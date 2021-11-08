UPSC: How To Choose Optional Subject From UPSC Syllabus to Top Civil Services Exam 2021?

UPSC Syllabus consists of various optional subjects from which the candidates can choose to attempt the UPSC Mains Exam 2021. Check how to choose the optional subjects effectively so that you can top the UPSC Exam 2021 here.

UPSC would be conducting UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 exam in January 2022 now. The candidates who appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2021 can check their results on upsc.gov.in and begin the Mains preparation now. How to choose an optional subject for the UPSC exam is one major decision that is to be taken by the students or aspirants. A lot depends on this subject which is why it must be chosen with care and caution. Check here how to choose the optional subject for UPSC Exam.

Check the list of the syllabus below:

Agriculture Animal Husbandry & Vet Science Anthropology Manipuri Botany Chemistry Civil Engineering Marathi Commerce Economics Electrical Engineering Nepali Geography Geology History Oriya Philosophy Political Science Psychology Punjabi Public Administration Physics Sociology Sanskrit Law Maths Management Santhali Medical Science Statistics Mechanical Sindhi Zoology Assamese Bengali Tamil Bodo Hindi Konkani Telugu

Here are some major criteria one must keep in mind before choosing the optional subject. Before that in the table below check the weightage of the optional subject

General studies Topics covered Total marks General Studies Paper-I Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society 250 General Studies Paper-II Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations 250 General Studies Paper-III Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management 250 General Studies Paper IV Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude 250

UPSC 2021: How to Choose Optional Subject

UPSC Syllabus: The subject must be chosen as a complement to the entire syllabus. Candidates must keep in mind the length of the UPSC Syllabus they need to cover and if the subject is in alignment with their daily pattern of studies. For Example: In case a candidate chooses history, he/ she may find it easy to cover as it is to be studied as it is for General Studies 1 paper. Graduation : Candidates sometimes find it easier to choose the subject based on their graduation. Generally, those who choose their graduation subjects like Political Science and Public Administration are seen to fare well in the exam as well. Sometimes it has been seen that the engineers are better achievers instead of regular students. It is because they choose the short syllabus subjects like Public Administration which is somewhat related to their studies and logical. Keep your Strengths in Mind: The candidates must before choosing the optional keep their strengths in mind as it is they who have to study the subject and write their answers. In case the candidate finds it difficult to memorise, subjects like history would be of no use for him/her. Performance of UPSC Optional Subject in the past three years: It is important to check the performance of your subject in the past three years. The data is available on upsc.gov.in. The UPSC announces the toppers and through their interviews, one can come to know which subject has been doing well in the Mains exam. Time Management: The optional subject must be studied and completed in time. This must be meticulously mapped by the candidates so that it may be completed in time before the exam.

The candidates can choose any option from the list above but it must be a well-planned decision. Those who have cleared the UPSC Prelims Result 2021 are to prepare for the UPSC Mains now. Hope the choice of optional would help you clear the exam.

