Google Doodle honours Indian Biomedical Researcher Kamal Ranadive: Early Life, Achievements, Family, Career

Google Doodle Today: Kamal Ranadive, the Indian Medical Researcher, has been honoured by Google today with a Doodle on her 104th birth anniversary. She is a well known Indian cell biologist who hit the papers when she came up with her unique research on cancer. This doodle has been illustrated by the artist based in India, Ibrahim Rayintakath. It shows Dr Ranadive with a microscope looking through it. Check out the tweet below.

Google wrote in a statement, “Ranadive also encouraged students and Indian scholars abroad to return to India and put their knowledge to work for their communities. After retiring in 1989, Dr Ranadive worked in rural communities in Maharashtra, training women as healthcare workers and providing health and nutrition education. The IWSA now has 11 chapters in India and provides scholarships and childcare options for women in science."

Google celebrates 104th B’day of Dr. #KamalRanadive today with a doodle.

Known to hv estd country’s 1st tissue culture lab, she was among 1st researchers in India to propose link btwn breast cancer & heredity & to identify links among cancers & viruses.



https://t.co/O6auIVUT4G — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) November 8, 2021

About Kamal Ranadive:

Kamal Samarath was born in 1917 in Pune, Maharashtra. Her parents were Dinesh Dattatreya Samarath and Shantabai Dinkar Samarth. Her father was her encouragement as he was a biologist who taught in Fergusson College in Pune. Kamal was a bright student since childhood and was schooled at HHCP High School in Maharashtra. She was a Bachelor of Science in 1934 and passed it with distinction. Her master was completed from Agriculture College at Pune in 1943, with cytogenetics of Annocacae as the special subject.

Kamal Ranadive Married Life and Family:

Kamal married J.T Ranadive who was a mathematician in 1939, on May 13th. Her full name after that came out to be Kamal Jaysingh Ranadive. She had a son named Anil Jaysingh after her marriage and shifted to Bombay (now Mumbai) after that.

Kamal Ranadive: Later Studies and Career

It was in Bombay that she completed her doctorate from Bombay University. After her Doctoral Degree was completed she got a postdoctoral research fellowship to work on tissue culture techniques and work with George Gey at John Hopkins University in the USA. Kamal returned to Mumbai after her research at John Hopkins was over and started her work at ICRC. Here she established the country's first tissue culture laboratory. Ranadive was the director of ICRC and a pioneer of animal modelling of cancer. She was the first-ever Indian to propose a link between breast cancer and heredity and also the link between certain cancers and viruses. She also studied the Mycobacterium leprae which is the bacteria that causes leprosy. She was the aid in developing the vaccine for the same. In 1973, Dr Ranadive and 11 colleagues founded the Indian Women Scientists’ Association (IWSA) to support women in scientific fields.

Kamal Ranadive: Achievements

She was instrumental in establishing the Experimental Biology Laboratory and Tissue Culture Laboratory in Bombay. From 1966 to 1970 she had assumed the mantle of the Director of the Indian Cancer Research Centre in an acting capacity. She also established new research units in Carcinogenesis, Cell leukaemia, breast cancer and Oesophagal cancer. Another achievement was a link to the susceptibility of cancer and hormones and tumour virus relationship.

