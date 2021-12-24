Sunil Gavaskar Age, Height, Net Worth, Wife, 1983 World Cup Contribution- Check Biography

Sunil Gavaskar was a part of the 'Team of 83'. Sunil Gavaskar is now better known as the major commentator from India, but back in 1983, he was the opening batsman of the Indian cricket team. He also served as the captain of the Indian cricket team for many years. Check Sunil Gavaskar aka Sunny's age, height, family, wife, son and net worth in his biography shared below.

Sunil Gavasar: India '83 Team

India won the 1983 World Cup (Cricket) and now the movie '83 directed by Kabir Khan is to hit the theatres soon. Take a look at the team members of 1983 below:

Sunil Gavaskar Kris Srikkanth Mohinder Amarnath Yashpal Sharma Sandeep Patil Kapil Dev Kirti Azad Roger Binny Madan Lal Syed Kirmani Balwinder Sandhu

Sunil Gavaskar: Age, Height, Early Life

Sunil Gavaskar is currently the Indian cricket commentator and a former cricketer who represented India. He was born on July 10, 1949. He is currently 72 years of age.

Gavaskar was born in an average middle-class family in Mumbai (then Bombay). His family was a typical Marathi family.

He studied in St Xavier's High School and was also named India's Best School Boy Cricketer of the Year in 1966.

His first-class debut was for Vazir Sultan Colts XI against Dungarpur in 1966/67. He played Ranji from the side of Bombay.

Gavaskar was known when he hit the winning shot against West Indies in the Port of Spain, Trinidad. It was the first-ever win against West Indies for India.

Sunil Gavaskar: Wife, Son, Family

Sunil's wife is Marshneil Gavaskar and she was a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She runs an organization at present that helps the children make a career in cricket by training them in this sport.

The couple has a son, Rohan Gavaskar. You may see the pictures below. Rohan also went on to play cricket for the Indian team but could not get anything out of it.

Sunil Gavaskar: Cricket Career/ Captain Career

Sunil Gavaskar was the captain of the Indian team in the late 1970s and early 80s. His record was although not that impressive, yet he managed to stay the captain for long. His games were mostly drawn with fewer wins. His conservative tactics were said to be the reason for this loss. This is the time when Kapil Dev emerged as the better captain for India He was a leading pace bowler.

His score of 205 in the First Test Match as a captain made him the first Indian to score a double century in India against the West Indies. This series put him on the top at that time. He became the first captain to get the team a 1-0 win against West Indies.

Gavaskar scored 121 in his 29th Test Match against West Indies to equal the record of Sir Don Bradman and also passed 8000 test runs in the innings. This gave him the honour from the hands of none other than Indira Gandhi herself.

He also surpassed Geff Boycotts Test World Record of 8114 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar: Records

Sunil Gavaskar was the first Test cricket player to make over 10,000 runs. His record for the highest number of Test centuries (34) was broken by Sachin Tendulkar who went past him in 2005 He has scored the highest runs (774) in a series as a debutant. He has scored the most runs by any player in a series (774) against West Indies. He has the maximum number of runs and centuries scored by a player against the West Indies. He has scored a total of 2,749 runs and 13 centuries. He is the only cricketer to score 4 consecutive centuries at 2 venues — Port of Spain & Wankhede Stadium. He is the only cricketer with Test century partnerships with 18 different players. He is a joint holder of the record for scoring centuries in both innings of a Test Match on three occasions along with Australia's Ricky Ponting and David Warner.

