UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: GS, CSAT Paper Review, Good Attempts, Expected Cut Off

UPSC IAS Prelims Analysis 2023. UPSC CSE conducted on May 28, 2023, Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each subject asked in GS Paper 1 and GS Paper 2 (CSAT)

UPSC Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the UPSC Prelims 2023 exam today May 28, 2023. The UPSC IAS 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at 79 exam centres across the country. As per the reports, more than 13 lakh candidates have appeared in the exam for a total of 1255 for the recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ officer vacancies under the Government of India. 

Various sources have said that the UPSC IAS Prelims 2023 exam is comparatively tough as compared to the previous year. Overall, the prelims exam was moderate to difficult regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.

UPSC IAS Exam Analysis 2023

In this article, we have shared today’s UPSC exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

The UPSC prelims exam 2023 was conducted in two sessions with an exam duration of 2 hours in each shift. Session 1 was conducted for Paper 1 and Session 2 was conducted for Paper 2. Paper 1 comprises GS whereas Paper 2 comprises CSAT. Going by the previous 5-year analysis, the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult.

  • The UPPSC PCS prelims exam is offline i.e. pen and paper-based test.
  • The prelims paper comprises two sections i.e. General Studies and CSAT.
  • There shall be a negative marking for every incorrect answer.
  • CSAT paper 2 of the prelims will be a qualifying paper with minimum marks fixed at 33%.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC Prelims exam analysis here.

UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 (Subject wise): IAS Paper 1

Here is the topic-wise weightage of the UPSC Prelims Exam 2022. Check the number of questions asked in the UPSC Prelims Paper 1.

Subject

Number of Question

Difficulty Level

Geography and Environment

27 - 31

To be updated soon

History

13 -15

To be updated soon

Economics

14 - 16

To be updated soon

Science and Technology

3 - 5

To be updated soon

Polity

10 - 12

To be updated soon

Current Affairs

7 -10

To be updated soon

Schemes

2 - 3

To be updated soon

Organizsations

4 - 5

To be updated soon

Sports

2 - 3

To be updated soon

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the actual number of an exact number of questions asked and difficulty level.

UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Paper 2

Subject

Number of Question

Difficulty Level

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

UPSC Exam Analysis 2023 Paper 1: Good Attempts

As per the number of questions attempted by the different candidates who appeared in the prelims exam, the overall UPSC prelims 2023 attempts for GS Paper I were (To be updated).  As per today’s UPSC exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the sections in Paper I was as follows.

Sections

Number of Good Attempts

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

UPSC Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

UPSC Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the UPSC paper of GS  Paper I and Paper II (CSAT), you can check here the question paper PDF of all sets

Question Paper

PDF

GS Paper I (Set A)

Download Here

GS Paper I (Set B)

Download Here

GS Paper I (Set C)

Download Here

GS Paper I (Set D)

Download Here

UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Answer Key

UPSC Answer Key 2023: UPSC Answer key is released, we have uploaded  the unofficial answer key released by leading coaching institutes, the PDF of the answer keys can be downloaded here

Answer Key

PDF

GS Paper I (Set A)

Download Here

UPSC IAS Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

Based on the difficulty level and the previous year's trend the expected cutoff is tabulated below

Category

UPSC Cut Off 2023

General

94±5

EWS

83±5

OBC

91±5

SC

79±5

ST

75±5

PwBD-1

66±5

PwBD-2

57±5

PwBD-3

45±5

PwBD-5

49±5

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis last 10 years (2012 - 2022)

Here we have tabulated the trends of the number of questions asked from each subject in the previous 10 years.

Year/Subject

Current Affairs

History

Geography

Polity

Economics

Science and Technology

Environment

2012

10

19

15

17

15

9

14

2013

10

14

15

15

17

14

15

2014

12

19

15

12

10

14

18

2015

24

16

16

13

14

8

11

2016

30

15

6

7

17

8

17

2017

19

14

8

22

18

5

14

2018

17

20

9

13

19

10

12

2019

17

17

12

15

16

10

14

2020

19

19

12

15

14

10

11

2021

14

20

10

14

15

12

15

2022

13

9

12

8

17

14

27

Current Affairs: The number of questions asked in current has seen a shift in recent years, with an average of 15 - 19 questions asked. Current affairs questions mostly contain events, news, and developments occurring throughout the world.

History: The average number of questions asked in history in recent years is 14 - 18. The questions asked from history majorly revolve around civilization developments in India as well as the world.

Geography: The average number of questions asked in geography in recent years is 12 - 15. The questions in geography majorly revolve around the development of the physical features of Earth, its climate, and its resources. 

Polity: In recent years, the average number of questions asked in politics has been 12 to 15. Polity questions majorly contain questions about the constitution, government structures, governance, and the functioning of government.

Economics: In recent years, the average number of questions asked in economics has been 13 to 16. Economics questions majorly contain questions from the economic development of the country.

Science and Technology: In recent years, the average number of questions asked has been 8 to 11. Questions on science and technology majorly revolve around scientific discoveries, innovations in technology, and their applications.

Environment: The average number of questions asked in an environment in recent years has been 14 to 18. The majority of environmental questions are majorly from biodiversity, ecosystems, conservation, and environmental difficulties.

UPSC IAS 2023

For IAS, IFS, IPS, and other Group A and Group B services, the UPSC recommended 933 applicants, 613 of them were men and 320 of whom were women. There are 14 women and 11 males among the top 25 candidates.

In order to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and Group B services under the Government of India, the UPSC conducts a civil services examination annually in three stages—the preliminary, main, and interview.

