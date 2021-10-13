UPSC 2022 Exam Date: New Calendar for Civil Services Prelims, Mains, Interview

UPSC 2022 Civil Services Exam Date had been released along with the official calendar by UPSC on the official website upsc.gov.in. Take a look at all the important dates for the UPSC 2022 exam here.

UPSC 2021 Prelims exam has already been conducted on October 10, 2021. The candidates who wish to qualify for the top exam of India must cross the UPSC Prelims cut-off 2021 to appear for the UPSC Mains exam 2021. In case the candidates are not able to qualify for the UPSC 2021 there is always a chance for UPSC 2022 Prelims. The UPSC 2022 Exam date has already been declared on the official website upsc.gov.in and it would be conducted on June 5, 2022. Here is the complete calendar of the exam and the details below.

The official website of UPSC informs that the UPSC Civil Services Examination notification would be released on February 2nd 2022 after which the online registration for the exam would begin. The candidates can follow the table below to understand the complete date sheet and calendar.

UPSC 2022 Exam Dates and Calendar:

Take a look at the table below to know all the dates related to UPSC Exam 2022.

Event Date UPSC 2021 Mains 7th-16th January 2022 UPSC 2022 Notification 2nd February 2022 UPSC 2022 Last Date to fill forms 22nd February 2022 UPSC 2022 Prelims Exam 5th June 2022 UPSC 2022 Mains Exam 16th September 2022 onwards UPSC 2022 Interview/ Personality Test The first half, 2023

UPSC 2022 Civil Services Exam: Other Details

This year UPSC Prelims exam was conducted in October due to Covid 19 pandemic and elections in many states. The candidates who aspire to appear in UPSC 2022 CSE Prelims exam must begin their preparation now. The link to the syllabus has been provided here.

The candidates who are going to appear for the first time must know that UPSC conducts the Civil Services Exam every year to chose candidates for various posts like IAS, IPS, IRS, IRTS, IFS etc.

The candidates need to appear in the Prelims exam followed by Mains and Interview to qualify and reach these posts.

