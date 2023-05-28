UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: GS, CSAT Paper Review, Good Attempts, Expected Cut Off

UPSC IAS Prelims Analysis 2023. UPSC CSE conducted on May 28, 2023, Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each subject asked in GS Paper 1 and GS Paper 2 (CSAT)

UPSC Exam Analysis 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has conducted the UPSC Prelims 2023 exam today May 28, 2023. The UPSC IAS 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at 79 exam centres across the country. As per the reports, more than 13 lakh candidates have appeared in the exam for a total of 1255 for the recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ officer vacancies under the Government of India.

Various sources have said that the UPSC IAS Prelims 2023 exam is comparatively tough as compared to the previous year. Overall, the prelims exam was moderate to difficult regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.

UPSC IAS Exam Analysis 2023

In this article, we have shared today’s UPSC exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

The UPSC prelims exam 2023 was conducted in two sessions with an exam duration of 2 hours in each shift. Session 1 was conducted for Paper 1 and Session 2 was conducted for Paper 2. Paper 1 comprises GS whereas Paper 2 comprises CSAT. Going by the previous 5-year analysis, the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult.

The UPPSC PCS prelims exam is offline i.e. pen and paper-based test.

The prelims paper comprises two sections i.e. General Studies and CSAT.

There shall be a negative marking for every incorrect answer.

CSAT paper 2 of the prelims will be a qualifying paper with minimum marks fixed at 33%.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the UPSC Prelims exam analysis here.

UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2022 (Subject wise): IAS Paper 1

Here is the topic-wise weightage of the UPSC Prelims Exam 2022. Check the number of questions asked in the UPSC Prelims Paper 1.

Subject Number of Question Difficulty Level Geography and Environment 27 - 31 To be updated soon History 13 -15 To be updated soon Economics 14 - 16 To be updated soon Science and Technology 3 - 5 To be updated soon Polity 10 - 12 To be updated soon Current Affairs 7 -10 To be updated soon Schemes 2 - 3 To be updated soon Organizsations 4 - 5 To be updated soon Sports 2 - 3 To be updated soon

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the actual number of an exact number of questions asked and difficulty level.

UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Paper 2

Subject Number of Question Difficulty Level To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

UPSC Exam Analysis 2023 Paper 1: Good Attempts

As per the number of questions attempted by the different candidates who appeared in the prelims exam, the overall UPSC prelims 2023 attempts for GS Paper I were (To be updated). As per today’s UPSC exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the sections in Paper I was as follows.

Sections Number of Good Attempts To be updated soon To be updated soon

UPSC Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

UPSC Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the UPSC paper of GS Paper I and Paper II (CSAT), you can check here the question paper PDF of all sets

Question Paper PDF GS Paper I (Set A) Download Here GS Paper I (Set B) Download Here GS Paper I (Set C) Download Here GS Paper I (Set D) Download Here

UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: Answer Key

UPSC Answer Key 2023: UPSC Answer key is released, we have uploaded the unofficial answer key released by leading coaching institutes, the PDF of the answer keys can be downloaded here

Answer Key PDF GS Paper I (Set A) Download Here

UPSC IAS Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

Based on the difficulty level and the previous year's trend the expected cutoff is tabulated below

Category UPSC Cut Off 2023 General 94±5 EWS 83±5 OBC 91±5 SC 79±5 ST 75±5 PwBD-1 66±5 PwBD-2 57±5 PwBD-3 45±5 PwBD-5 49±5

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis last 10 years (2012 - 2022)

Here we have tabulated the trends of the number of questions asked from each subject in the previous 10 years.

Year/Subject Current Affairs History Geography Polity Economics Science and Technology Environment 2012 10 19 15 17 15 9 14 2013 10 14 15 15 17 14 15 2014 12 19 15 12 10 14 18 2015 24 16 16 13 14 8 11 2016 30 15 6 7 17 8 17 2017 19 14 8 22 18 5 14 2018 17 20 9 13 19 10 12 2019 17 17 12 15 16 10 14 2020 19 19 12 15 14 10 11 2021 14 20 10 14 15 12 15 2022 13 9 12 8 17 14 27

Current Affairs: The number of questions asked in current has seen a shift in recent years, with an average of 15 - 19 questions asked. Current affairs questions mostly contain events, news, and developments occurring throughout the world.

History: The average number of questions asked in history in recent years is 14 - 18. The questions asked from history majorly revolve around civilization developments in India as well as the world.

Geography: The average number of questions asked in geography in recent years is 12 - 15. The questions in geography majorly revolve around the development of the physical features of Earth, its climate, and its resources.

Polity: In recent years, the average number of questions asked in politics has been 12 to 15. Polity questions majorly contain questions about the constitution, government structures, governance, and the functioning of government.

Economics: In recent years, the average number of questions asked in economics has been 13 to 16. Economics questions majorly contain questions from the economic development of the country.

Science and Technology: In recent years, the average number of questions asked has been 8 to 11. Questions on science and technology majorly revolve around scientific discoveries, innovations in technology, and their applications.

Environment: The average number of questions asked in an environment in recent years has been 14 to 18. The majority of environmental questions are majorly from biodiversity, ecosystems, conservation, and environmental difficulties.

UPSC IAS 2023

For IAS, IFS, IPS, and other Group A and Group B services, the UPSC recommended 933 applicants, 613 of them were men and 320 of whom were women. There are 14 women and 11 males among the top 25 candidates.

In order to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and Group B services under the Government of India, the UPSC conducts a civil services examination annually in three stages—the preliminary, main, and interview.