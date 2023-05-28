UPSC Answer Key 2023: Download IAS Prelims Answer Key PDF for GS, CSAT SET A, B, C, D Papers

UPSC Answer Key 2023: Candidates can download the Prelims Question Paper of GS, and CSAT with the answer key released by Dhyeya IAS, Drishti IAS and other coaching institutes. Check PDF link below

upsc answer key 2023
upsc answer key 2023

UPSC  Prelims Answer Key 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) completed the Civil Service Exam (CSE) on May 28, 2023. Lakhs of students appeared in the exam today.  Paper 1 was finished at 11:30. Paper 2 is going to start at 02:30 and will be over at 04:30 PM. The exam was conducted in two shits for filling up a total of 1105 vacancies. Now, students are searching for the prelims exam answer key. We have shared the unofficial answer key released by various renowned coaching institutes including Dhyeya IAS, Drishti IAS, Shankar IAS Academy, Springboard Academy, and others. Other than this, we have also solved the question with accuracy.

UPSC Prelims Question Paper Analysis 2023

  • According to the students, the level of the question paper this year was tough compared to the previous year's question paper.
  • The cutoff is expected around 85 to 90.
  • The questions are based on the 'elimination method'.
  • Most of the questions were from Current Affairs and Polity.
  • There were approx 10 questions in History and were easy.
  • Science and Technology have questions on recent research and developments.

  • UPSC Prelims question paper 2023 was straightforward.

  • Less question from Economics and Geography

UPSC CSE Question Paper 2023

The candidates can also check the question papers for the exam from this page. The question paper is available for all the sets - SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

GS Paper 1 

GS Paper 2 or CSAT

SET A  

 Download UPSC GS Paper 1 SET A Question Paper

SET A  

  

SET B 

 Download UPSC GS Paper 1 SET B Question Paper

SET B 

  

SET C 

 Download UPSC GS Paper 1 SET C Question Paper

SET C 

  

SET D 

 Download UPSC GS Paper 2 SET D Question Paper

SET D 

  

UPSC CSE 2023 Answer Key 2023 by Jagran Josh

The answers are provided with the help of the experts. The candidate can check the answers with their response.

Set -A, GS-1 

1

 B

11

 Doubtful Question

21

 D

31

 C

41

 A

2

 A

12

 Doubtful Question

22

 A

32

 A

42

 B

3

 B

13

 A

23

 A

33

 C

43

 B

4

 A

14

 B

24

 C

34

 A

44

 D

5

 D

15

 C

25

 A

35

 Doubtful Question

45

 D

6

 D

16

 D

26

 B

36

 Doubtful Question

46

 Doubtful Question

7

 C

17

 A*

27

 C

37

 C

47

 B

8

 A

18

 C

28

 C

38

 C

48

 A

9

 D

19

 B

29

 B

39

 B

49

 C

10

 D

20

 B

30

 C

40

 C

50

 D

 

Set -A, GS-1 

51

 Doubtful Question

61

 A

71

 B

81

 A

91

 C

52

 D

62

 C

72

 A

82

 B

92

 C

53

 C

63

 D

73

 D

83

 A

93

 D

54

 C

64

 D

74

 B

84

 D

94

 C

55

 B

65

 C

75

 B

85

 C

95

 B

56

 A

66

 D

76

 C

86

 C

96

 B

57

 D

67

 A

77

 B

87

 C

97

 A

58

 D

68

 C

78

 D

88

 C

98

 D

59

 C

69

 A

79

 C

89

 A

99

 C

60

 C

70

 A

80

 B

90

 A

100

 C

 

Note: The above answer key for the questions is indicative. The answer may vary from the official documents. A detailed solution with correct answers will be provided soon with the expert's inputs and explanations. 

UPSC Prelims Subject-wise Number of Questions:

Subject

Number of Question

Geography and Environment

27 - 31

History

13 -15

Economics

14 - 16

Science and Technology

3 - 5

Polity

10 - 12

Current Affairs

7 -10

Schemes

2 - 3

Organizsations

4 - 5

Sports

2 - 3

Also Check:

UPSC CSE Unofficial Answer Key 2023

The answer keys PDF from different coaching institutes will be provided here. Students can calculate their probable scores with the help of the answer keys released by the UPSC coaching institutes.

 

Name of the Institute

Answer Key PDF

1

Insights IAS

 to be released

2

Vision IAS

 to be released

3

Drishti IAS

 to be released

4

Dhyeya IAS

 to be released

5

Vajiram and Ravi IAS

 to be released

6

GS Score

 to be released

7

Clear IAS

 to be released

8

Forum IAS

 to be released

9

Shankar Academy

 to be released

10

IAS baba

 to be released

11

Shri Ram IAS

 to be released

12

Chanakya Academy

 to be released

UPSC CSE Official Answer Keys 2023

The commission usually releases the answer of the prelims exam after the declaration of the final result. We will provide the links to download the answer key for all sets - SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

GS Paper 1 

GS Paper 2 or CSAT

cA  

  

SET A  

  

SET B 

  

SET B 

  

SET C 

  

SET C 

  

SET D 

  

SET D 

  

How to Download UPSC CSE Answer Key 2023 from official website?

The candidates can download UPSC Answer Key from the official website with the help of the steps given in this articleUP

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Answer Key’ Tab

Step 3: Click on the answer key PDF

Step 4: Download UPSC IAS Answer Key 2023

UPSC Previous Year Answer Key 2023

The candidates can check the answer key of previous years including UPSC 2022 Answer Key, UPSC 2021 Answer Key, UPSC 2020 Answer Key, and UPSC 2019 Answer Key by clicking on the link below:

UPSC Prelims Previous Answer Key Download

 UPSC Answer Key Overview 2023

Name of the Exam

Union Public Service Commission

Exam Date

Civil Services Examination, 2023

Number of Vacancies

1105 for CSE

For IFS

Name of the Services

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service

Indian Police Service

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’

Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)

Indian Railway Management Service, Group ‘A’

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’,(Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’ 

UPSC CSE Exam Date

May 28, 2023

Exam Mode 

Offline

UPSC CSE Result Date

Expected in July 2023

Official Websitre

www.upsc.gov.in

UPSC IAS Answer Key 2023: How to Calculate Scores?

There were questions from General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 of 200 marks each.Both the question papers had the objective type (multiple choice questions) of 2 hours duration. The candidates can check the marking scheme in the table below:

Number of Marks Allotted for each correct for Paper 1

+2

Number of Marks Allotted for each correct for Paper 2

+2.5

Number of Marks Deducted for each incorrect for Paper 1

-0.66

Number of Marks Deducted for each incorrect for Paper 1

-0.83

UPSC CSE 2023 Qualifying Marks

  • General Studies Paper I - Only qualifying in anture
  • CSAT  - 33%

UPSC CSE Result 2023: What is the expected date ?

The result will be announced in a PDF format consists of roll number of all shortlisted candidates. The result is expected in the of July 2023. The selected candidates will then called for the UPSC CSE Mains Examination 2023.

UPSC CSE Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

The category-wise cutoff marks are provided in the table below:

Category

UPSC Cut Off 2023

General

85 to 90 Marks

EWS

83±5

OBC

91±5

SC

79±5

ST

75±5

PwBD-1

66±5

PwBD-2

57±5

PwBD-3

45±5

PwBD-5

49±5

 

Also Check;

FAQ

How to Download UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can download UPSC CSE 2023 Answer Key from this article.

Where I can download UPSC Dheya Answer Key ?

You can download Dheya and Other Institiutes Answer Key from this page.
