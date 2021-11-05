ISRO's Solar Power Calculator: All You Need To Know

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has recently demonstrated the method for the identification of the best-suited locations for the installation of solar power generation farms across the world. ISRO has achieved this feat using the data it obtained from its own earth observation satellites that continuously monitor the planet from Geostationary Orbit. Take a look at the details of this Solar Calculator below.

ISRO's Solar Calculator: All You Need to Know

This week at COP26 Global Climate Summit at Glasgow, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ISRO would be giving the world the gift of Solar Power Calculator. He informed that the discovery would strengthen the One Sun, One World One Grid initiative.

Dr K Sivan, the Chairman of this ISRO said that Solar Power Calculator was a technology demonstration proposal that was made using data from Earth Observation Satellites. He told a leading daily, "It is about using satellite data and identifying potential areas where maximum solar energy is available per year, across the globe. We will be collecting this data, analysing, mapping it and sharing it online and via a mobile application. Mapping this data and sharing it would help countries decide their upcoming solar power projects."

Speaking at COP26, PM Modi said, "The energy we get from the sun is totally clean and sustainable. The only challenge is that solar energy is only available during the daytime and also depends on climatic conditions. One Sun, One World, One Grid is the solution to this problem. A worldwide solar power grid can ensure clean energy everywhere, all the time."

ISRO is only using data, mapping and analysing it. It is not working on any hardware, for this project.

Space Applications Centre (SAC) of ISRO, Ahmedabad at the behest of the New and Renewable Energy Ministry, Government of India developed an Android Application for the computation of solar energy potential.

This would be a very useful tool for the installation of PV solar panels to tap solar energy.

The mobile app would allow the users to obtain all the data regarding the solar energy potential in (kWh/m2). This data would be available when that location is designated as per the GPS.

It provides the monthly and yearly solar potential processed using Indian Geostationary Satellite data (Kalpana-1, INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR).

It would also provide monthly maximum and minimum temperatures to calculate the realistic solar potential.

ISRO also adds, wind, solar and wave energy resources. These can be assessed with the help of Earth Observation data, sourced from satellites that are in the geostationary orbit (roughly 36,000kms) above the earth's equator.

PM Modi also said, "If we want to re-establish the balance with nature, solar power is the way. We must once again walk with the sun. The energy all of the humankind consumes in an entire year is the same as what the sun gives to the Earth in one hour."

