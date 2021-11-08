Cricketer Who Cleared UPSC Exam Before Playing For Team India- All About Amay Khurasiya

UPSC exam is not just the dream of any middle-class boy from UP or Bihar but also someone who went on to play for the Indian National Cricket Team. Know all about Amay Khurasiya here

UPSC, the toughest exam of India better known as UPSC Civil Services or IAS exam is not just a days job. But Amay Khurasiya has proved everyone wrong by even multitasking at this exam before he even made his debut for one day international, playing for Team India.

Khurasiya was born in 1972 in Madhya Pradesh and had cleared the exam of UPSC way before his One Day International debut for Team India. He is currently posted in the Customs and Excise Department.

RELATED|

UPSC: How To Choose Optional Subject From UPSC Syllabus to Top Civil Services Exam 2021?

UPSC 2021: 5 Major Mistakes Due To Which Candidates Fail In UPSC Prelims & Mains Exam



About Amay Khurasiya:

Amay was born in 1972 and belonged to Madhya Pradesh. He cleared his UPSC exam before he entered Team India. He started his cricket career at 17 years of age and made his debut for first-class at this age. He made his debut for International cricket in 1999 against Sri Lanka in Pepsi Cup. He performed well and scored 57 runs in 45 balls. He, however, could not last in cricket for long due to his poor performance. He only played 12 One Day Internationals for India and scored 149 runs. His last match was played against Sri Lanka in 2001. He has played 119 first-class matches though for Madhya Pradesh's team and has a good score of 7000 runs. Amay Khurasiya is a left-handed batsman and had a left-arm orthodox bowling style. He is currently 49 years of age. Khurasiya was also selected for the World Cup held in England in 1999 but didn't play a single game. As per many cricket commentators, his tendency to flash at almost anything outside of did not fare well for his cricket career. Khurasiya notched up just one fifty in the ODI arena and that came against Sri Lanka in a tri-series held in India in 1999. He aggregated over 500 runs in a season quite a few times. Khurasiya played his last First-Class game for Madhya Pradesh against Vidarbha in 2006.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 was conducted on October 10, 2021 and the candidates who appeared can also check their UPSC Prelims Result 2021 on upsc.gov.in. However, the UPSC Mains 2021 would be conducted in January 2022. Those who need to appear are already preparing for the exams.

UPSC 2022 Exam Date & Calendar (CSE): Prelims (5 June), Mains (From 16 September)

Also Read| Google Doodle honours Indian Biomedical Researcher Kamal Ranadive: Early Life, Achievements, Family, Career