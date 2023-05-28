UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 by Dhyeya IAS, Prelims GS, CSAT Key PDF Here

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 by Dhyeya IAS is provided in this article. Students can check the PDF for SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D here.

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 by Dhyeya IAS: Dhyeya IAS IAS is considered as one of the popular institutes among IAS aspirants. Today i.e. on May 28, 2023, The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) organized the Civil Service Exam (CSE) for all the candidates who have applied for the ‘UPSC CSE Prelims Exam’ for the year 2023. Such candidates are looking for the answers in order to match their responses with the correct answer. UPSC Answer Key by Dhyeya IAS helps in calculating their scores in Paper 1) and Paper 2.

UPSC Prelims Answer Key Dhyeya IAS has released UPSC Answer Key for Paper-I & II. The UPSC GS Paper II (CSAT) is conducted for a total 0f 200 marks.

How to Download UPSC Answer Key 2023 Dhyeya IAS: Check the steps below to download UPSC Prelims Question Paper Answer Key PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of Vision IAS. Alternatively, you can also check the link in the table below

Step 2: Click on the UPSC IAS answer key link

Step 3: Download the UPSC IAS 2023 answer key - GS Paper I and GS Paper II (CSAT)

Step 4: Calculate the UPSC Prelims score based on the number of correct and incorrect responses

UPSC Prelims 2023 Question and Answer Key Paper 1: Dhyeya IAS released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Dhyeya IAS on May 28. Candidates can the table below to download UPSC IAS 2023 answer key and question paper released.

UPSC Civil Services Question and Answer Key Paper 1 UPSC Prelims Paper 1 UPSC Question 1 Paper UPSC Answer Key PDF Paper 1 General Studies Paper 1 Set A Click Here (To be updated soon) Set B Click Here (To be updated soon) Set C Click Here (To be updated soon) Set D Click Here (To be updated soon)

UPSC Prelims 2023 Question and Answer Key CSAT (Paper 2): Dheya IAS released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Vision IAS on May 28. Candidates can the table below to download the UPSC IAS 2023 answer key and question paper for CSAT.

UPSC Civil Services Question and Answer Key Paper 2 CSAT UPSC Prelims Paper 2 UPSC Question Paper 12PDF UPSC Answer Key PDF Paper 2 General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT) Set A Click Here (To be updated soon) Set B Click Here (To be updated soon) Set C Click Here (To be updated soon) Set D Click Here (To be updated soon)

UPSC Prelims 2023: How to Calculate Marks Based on Answer Key

To calculate your marks from the answer key, the steps given below can be followed

Download the available answer key. Match the answers you marked in the examination to the answers provided in PDF. For each correct answer, allocate the assigned marks per the marking scheme of the paper. If there is no negative marking, you can give each correct answer full marks. If negative marking is used, you can deduct the negative marks for each wrong response. Add all the marks for the correct answer and deduct the marks for the incorrect answer according to the paper marking scheme. The final score will be your estimated marks.









