in and the UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021 will be conducted on October 10, 2021. The candidates can download the UPSC Admit card from the link shared below. Every year after the UPSC (IAS) Final Results are given, after 6 months a reserve list of candidates is also released. In the article, let us understand what is a UPSC Reserve List, why is it not a waiting list, what is the effect of lateral entry posts in UPSC and details on vacancies in the UPSC CSE exam. Also know other details about the UPSC Result 2020.

There is a confusion among many candidates about the existence of the Reserve list in the first place. Also the candidates seem to be unhappy as reported by many media houses about the UPSC lateral entry posts released from time to time by the commission.

UPSC (CSE) 2021: Total UPSC (IAS) Exam vacancies released over the years

Every year UPSC releases vacancies that are divided into many posts. The aspirants have been complaining over years about the decreasing number of vacancies released by the Commission. Take a look at the table below to know the total number of UPSC vacancies over past years. This year UPSC Civil Services Exam Notification 2021 has been released for 712 posts.

UPSC (CSE) Vacancies Year of exam 712 2021 796 2020 896 2019 782 2018 980 2017 1079 2016 1164 2015 1364 2014 1228 2013

From the table above it can be seen that the vacancies for the exam have been decreasing over the years.

UPSC CSE 2021: Breakup of vacancies

The Department of Personnel and Training is responsible for releasing the UPSC Civil Services vacancies. Out of 712 UPSC Vacancy 2021, the following breakup would be followed by the Commission:

22 vacancies would be reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. Among these

Type of Disability Number of vacancies Candidates of blindness and low vision 5 vacancies Candidates who are deaf and hard of hearing 6 vacancies Candidates with locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy 6 vacancies Candidates with multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness 5 vacancies





What is UPSC (CSE) Reserve List?

The UPSC Reserve List is released within 6 months of the release of UPSC Final Result every year. Many candidates confused it with the waiting list as many suggested that they got the position after the reserved list was released. The maintenance of the Reserve List is in accordance with the Rule 16(2) of the Civil Service Exam Rules. It states clearly that “while making service allocation, the candidates belonging to SCs, STs and OBCs recommended against unreserved vacancies may be adjusted against reserved vacancies by the government if by this process they get a service of higher choice in the order of their preference”.

UPSC clarified also regarding this issue this year. In its official statement UPSC said, "It is clear that the reserve list is not a waiting list. In fact, the reserve list is necessitated in a multi-service examination to allow candidates of reserved categories to choose a service of higher preference who qualify at or above general qualifying standard without availing any concession/relaxation at any stage of the examination."

The aspirants must note that the Commission while declaring the Mains result keeps a note of the candidates who acquire the merit on or above the candidates belonging to general category without any reservation availability. Thus in case the SC candidate scores more than the general candidate in the exam he/she may be given position in the open category in the general result list, but in case his name appears in the Reserve List he/she may get a better preference of his choice.

The names of the posts in which the vacancies are divided are listed below. Take a look

UPSC CSE 2021: Posts

1 Indian Administrative Service. 2 Indian Foreign Service. 3 Indian Police Service. 4 Indian P & T Accounts & Finance Service, Group ‘A’. 5 Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’. 6 Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group ‘A’. 7 Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’. 8 Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group ‘A’. 9 Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group ‘A’ (Assistant Works Manager, Administration). 10 Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’. 11 Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’. 12 Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group ‘A’. 13 Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group ‘A’. 14 Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group ‘A’. 15 Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group ‘A’ 16 Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’. 17 Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group ‘A’. 18 Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’. 19 Indian Corporate Law Service, Group “A”. 20 Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade). 21 Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group ‘B’. 22 Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group ‘B’. 23 Pondicherry Civil Service, Group ‘B’. 24 Pondicherry Police Service, Group ‘B’.

UPSC (CSE) 2021: What is Lateral Entry:

It has been three years since the Government introduced the concept of Lateral Entry in UPSC to fulfil the shortage of IAS officers. This selection process means selection of personnel from other organizations who may be an expert in the field of job that is required to be filled. This way an experienced worker would be appointed instead of a new entrant. People have contested this approach by saying that lateral entries kill the jobs and employment opportunities for new people or job seekers. UPSC has however recruited many people through lateral entry as asked by the Government.

