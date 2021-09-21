Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Vitamin C: List of diseases due to deficiency of Ascorbic Acid and their treatment

Take a look at the diseases caused due to deficiency of Vitamin C also called as Ascorbic Acid and its treatment. The vitamins and minerals are essential for the human body and their deficiency causes various diseases.
Vitamin C is a well known name in the general public nowadays, all because of COVID19. The people now know the importance of Vitamin C as it acted as a lifesaver during that time. Know all about the sources and diseases caused due to deficiency of the vitamin here. 

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that is to be consumed in everyday life of a person. It is present in certain foods and vegetables and is a vitamin to watch out for. Vitamin C is a water soluble vitamin and an antioxidant that protects the cells and tissues of the body.

Vitamin C: Sources

Vitamin C is found in citrus fruit, such as oranges and orange juice

  1. Peppers
  2. Strawberries
  3. Blackcurrants
  4. Broccoli
  5. Brussels Sprouts
  6. Potatoes

Vitamin C: Requirement in an adult

Adults between ages 19 to 64 need 40 mg of vitamin C in a day. One must be able to get all the vitamin C required from their daily diet.

Since Vitamin C cannot be stored in the body, it is  required in the diet everyday. 

Functions of Vitamin C:

Vitamin C helps in following issues in the body. 

  1. Helps in protection of cells and keeping them healthy
  2. Helps in maintaining healthy skin, blood vessels, bones and cartilage
  3. Helps in wound healing

Deficiency of Vitamin C: Diseases caused due to it

Diseases
Scurvy
Chronic Inflammation and Oxidative Stress
Poor Hair
Bleeding Gums
Anaemia
Poor metabolism

Vitamin C or ascorbic acid deficiency causes mainly Scurvy in human beings. 

Scurvy is a rare disease as people take enough Vitamin C in their diet. It is an easily treated disease. Scurvy is caused by not having enough vitamin C in your diet for at least 3 months.

Symptoms of Scurvy:

You know you are progressing towards scurvy when you feel the following:

  1. Fatigue and feeling of unwellness
  2. Loss of appetite
  3. Nausea and diarrhoea
  4. Fever usually in the day
  5. Painful joints and muscles
  6. Small 'pinpoint' bleeding around hair follicles visible in the skin
  7. Swollen, bleeding gums (sometimes teeth can fall out)
  8. Develop red or blue spots on the skin, usually on your shins
  9. Have skin that bruises easily

Scurvy: Diagnosis

  1. Physical examination
  2. Blood tests
  3. X-rays of the bones in children 

Vitamin C Deficiency: Treatment?

The people with high levels of vitamin C deficiency may be treated with the following

  1. Vitamin C supplements
  2. A nutritious diet with increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables
  3. For scurvy patients are given high doses of vitamin C supplements

Scurvy is treated with the following process. Patient is given high doses of Vitamin C through medicines and it is followed by a nutritous diet. 

