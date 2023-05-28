UPSC Answer Key 2023 by Forum IAS: Check IAS Prelims Answer Key and Download PDF

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 by Forum IAS: Candidates can check the answer key for UPSC IAS Exam issued by Forum IAS.

UPSC IAS Exam Answer Key 2023 by Forum IAS: Students who sat the preliminary examination on May 28 can now download Forum IAS CSE Answer Key 2023. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held the preliminary exam at 79 sites across India. Candidates who took the exam can obtain the Forum IAS UPSC Prelims answer key to see how many correct and erroneous answers they provided.

The UPSC Answer Key for Papers I and II has been provided by Forum IAS. The Forum IAS UPSC Prelims solution key for GS Paper I and GS Paper II (CSAT) will assist candidates in determining their final score out of 200. In Paper I, the maximum number of questions is 100, while in GS Paper II (CSAT), the maximum number of questions is 80.

The prelims merit list will be determined exclusively by the marks received in GS Paper I, while GS Paper II is qualifying in nature, with students needing to score 33% to qualify.

How to Download UPSC IAS Prelims Answer Key Forum IAS PDF?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Forum IAS or check the link in the table below

Step 2: Click on the UPSC IAS answer key link of your set.

Step 3: Download the UPSC IAS 2023 answer key - GS Paper I and GS Paper II (CSAT)

Step 4: Calculate the UPSC Prelims score based on the number of correct and incorrect responses you have marked

UPSC Prelims 2023 Question and Answer Key Paper 1 Forum IAS: The institute today released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Forum IAS. Candidates can check the table below to download UPSC IAS 2023 answer key and question paper released by the institute.

UPSC Civil Services Question and Answer Key Paper 1 UPSC Prelims Paper 1 UPSC Question 1 Paper UPSC Answer Key PDF Paper 1 General Studies Paper 1 Set A Click Here (To be updated soon) Set B Click Here (To be updated soon) Set C Click Here (To be updated soon) Set D Click Here (To be updated soon)

UPSC Prelims 2023 Question and Answer Key CSAT Forum IAS: released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Forum IAS on May 28. Candidates can the table below to download the UPSC IAS 2023 answer key and question paper for CSAT.

UPSC Civil Services Question and Answer Key Paper 2 CSAT UPSC Prelims Paper 2 UPSC Question Paper 2 PDF UPSC Answer Key PDF Paper 2 General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT) Set A Click Here (To be updated soon) Set B Click Here (To be updated soon) Set C Click Here (To be updated soon) Set D Click Here (To be updated soon)

How to Calculate Marks Based on UPSC Prelims Answer Key?

The techniques outlined below can be used to compute your marks based on the answer key.

Get the available answer key.

Compare the answers you marked in the exam to the answers available in the PDF.

Allocate the given marks for each right answer according to the paper's marking structure.

If there is no negative marking, you may give full marks to each correct answer. If negative marking is there, the negative marks might be deducted for each incorrect response.

According to the paper marking scheme, add up the marks for correct answers and subtract the marks for incorrect answers. Your anticipated marks will be used to calculate your final score.

UPSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key Paper 1: Marks Calculation

To calculate the marks of UPSC Prelims answer key 2023 for Paper I you can follow the following steps given below

Download the PDF answer key of your set.

Match the answers marked in the examination to the answers provided in PDF (Make sure you are matching answers with the provided set)

For each correct answer you can +2 marks can be awarded and for each incorrect answer 0.66 marks can be deducted

No marks will be awarded and deducted for questions unattempted.

Let's say on a paper of 100 questions you have answered 75 questions correctly and 25 questions incorrectly

Then your marks will be calculated as

75 * 2 = 150

25 * 0.66 = 16.75

The final Marks will be 160 - 16.75 = 133.25

UPSC Prelims 2023 Paper 2 Answer Key: Marks Calculation

To calculate the marks of UPSC Prelims answer key 2023 for Paper 2 you can follow the following steps given below

Download the answer key PDF.

Match the answers marked in the examination to the answers provided in PDF.

For each correct answer allocate +2.5 marks and for each incorrect answer deduct 0.83 marks

Let's say on a paper of 80 questions you have answered 55 questions correctly and 25 questions incorrect

Then your marks will be calculated as

55 * 2.5 = 137.5

20 * 0.83 = 20.75

The final Marks will be 137.5 - 20.75 = 116.75

(Note round off values might give a slight difference)

UPSC Prelims 2023 Expected Cutoff Score?

The expected cutoff is shown below based on the difficulty level of the paper and the previous year's trend. You can check the UPSC expected Cutoff and previous year's cutoff trend here. (Link)

Expected cutoff 2023 Prelims

Category UPSC Cut Off 2023 General 94±5 EWS 83±5 OBC 91±5 SC 79±5 ST 75±5 PwBD-1 66±5 PwBD-2 57±5 PwBD-3 45±5 PwBD-5 49±5

How to Download Official UPSC IAS Answer Key?

Steps to download the official answer key (when released)