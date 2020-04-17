UPSC (IAS) Prelims: Download Solved Previous Years Papers' & Important Resources

UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam is less than 45 days away. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the preparation of UPSC IAS aspirants has been severely affected. In the last few months before the exam, most of the students opt to join various test series and mock tests to evaluate their preparation. However, the nationwide lockdown has put a halt to this process. At such a stage, Previous years papers can prove to be of great help. Candidates can solve these papers to self evaluate their preparation as well as analyze their exam strategy.

Aspirants need the right approach, an enormous amount of hard work, honesty, and commitment to get it through the Civil Services Exam. Nonetheless, one's immense hard work would only bear the requisite fruit when done in the right direction and for this one needs to know the pattern of questions asked in the UPSC (IAS) Prelims Exam.

Therefore, referring to UPSC IAS Previous Year Papers becomes unavoidable to keep track of the evolving pattern of UPSC IAS papers and head the preparation in the right direction.

Previous Year Papers are a reliable source of information to know about the pattern of questions asked in both the UPSC Prelims & Mains test. As you study these articles, you get an idea about the weighting of different subjects and the amount of static and complex questions that are being posed over the years.

Solving previous UPSC Prelims Previous Years Papers will help aspirants to check their pace of attempting the exam. Knowing the subject weightage and type of questions asked from each topic will help them to self-analyze what needs to be studied and what not. For a higher success rate in the exam, an aspirant should thoroughly know the exam pattern and solving previous years' papers will help aspirants assess their performance.