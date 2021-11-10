UPSC 2021: English (Paper-B) & Essay (Paper-I) Tips & Strategy for Hindi Medium Candidates By Experts & UPSC Toppers

UPSC 2021 English Language and Essay Preparation Tips for Hindi Medium candidates by experts and UPSC toppers have been listed below, Check if you are to appear for UPSC Mains 2021 or UPSC Prelims 2022.

UPSC Prelims Result 2021 has been declared on the official website upsc.gov.in. The candidates who have qualified can now attempt UPSC Mains from 7th January 2022 onwards. Out of 9 exams, the first is of Indian Language and English, which is compulsory and qualifying in nature. You fail in these two, your answer copies do not get checked, no matter how well your GS Paper I, II, III, IV went. UPSC IAS Exam 2021 can be attempted in any of the 8 languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

It may come as a surprise to many but in spite of being the most spoken language in India, Hindi medium students are lesser in UPSC Civil Services. Many Hindi Medium students appear for the exam with English medium. There is a common myth that there are more selections through this mode which is why it was seen in 2019 that out of 326 Civil Services Candidates only 8 had attempted the exam in Hindi. So, here are a few tips for Hindi Medium candidates who are to appear for the UPSC Mains this year.

UPSC 2021: Tips & Strategy for Hindi Medium Candidates

UPSC Candidates who are actually from Hindi medium but attempt exams in English medium need to follow the following tactics.

1. The candidates must focus on good quality material in the English language for their Paper B preparation. Paper B generally consists of write-ups, grammar checking, sentence formation etc. The candidates who appear from the Hindi medium generally make mistakes in this section and fail to qualify for the exam. Many students are trapped in this psychology that the Hindi medium candidates cannot succeed in UPSC Civil Services which is actually not true. Language is never the barrier for UPSC Civil Service selection.

2. Keep false ideas out of your mind. UPSC is not biased towards English medium students or aspirants. The success rate of English medium candidates is more than Hindi because most Hindi Medium candidates attempt through English medium. Any nervous person is bound to fail.

3. Watch English series and movies with subtitles. This trick actually works. In case you are from Hindi medium and wish to appear for UPSC, your lunchtime must include a movie in English or a 30-minute series. This exercise would help you identify many language grammar forms and rules. You would learn to speak well and write well in turn.

4. The qualifying exam is a necessity for every aspirant. Solve as many grammar papers as you can before attending the exam. The best book for the preparation of English Grammar is Wren and Martin which must be with every Hindi medium candidate of UPSC.

5. Try to converse in English and listen to English news on AIR. Try to read English News Papers from the day you enter the preparation of UPSC. Learning English is like learning any other language. Only the necessity is to pass the qualifying exam.

6. Candidates must read good biographies of famous people and current affairs books for essay preparation as topics are chosen from the everyday happenings only.

Take a look at the essay topics in 2018.

Section A

Life is a long journey between human beings and being humane The mindful manifesto is the catalyst to a tranquil self Ships do not sink because of water around them, ships sink because of water that gets into them Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication

Section B

Culture is what we are, civilization is what we have There can be no social justice without economic prosperity but economic prosperity without social justice is meaningless Patriarchy is the least noticed yet the most significant structure of social inequality Technology as the silent factor in international relations

After seeing the topics above it must be clear to the candidates that the essay topics are chosen from the current events.

7. The candidates must also read various books like Yojana and Kurukshetra to know about the Government of India schemes and benefits to quote them wherever necessary.

8. Writing a brief and to the point essay is always beneficial as it gets your point straight across to the reader without wasting his time. Such essays are always appraised and get good marks.

Candidates who are from Hindi medium can follow the above-mentioned tips to get good marks in their compulsory English and Essay.

