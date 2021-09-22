Blue Flag Certification: Two more Indian beaches awarded the Blue Flag Tag- Check Complete details here

Two beaches in India have been listed under the Blue Flag tag. These are Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu and Eden Beach of Puducherry. The first thing that comes to the mind after reading this is what is a Blue Flag tag or a Blue Flag certificate and who awards it? In the article below, know the details of a blue flag certificate and what does it mean for India? Also know a little something about the two marvellous beaches from India named above.

Also know about the cities that already have a blue flag tag in India. But before all this take a look at the tweets below that highlight the importance of India's beaches getting a Blue Flag certificate.

Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam & Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. pic.twitter.com/UzocIJhyzD — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 21, 2021

Proud moment for all as of now we have earned 10 @TheBlueFlag certified beaches in India.Indeed international standard BlueFlag beach across the coast of India not only for growth of tourism but also our future generation play in clean environment with sand pic.twitter.com/YHUTD1zejy — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 22, 2021

What is a Blue Flag Certification?

Blue Flag Certification is an internationally recognised eco-label that is accorded based on 33 criterias. These criterias are divided into 4 major heads namely-

Environmental education and information Bathing water quality Environmental management Conservation and safety services in the beaches

With the addition of Kovalam and Eden the total count of Blue Flag beaches from India has reached 10.

The Environment Ministry of India said, "Two more beaches in India have been awarded “Blue Flag” certification, an international eco-level tag, taking the total number of such beaches in the country to 10."

Who awards the Blue Flag Certification?

Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark has awarded the certification to Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry. The foundation also recertified the 8 beaches it had recognised earlier, last year. These were

Shivrajpur in Gujarat Ghoghla in Diu Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka Kappad in Kerala Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh Golden beach in Odisha Radhanagar in Andaman and Nicobar

The Environment Ministry also said, “This was aimed for achieving the globally recognized and the coveted International eco-label “Blue Flag", accorded by an International Jury composed of members from IUCN, UNWTO ,UNEP, UNESCO etc. FEE Denmark conducts regular monitoring and audits for strict compliance of the 33 criteria at all times. A waving “Blue Flag" is an indication of 100% compliance to these 33 stringent criteria and sound health of the beach.”

Kovalam beach:

It is a small town in the state of Kerala located south of Thiruvananthapuram. Kovalam happens to be an internationally recognised beach which has three adjacent crescent beaches as well. The tourists love this beach due to its cleanliness and serenity. There are many leisure activities that take place on this beach organized by the tourism department of Kerala like sunbathing, swimming, herbal body toning massages, special cultural programmes and catamaran cruising.

Eden beach:

Eden beach is located in Puducherry and was one of the 13 beaches that were recommended by the Government and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to be promoted for Blue Flag Certification. The beach is pollution free and responsibly manages solid waste and marine litter as well. It is one of the most happening places round the year in Puducherry.

