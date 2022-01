List of Sahitya Akademi Award Winners 2021

The Sahitya Akademi announced its prestigious awards on December 30, 2021, for the year. The Sahitya Akademi Award, Yuva Puraskar and Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2021 on Thursday. The Akademi announced its award in 20 languages this time. Take a look at the list of the winners below. Also check the names of Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar here.

Sahitya Akademi Award 2021: List of Winners

Famous writer Namita Gokhale received the award for her English novel 'Things to Leave Behind'. The winners in some language categories like Gujarati, Manipuri, Maithili and Urdu would be announced later. Some of the winners are listed below.

Anuradha Sarma Pujari (Assamese) Bratya Basu (Bengali) Daya Prakash Sinha (Hindi) Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtawari (Kashmiri) Khalid Hussain (Punjabi) Vindeshwari prasad Mishr “Vinay” (Sanskrit) etc.

Complete List: Sahitya Akademi Awards 2021

Language Name of the Winner Genre Assamese Anuradha Sarma Pujari Novel Bengali Bratya Basu Play Bodo Mwdai Gahai Poetry Dogri Raj Rahi Short Stories English Namita Gokhale Novel Hindi Daya Prakash Sinha Play Kannada D.S. Nagabhushana Biography Kashmiri Wali Mohd. Aseer Kashtawari Criticism Konkani Sanjiv Verenkar Poetry Malayalam George Onakkoor Autobiography Marathi Kiran Gaurav Short Stories Nepali Chhabilal Upadhyaya Epic Poetry Odia Hrushikesh Mallick Poetry Punjabi Khalid Hussain Short Stories Rajasthani Meethesh Nirmohi Poetry Sanskrit Vindeshwariprasad Mishr 'Vinay' Poetry Santali Niranjan Hansda Short Stories Sindhi Arjun Chawla Poetry Tamil Ambai Short Stories Telugu Gorati Venkanna Poetry

Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2021

This is also awarded in 22 Indian languages. Megha Mazumdar is one of the authors to win the award in English. She won it for her debut book 'A Burning'. Other winners include

1 Gourob Chakraborty (Bengali) 2 Gautom Daimary (Bodo) 3 Arun Akash Dev (Dogri) 4 Drashti Soni (Gujarati) 5 Himanshu Vajpai (Hindi) 6 L.Lakshmi Narayan Swamy (Kannada) 7 Razi Tahir Bhagat (Kashmiri) 8 Sharddha Garad (Konkani) 9 Amit Mishra (Maithili) 10 Mobin Mohan (Malayalam) 11 Lenin Khmancha (Manipuri) 12 Pranav Sakhadeo (Marathi) 13 Mahesh Dahal (Nepali) 14 Debabrata Das (Odia) 15 Veerdavinder Singh (Punjabi) 16 Swetapadma Satapathy (Sanskrit) 17 Kuna Hansdah (Santali) 18 Rakesh Shewani (Sindhi) 19 Thagulla Gopal (Telugu) 20 Umar Farhat (Urdu) 21 Abhijit Bora (Assamese)

Sahitya Akademi Award is given in 22 Indian languages and 24 languages listed in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. This award is given on a yearly basis.