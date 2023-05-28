UPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected Prelims Cut Off, Minimum Qualifying Marks

Expected UPSC Cut Off 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims exam 2023 has been successfully conducted on May 28 at 79 exam centers across the country. As per the reports, more than 13 lakh candidates have appeared in the UPSC exam for a total of 1255 vacancies.

As per the UPSC analysis, the difficulty level of the paper was found to be moderate to difficult. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC Cutoff 2023 to know their possibilities of selection for the main exam. 

The UPSC 2023 preliminary cutoff is expected to be higher in comparison to the previous year because the exam is comparatively difficult. It is expected that the UPSC Prelims cutoff score in 2023 for general candidates will be between 90-95 marks. While the UPSC cutoff score for OBC is expected to be between 80-90. 

The official UPSC Prelims cutoff score for 2023 is expected to be released along with the declaration of the result. Meanwhile, candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC Prelims Cutoff Score released by various coaching institutes like Vajiram and Ravi Institute, Drishti IAS Institute, Career Launcher, Shankar IAS Academy, and others. 

UPSC IAS Expected Cut Off 2023

As per the feedback that we have received from the UPSC aspirants, the General cut off for UPSC Prelims will be 94±5 for paper 1. Based on the difficulty level and previous year trend the expected cutoff is tabulated below

Category

UPSC Cut Off 2023

General

94±5

EWS

83±5

OBC

91±5

SC

79±5

ST

75±5

PwBD-1

66±5

PwBD-2

57±5

PwBD-3

45±5

PwBD-5

49±5

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

What is the UPSC CSAT Cut Off?

UPSC GS Paper 2 (CSAT) is qualifying in nature. This means that students who take the paper must score at least 33% to be eligible for the UPSC mains exam. 

The marks scored in the CSAT are not included in determining the merit of students who qualify for the main exam.

Factors Determining UPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the UPSC cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below: 

  • Number of vacancies available
  • The difficulty of the exam
  • Number of Applicants

UPSC Prelims Expected Cutoff Score 2023 by Coaching Institutes 

UPSC Prelims Previous Year Cutoff 2023: Category Wise cutoff score for Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST

Here, we have tabulated the previous 5 years preliminary cutoffs for each category.

Category

UPSC Cut Off 2022

UPSC Cut Off 2021

UPSC Cut Off 2020

UPSC Cut Off 2019

UPSC Cut Off 2018

General

88.22

87.54

92.51

98

98

EWS

82.83

80.14

77.55

90

OBC

87.54

84.85

89.12

95.34

96.66

SC

74.08

75.41

74.84

82

84

ST

69.35

70.71

68.71

77.34

83.34

PwBD-1

49.84

68.02

70.06

53.34

73.34

PwBD-2

58.59

67.33

63.94

44.66

53.34

PwBD-3

40.4

43.09

40.82

54.66

40

PwBD-5

41.76

45.8

42.86

61.34

45.34



UPSC Mains Cutoff Score 2023: Category Wise cutoff score for Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST

 

Here, we have tabulated the previous 5 years mains cutoffs for each category.

Category

UPSC Cut Off 2022

UPSC Cut Off 2021

UPSC Cut Off 2020

UPSC Cut Off 2019

UPSC Cut Off 2018

General

748

745

736

751

774

EWS

715

713

687

696

OBC

714

707

698

718

732

SC

699

700

680

706

719

ST

706

700

682

699

719

PwBD-1

677

668

648

663

711

PwBD-2

706

712

699

698

696

PwBD-3

351

388

425

374

520

PwBD-5

419

560

300

561

460

UPSC Cutoff Analysis of previous year

While it is challenging to predict the exact cutoff for the upcoming UPSC CSE examination, an analysis of previous year's cutoffs can help make an informed estimation. Every year, UPSC releases the cutoff marks after the declaration of the final results. Previous years cutoff released by the commission is tabulated below

UPSC IAS Cut Off 2022

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2022 are tabulated below

Exam

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwBD-3

PwBD-5

Prelims

88.22

82.83

87.54

74.08

69.35

49.84

58.59

40.40

41.76

Mains

748

715

714

699

706

677

706

351

419

Final

960

926

923

893

900

879

913

632

590

UPSC Cut Off 2021

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2021 are tabulated below

Exam

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwBD-3

PwBD-5

Prelims

87.54

80.14

84.85

75.41

70.71

68.02

67.33

43.09

45.80

Mains

745

713

707

700

700

668

712

388

560

Final

953

916

910

886

883

892

932

689

701

UPSC Cut Off 2020

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2020 is tabulated below

Exam

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwBD-3

PwBD-5

Prelims

92.51

77.55

89.12

74.84

68.71

70.06

63.94

40.82

42.86

Mains

736

687

698

680

682

648

699

425

300

Final

944

894

907

875

876

867

910

675

465

UPSC Cut off 2019

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2019 are tabulated below

Exam

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwBD-3

PwBD-5

Prelims

98.00

90.00

95.34

82.00

77.34

53.34

44.66

40.66

61.34

Mains

751

696

718

706

699

663

698

374

561

Final

961

909

925

898

893

861

890

653

708

UPSC Cut off 2018

The cutoff marks released by UPSC for 2018 are tabulated below

Exam

General

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD-1

PwBD-2

PwbD-3

PwbD-5

Prelims

98.00

96.66

84

83.34

73.34

53.34

40

45.34

Mains

774

732

719

719

711

696

520

460

Final

982

938

912

912

899

908

754

718

 

FAQ

What happens if a candidate does not meet the UPSC CSE cutoff?

If a candidate does not meet the UPSC CSE cutoff, they will not be eligible for the next phase of the exam. However, they can attempt the exam again in the following year if your attempt remains.

Is there any sectional cutoffs in the UPSC CSE exam?

No, there are no sectional cutoffs in the UPSC CSE exam. The cutoff is determined based on the overall performance of the candidates.

Does the UPSC CSE cutoff vary for different categories?

Yes, over the years, we have seen the UPSC CSE cutoff vary for different categories. The cutoff is usually higher for the general category and lower for reserved categories such as OBC, SC, ST, and EWS.

Will the UPSC CSE cutoff for 2023 be higher than the previous year?

It is difficult to predict the exact cutoff for 2023. However, based on previous trends, it is expected to be similar to or slightly higher than the cutoff for the previous year.

When will the UPSC CSE 2023 cutoff be announced?

UPSC announces cutoff marks after the final declaration of results.
