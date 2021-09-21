Vitamin C: List of diseases due to deficiency of Ascorbic Acid and their treatment
Vitamin C is a well known name in the general public nowadays, all because of COVID19. The people now know the importance of Vitamin C as it acted as a lifesaver during that time. Know all about the sources and diseases caused due to deficiency of the vitamin here.
Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that is to be consumed in everyday life of a person. It is present in certain foods and vegetables and is a vitamin to watch out for. Vitamin C is a water soluble vitamin and an antioxidant that protects the cells and tissues of the body.
Vitamin C: Sources
Vitamin C is found in citrus fruit, such as oranges and orange juice
- Peppers
- Strawberries
- Blackcurrants
- Broccoli
- Brussels Sprouts
- Potatoes
Vitamin C: Requirement in an adult
Adults between ages 19 to 64 need 40 mg of vitamin C in a day. One must be able to get all the vitamin C required from their daily diet.
Since Vitamin C cannot be stored in the body, it is required in the diet everyday.
Functions of Vitamin C:
Vitamin C helps in following issues in the body.
- Helps in protection of cells and keeping them healthy
- Helps in maintaining healthy skin, blood vessels, bones and cartilage
- Helps in wound healing
Deficiency of Vitamin C: Diseases caused due to it
|Diseases
|Scurvy
|Chronic Inflammation and Oxidative Stress
|Poor Hair
|Bleeding Gums
|Anaemia
|Poor metabolism
Vitamin C or ascorbic acid deficiency causes mainly Scurvy in human beings.
Scurvy is a rare disease as people take enough Vitamin C in their diet. It is an easily treated disease. Scurvy is caused by not having enough vitamin C in your diet for at least 3 months.
Symptoms of Scurvy:
You know you are progressing towards scurvy when you feel the following:
- Fatigue and feeling of unwellness
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea and diarrhoea
- Fever usually in the day
- Painful joints and muscles
- Small 'pinpoint' bleeding around hair follicles visible in the skin
- Swollen, bleeding gums (sometimes teeth can fall out)
- Develop red or blue spots on the skin, usually on your shins
- Have skin that bruises easily
Scurvy: Diagnosis
- Physical examination
- Blood tests
- X-rays of the bones in children
Vitamin C Deficiency: Treatment?
The people with high levels of vitamin C deficiency may be treated with the following
- Vitamin C supplements
- A nutritious diet with increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables
- For scurvy patients are given high doses of vitamin C supplements
