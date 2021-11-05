UPSC Civil Services Posts 2021: Check Previous Years Rank-Wise Post Lists for General, SC, ST, OBC Categories

UPSC Rankwise Post and Salary 2021: There are 24 posts allocated through the UPSC CSE every year. Check category wise last ranks in UPSC CSE that got various All India posts like IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS etc in previous years below. The rank list is released for various categories like SC, ST, OBC, EWS, General, etc.

UPSC conducts Civil Services Exam every year to fill 24 posts that are made available to lakhs of candidates. The most popular posts among them are Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Revenue Services (IRS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS). These are allocated as per the ranks the candidates secure in the UPSC CSE.

Check the UPSC Civil Services posts types and categories in the article further. Also, check the category wise final rank of candidates allotted various popular all India Services through UPSC in previous years.

The UPSC Prelims Exam 2021 was conducted on October 10 this year and the UPSC Mains Exam is due in January 2022. Those candidates who appeared can check their results of the Prelims Exam on the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services: Types and Categories

Check the types of posts offered through UPSC CSE every year in the table below. These are All India Posts and Gazetted Central and State government posts. The candidates get allocated to them based on their ranks and marks.

All India Civil Services Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Indian Police Service (IPS) Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Group ‘A’ Civil Services Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS) Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) Indian Information Service (IIS) Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS) Indian Communication Finance Services (ICFS) Indian Postal Service (IPoS) Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Indian Trade Service (ITS) Railway Protection Force (RPF) Group ‘B’ Civil Services Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service DANICS DANIPS Pondicherry Civil Service Pondicherry Police Service

UPSC Rank-wise Post List: Category-wise last ranks in previous years to be allotted Civil Services Posts

Take a look at the last ranks at which the candidates got the All Indian Posts Categorywise in UPSC 2019. Check the table below





Services (2019) Last Rank (General) Last Rank OBC Last Rank SC Last Rank ST IAS 92 457 492 528 IFS 134 450 468 603 IPS 236 480 638 645 IRS (Income Tax) 239 485 602 674 IRS (Customs &Central Excise) 265 515 649 680

UPSC Civil Services Posts and Categories: Facts

The candidates are asked to fill in their choices as per their preferences. The candidates once when get selected are sent for further studies and training to LBSNAA, Mussoorie. This is mainly for IAS Probationers. This cadre is responsible for implementing the Government policies.

The IPS officers are trained at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. This cadre is responsible for the maintenance of law and order in the country.

Indian Forest Services are also the All India Services with the highest designation of Director General (DG) of Forests serving the Central Government. The State Governments have the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests as the highest posts.

IFS officers begin their training at LBSNAA and later move to Foreign Service Institute located in New Delhi. Once selected they are barred from appearing in UPSC Civil Services Exam. After this Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) is one of the most popular services along with the Indian Revenue Services.

