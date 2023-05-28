UPSC Answer Key 2023: Download IAS Prelims Answer Key PDF for GS, CSAT SET A, B, C, D Papers

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) completed the Civil Service Exam (CSE) on May 28, 2023. Lakhs of students appeared in the exam today. Paper 1 was finished at 11:30. Paper 2 is going to start at 02:30 and will be over at 04:30 PM. The exam was conducted in two shits for filling up a total of 1105 vacancies. Now, students are searching for the prelims exam answer key. We have shared the unofficial answer key released by various renowned coaching institutes including Dhyeya IAS, Drishti IAS, Shankar IAS Academy, Springboard Academy, and others. Other than this, we have also solved the question with accuracy.
UPSC Prelims Question Paper Analysis 2023
- According to the students, the level of the question paper this year was tough compared to the previous year's question paper.
- The cutoff is expected around 85 to 90.
- The questions are based on the 'elimination method'.
- Most of the questions were from Current Affairs and Polity.
- There were approx 10 questions in History and were easy.
- Science and Technology have questions on recent research and developments.
UPSC Prelims question paper 2023 was straightforward.
- Less question from Economics and Geography
UPSC CSE Question Paper 2023
The candidates can also check the question papers for the exam from this page. The question paper is available for all the sets - SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.
|
GS Paper 1
|
GS Paper 2 or CSAT
|
SET A
|Download UPSC GS Paper 1 SET A Question Paper
|
SET A
|
SET B
|Download UPSC GS Paper 1 SET B Question Paper
|
SET B
|
SET C
|Download UPSC GS Paper 1 SET C Question Paper
|
SET C
|
SET D
|Download UPSC GS Paper 2 SET D Question Paper
|
SET D
UPSC CSE 2023 Answer Key 2023 by Jagran Josh
The answers are provided with the help of the experts. The candidate can check the answers with their response.
|
Set -A, GS-1
|
1
|B
|
11
|Doubtful Question
|
21
|D
|
31
|C
|
41
|A
|
2
|A
|
12
|Doubtful Question
|
22
|A
|
32
|A
|
42
|B
|
3
|B
|
13
|A
|
23
|A
|
33
|C
|
43
|B
|
4
|A
|
14
|B
|
24
|C
|
34
|A
|
44
|D
|
5
|D
|
15
|C
|
25
|A
|
35
|Doubtful Question
|
45
|D
|
6
|D
|
16
|D
|
26
|B
|
36
|Doubtful Question
|
46
|Doubtful Question
|
7
|C
|
17
|A*
|
27
|C
|
37
|C
|
47
|B
|
8
|A
|
18
|C
|
28
|C
|
38
|C
|
48
|A
|
9
|D
|
19
|B
|
29
|B
|
39
|B
|
49
|C
|
10
|D
|
20
|B
|
30
|C
|
40
|C
|
50
|D
|
Set -A, GS-1
|
51
|Doubtful Question
|
61
|A
|
71
|B
|
81
|A
|
91
|C
|
52
|D
|
62
|C
|
72
|A
|
82
|B
|
92
|C
|
53
|C
|
63
|D
|
73
|D
|
83
|A
|
93
|D
|
54
|C
|
64
|D
|
74
|B
|
84
|D
|
94
|C
|
55
|B
|
65
|C
|
75
|B
|
85
|C
|
95
|B
|
56
|A
|
66
|D
|
76
|C
|
86
|C
|
96
|B
|
57
|D
|
67
|A
|
77
|B
|
87
|C
|
97
|A
|
58
|D
|
68
|C
|
78
|D
|
88
|C
|
98
|D
|
59
|C
|
69
|A
|
79
|C
|
89
|A
|
99
|C
|
60
|C
|
70
|A
|
80
|B
|
90
|A
|
100
|C
Note: The above answer key for the questions is indicative. The answer may vary from the official documents. A detailed solution with correct answers will be provided soon with the expert's inputs and explanations.
UPSC Prelims Subject-wise Number of Questions:
|
Subject
|
Number of Question
|
Geography and Environment
|
27 - 31
|
History
|
13 -15
|
Economics
|
14 - 16
|
Science and Technology
|
3 - 5
|
Polity
|
10 - 12
|
Current Affairs
|
7 -10
|
Schemes
|
2 - 3
|
Organizsations
|
4 - 5
|
Sports
|
2 - 3
UPSC CSE Unofficial Answer Key 2023
The answer keys PDF from different coaching institutes will be provided here. Students can calculate their probable scores with the help of the answer keys released by the UPSC coaching institutes.
|
Name of the Institute
|
Answer Key PDF
|
1
|
Insights IAS
|to be released
|
2
|
Vision IAS
|to be released
|
3
|
Drishti IAS
|to be released
|
4
|
Dhyeya IAS
|to be released
|
5
|
Vajiram and Ravi IAS
|to be released
|
6
|
GS Score
|to be released
|
7
|
Clear IAS
|to be released
|
8
|
Forum IAS
|to be released
|
9
|
Shankar Academy
|to be released
|
10
|
IAS baba
|to be released
|
11
|
Shri Ram IAS
|to be released
|
12
|
Chanakya Academy
|to be released
UPSC CSE Official Answer Keys 2023
The commission usually releases the answer of the prelims exam after the declaration of the final result. We will provide the links to download the answer key for all sets - SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D.
|
GS Paper 1
|
GS Paper 2 or CSAT
|
cA
|
SET A
|
SET B
|
SET B
|
SET C
|
SET C
|
SET D
|
SET D
How to Download UPSC CSE Answer Key 2023 from official website?
The candidates can download UPSC Answer Key from the official website with the help of the steps given in this article
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Answer Key’ Tab
Step 3: Click on the answer key PDF
Step 4: Download UPSC IAS Answer Key 2023
UPSC Previous Year Answer Key 2023
The candidates can check the answer key of previous years including UPSC 2022 Answer Key, UPSC 2021 Answer Key, UPSC 2020 Answer Key, and UPSC 2019 Answer Key by clicking on the link below:
UPSC Prelims Previous Answer Key Download
UPSC Answer Key Overview 2023
|
Name of the Exam
|
Union Public Service Commission
|
Exam Date
|
Civil Services Examination, 2023
|
Number of Vacancies
|
1105 for CSE
For IFS
|
Name of the Services
|
Indian Administrative Service
Indian Foreign Service
Indian Police Service
Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’
Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’
Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’
Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’
Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)
Indian Railway Management Service, Group ‘A’
Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)
Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’,(Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’
Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’
Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’
|
UPSC CSE Exam Date
|
May 28, 2023
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
UPSC CSE Result Date
|
Expected in July 2023
|
Official Websitre
|
www.upsc.gov.in
UPSC IAS Answer Key 2023: How to Calculate Scores?
There were questions from General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 of 200 marks each.Both the question papers had the objective type (multiple choice questions) of 2 hours duration. The candidates can check the marking scheme in the table below:
|
Number of Marks Allotted for each correct for Paper 1
|
+2
|
Number of Marks Allotted for each correct for Paper 2
|
+2.5
|
Number of Marks Deducted for each incorrect for Paper 1
|
-0.66
|
Number of Marks Deducted for each incorrect for Paper 1
|
-0.83
UPSC CSE 2023 Qualifying Marks
- General Studies Paper I - Only qualifying in anture
- CSAT - 33%
UPSC CSE Result 2023: What is the expected date ?
The result will be announced in a PDF format consists of roll number of all shortlisted candidates. The result is expected in the of July 2023. The selected candidates will then called for the UPSC CSE Mains Examination 2023.
UPSC CSE Expected Cutoff Marks 2023
The category-wise cutoff marks are provided in the table below:
|
Category
|
UPSC Cut Off 2023
|
General
|
85 to 90 Marks
|
EWS
|
83±5
|
OBC
|
91±5
|
SC
|
79±5
|
ST
|
75±5
|
PwBD-1
|
66±5
|
PwBD-2
|
57±5
|
PwBD-3
|
45±5
|
PwBD-5
|
49±5
