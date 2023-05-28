UPSC Answer Key 2023: Download IAS Prelims Answer Key PDF for GS, CSAT SET A, B, C, D Papers

UPSC Answer Key 2023: Candidates can download the Prelims Question Paper of GS, and CSAT with the answer key released by Dhyeya IAS, Drishti IAS and other coaching institutes. Check PDF link below

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) completed the Civil Service Exam (CSE) on May 28, 2023. Lakhs of students appeared in the exam today. Paper 1 was finished at 11:30. Paper 2 is going to start at 02:30 and will be over at 04:30 PM. The exam was conducted in two shits for filling up a total of 1105 vacancies. Now, students are searching for the prelims exam answer key. We have shared the unofficial answer key released by various renowned coaching institutes including Dhyeya IAS, Drishti IAS, Shankar IAS Academy, Springboard Academy, and others. Other than this, we have also solved the question with accuracy.

UPSC Prelims Question Paper Analysis 2023



According to the students, the level of the question paper this year was tough compared to the previous year's question paper.

this year was The cutoff is expected around 85 to 90.

The questions are based on the ' elimination method'.

Most of the questions were from Current Affairs and Polity.

There were approx 10 questions in History and were easy.

Science and Technology have questions on recent research and developments.

UPSC Prelims question paper 2023 was straightforward.

Less question from Economics and Geography

UPSC CSE Question Paper 2023

The candidates can also check the question papers for the exam from this page. The question paper is available for all the sets - SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

UPSC CSE 2023 Answer Key 2023 by Jagran Josh

The answers are provided with the help of the experts. The candidate can check the answers with their response.

Set -A, GS-1 1 B 11 Doubtful Question 21 D 31 C 41 A 2 A 12 Doubtful Question 22 A 32 A 42 B 3 B 13 A 23 A 33 C 43 B 4 A 14 B 24 C 34 A 44 D 5 D 15 C 25 A 35 Doubtful Question 45 D 6 D 16 D 26 B 36 Doubtful Question 46 Doubtful Question 7 C 17 A* 27 C 37 C 47 B 8 A 18 C 28 C 38 C 48 A 9 D 19 B 29 B 39 B 49 C 10 D 20 B 30 C 40 C 50 D

Set -A, GS-1 51 Doubtful Question 61 A 71 B 81 A 91 C 52 D 62 C 72 A 82 B 92 C 53 C 63 D 73 D 83 A 93 D 54 C 64 D 74 B 84 D 94 C 55 B 65 C 75 B 85 C 95 B 56 A 66 D 76 C 86 C 96 B 57 D 67 A 77 B 87 C 97 A 58 D 68 C 78 D 88 C 98 D 59 C 69 A 79 C 89 A 99 C 60 C 70 A 80 B 90 A 100 C

Note: The above answer key for the questions is indicative. The answer may vary from the official documents. A detailed solution with correct answers will be provided soon with the expert's inputs and explanations.

UPSC Prelims Subject-wise Number of Questions:

Subject Number of Question Geography and Environment 27 - 31 History 13 -15 Economics 14 - 16 Science and Technology 3 - 5 Polity 10 - 12 Current Affairs 7 -10 Schemes 2 - 3 Organizsations 4 - 5 Sports 2 - 3

UPSC CSE Unofficial Answer Key 2023

The answer keys PDF from different coaching institutes will be provided here. Students can calculate their probable scores with the help of the answer keys released by the UPSC coaching institutes.

Name of the Institute Answer Key PDF 1 Insights IAS to be released 2 Vision IAS to be released 3 Drishti IAS to be released 4 Dhyeya IAS to be released 5 Vajiram and Ravi IAS to be released 6 GS Score to be released 7 Clear IAS to be released 8 Forum IAS to be released 9 Shankar Academy to be released 10 IAS baba to be released 11 Shri Ram IAS to be released 12 Chanakya Academy to be released

UPSC CSE Official Answer Keys 2023

The commission usually releases the answer of the prelims exam after the declaration of the final result. We will provide the links to download the answer key for all sets - SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

GS Paper 1 GS Paper 2 or CSAT

How to Download UPSC CSE Answer Key 2023 from official website?

The candidates can download UPSC Answer Key from the official website with the help of the steps given in this article

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Answer Key’ Tab

Step 3: Click on the answer key PDF

Step 4: Download UPSC IAS Answer Key 2023

UPSC Previous Year Answer Key 2023

The candidates can check the answer key of previous years including UPSC 2022 Answer Key, UPSC 2021 Answer Key, UPSC 2020 Answer Key, and UPSC 2019 Answer Key by clicking on the link below:

UPSC Prelims Previous Answer Key Download

UPSC Answer Key Overview 2023

Name of the Exam Union Public Service Commission Exam Date Civil Services Examination, 2023 Number of Vacancies 1105 for CSE For IFS Name of the Services Indian Administrative Service Indian Foreign Service Indian Police Service Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’ Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’ Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’ Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’ Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III) Indian Railway Management Service, Group ‘A’ Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’,(Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’ Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’ Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’ UPSC CSE Exam Date May 28, 2023 Exam Mode Offline UPSC CSE Result Date Expected in July 2023 Official Websitre www.upsc.gov.in

UPSC IAS Answer Key 2023: How to Calculate Scores?

There were questions from General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 of 200 marks each.Both the question papers had the objective type (multiple choice questions) of 2 hours duration. The candidates can check the marking scheme in the table below:

Number of Marks Allotted for each correct for Paper 1 +2 Number of Marks Allotted for each correct for Paper 2 +2.5 Number of Marks Deducted for each incorrect for Paper 1 -0.66 Number of Marks Deducted for each incorrect for Paper 1 -0.83

UPSC CSE 2023 Qualifying Marks

General Studies Paper I - Only qualifying in anture

CSAT - 33%

UPSC CSE Result 2023: What is the expected date ?

The result will be announced in a PDF format consists of roll number of all shortlisted candidates. The result is expected in the of July 2023. The selected candidates will then called for the UPSC CSE Mains Examination 2023.

UPSC CSE Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

The category-wise cutoff marks are provided in the table below:

Category UPSC Cut Off 2023 General 85 to 90 Marks

EWS 83±5 OBC 91±5 SC 79±5 ST 75±5 PwBD-1 66±5 PwBD-2 57±5 PwBD-3 45±5 PwBD-5 49±5

