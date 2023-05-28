UPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected Prelims Cut Off, Minimum Qualifying Marks

Expected UPSC IAS Cut Off 2023: Get insights into prelims cutoff, category wise cutoff, GS Paper 1 cutoff marks, UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST cutoff marks, Trend of previous 5 years' cutoff

Expected UPSC Cut Off 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims exam 2023 has been successfully conducted on May 28 at 79 exam centers across the country. As per the reports, more than 13 lakh candidates have appeared in the UPSC exam for a total of 1255 vacancies.

As per the UPSC analysis, the difficulty level of the paper was found to be moderate to difficult. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC Cutoff 2023 to know their possibilities of selection for the main exam.

The UPSC 2023 preliminary cutoff is expected to be higher in comparison to the previous year because the exam is comparatively difficult. It is expected that the UPSC Prelims cutoff score in 2023 for general candidates will be between 90-95 marks. While the UPSC cutoff score for OBC is expected to be between 80-90.

The official UPSC Prelims cutoff score for 2023 is expected to be released along with the declaration of the result. Meanwhile, candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC Prelims Cutoff Score released by various coaching institutes like Vajiram and Ravi Institute, Drishti IAS Institute, Career Launcher, Shankar IAS Academy, and others.

UPSC IAS Expected Cut Off 2023

As per the feedback that we have received from the UPSC aspirants, the General cut off for UPSC Prelims will be 94±5 for paper 1. Based on the difficulty level and previous year trend the expected cutoff is tabulated below

Category UPSC Cut Off 2023 General 94±5 EWS 83±5 OBC 91±5 SC 79±5 ST 75±5 PwBD-1 66±5 PwBD-2 57±5 PwBD-3 45±5 PwBD-5 49±5

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

What is the UPSC CSAT Cut Off?

UPSC GS Paper 2 (CSAT) is qualifying in nature. This means that students who take the paper must score at least 33% to be eligible for the UPSC mains exam.

The marks scored in the CSAT are not included in determining the merit of students who qualify for the main exam.

Factors Determining UPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the UPSC cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

UPSC Prelims Expected Cutoff Score 2023 by Coaching Institutes

UPSC Prelims Previous Year Cutoff 2023: Category Wise cutoff score for Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST

Here, we have tabulated the previous 5 years preliminary cutoffs for each category.

Category UPSC Cut Off 2022 UPSC Cut Off 2021 UPSC Cut Off 2020 UPSC Cut Off 2019 UPSC Cut Off 2018 General 88.22 87.54 92.51 98 98 EWS 82.83 80.14 77.55 90 – OBC 87.54 84.85 89.12 95.34 96.66 SC 74.08 75.41 74.84 82 84 ST 69.35 70.71 68.71 77.34 83.34 PwBD-1 49.84 68.02 70.06 53.34 73.34 PwBD-2 58.59 67.33 63.94 44.66 53.34 PwBD-3 40.4 43.09 40.82 54.66 40 PwBD-5 41.76 45.8 42.86 61.34 45.34





UPSC Mains Cutoff Score 2023: Category Wise cutoff score for Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST

Here, we have tabulated the previous 5 years mains cutoffs for each category.

Category UPSC Cut Off 2022 UPSC Cut Off 2021 UPSC Cut Off 2020 UPSC Cut Off 2019 UPSC Cut Off 2018 General 748 745 736 751 774 EWS 715 713 687 696 – OBC 714 707 698 718 732 SC 699 700 680 706 719 ST 706 700 682 699 719 PwBD-1 677 668 648 663 711 PwBD-2 706 712 699 698 696 PwBD-3 351 388 425 374 520 PwBD-5 419 560 300 561 460

UPSC Cutoff Analysis of previous year

While it is challenging to predict the exact cutoff for the upcoming UPSC CSE examination, an analysis of previous year's cutoffs can help make an informed estimation. Every year, UPSC releases the cutoff marks after the declaration of the final results. Previous years cutoff released by the commission is tabulated below

UPSC IAS Cut Off 2022

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2022 are tabulated below

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 Prelims 88.22 82.83 87.54 74.08 69.35 49.84 58.59 40.40 41.76 Mains 748 715 714 699 706 677 706 351 419 Final 960 926 923 893 900 879 913 632 590

UPSC Cut Off 2021

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2021 are tabulated below

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 Prelims 87.54 80.14 84.85 75.41 70.71 68.02 67.33 43.09 45.80 Mains 745 713 707 700 700 668 712 388 560 Final 953 916 910 886 883 892 932 689 701

UPSC Cut Off 2020

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2020 is tabulated below

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 Prelims 92.51 77.55 89.12 74.84 68.71 70.06 63.94 40.82 42.86 Mains 736 687 698 680 682 648 699 425 300 Final 944 894 907 875 876 867 910 675 465

UPSC Cut off 2019

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2019 are tabulated below

Exam General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD-1 PwBD-2 PwBD-3 PwBD-5 Prelims 98.00 90.00 95.34 82.00 77.34 53.34 44.66 40.66 61.34 Mains 751 696 718 706 699 663 698 374 561 Final 961 909 925 898 893 861 890 653 708

UPSC Cut off 2018

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2018 are tabulated below