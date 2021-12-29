List of Top 7 Companies That Have Shifted To Work From Home Permanently

Isn't it easier to wake up just 15 minutes before you need to log in or finish daily chores while you are working for your clients online? This is what Work from Home meant for millions of office goers, a life to which they had adjusted due to COVID 19, but had started enjoying the process very recently. Many companies as the crisis got controlled with the incoming of covid vaccine shifted to hybrid model but many Tech giants and big Multi-Nationals found this practice of Work from Home quite beneficial from both employee and employer point of view.

Here is a list of 7 such giants/ companies that have shifted their work module to Work From Home completely. This would help in providing their employees with the flexibility required in work and would promote a better lifestyle as many companies have vouched.

The benefits the companies are seeking are better productivity and decreased travel time along with various office expenses they had to bear earlier.

Top 7 Companies That Have Given Permanent Work From Home From 2022:

Take a look at such companies listed below:

Spotify:

Sweden based music streaming platform, Spotify would be shifting to a Work From Home policy from the upcoming year's second month, that is February 2022. As per the policy provided by the organization, the employees would be allowed to choose to work from home even after the pandemic ends. They can choose to come to the office as well whenever they want. However, this decision would be a unanimous one and the managers and the employees would decide as per their preferences.

Meta:

Meta, formerly known as Facebook announced early on in the pandemic that it would be work from home for its employees. The company had also rolled out its office deferral program which would ensure that the employees of Facebook would have flexibility and choice in returning back to the office.

It was announced in December even the company was fully ready to reopen its offices on January 31st 2022. However, this policy would only be applicable for those whose remote working would not affect the company.

Microsoft:

This company worked on a hybrid model for the entire pandemic and has assured that 50% of its employees would find the facility of working from home on a permanent basis. However in this case as well, the manager’s approval would be essential for any employee. Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft's chief people officer, said in a post on the official Microsoft Blog, "We will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual work styles while balancing business needs, and ensuring we live our culture."

Shopify:

This is a cloud-based multichannel that aids small and medium businesses to create, design and manage their stores across multiple sales channels. The company has also switched to work from home module since the pandemic struck.

Tata Steel:

Tata Steel is India's premier steel manufacturing company. It has also promoted the model of Work From Home for its employees. Tata has called this policy the Agile Working Module and it allows the employees to work from home up to 365 days a year. In case the employees are based out of the place they can work for an unlimited number of days the following work from home.

Twitter:

Twitter shifted to work from home in the early stages of the pandemic. The social media platform announced that Work From Home would be permanent except for those who are required to be present in the office for work purposes. Employees are also given a choice to visit when they find it fit.

Slack:

Slack has cut some slack for its employees in the area of work from home. Slack is a software that is seamless for so many organizations.

