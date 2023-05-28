UPSC Answer Key 2023 by Vajiram and Ravi: Check IAS Prelims Answer Key and Download PDF

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 by Vajiram and Ravi: Candidates who had appeared for the IAS Prelims GS, CSAT exam on May 28, 2023 can check the SET A, B, C, D answer key PDF by Vajiram and Ravi

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Vajiram Ravi is now available for download for candidates who took the preliminary examination on May 28. The prelims exam was held at 79 locations across India by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who have taken the exam can access the Vajiram Ravi UPSC Prelims answer key to see how many correct and incorrect answers they answered

UPSC Prelims Answer Key Vajiram Ravi has released UPSC Answer Key for Paper-I & II. The Vajiram Ravi UPSC Prelims answer key of GS Paper I and GS Paper II (CSAT) will help the candidates to check their scorecard out of 200. The maximum number of questions asked in Paper I are 100 while the maximum number of question in GS Paper II (CSAT) are 80.

The merit list of prelims will be solely based on marks obtained in GS Paper I while GS Paper II is qualifying in nature students needs to score 33% to qualify.

How to Download UPSC Answer Key 2023 Vajiram Ravi?

Check the steps below to download UPSC Prelims Question Paper Answer Key PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of Vajiram Ravi or check the link in the table below

Step 2: Click on the UPSC IAS answer key link of your set.

Step 3: Download the UPSC IAS 2023 answer key - GS Paper I and GS Paper II (CSAT)

Step 4: Calculate the UPSC Prelims score based on the number of correct and incorrect responses you have marked

UPSC Prelims 2023 Question and Answer Key Paper 1: Vajiram Ravi Institute today released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Vajiram Ravi. Candidates can check the table below to download UPSC IAS 2023 answer key and question paper released by the institute.

UPSC Civil Services Question and Answer Key Paper 1 UPSC Prelims Paper 1 UPSC Question 1 Paper UPSC Answer Key PDF Paper 1 General Studies Paper 1 Set A Click Here (To be updated soon) Set B Click Here (To be updated soon) Set C Click Here (To be updated soon) Set D Click Here (To be updated soon)

UPSC Prelims 2023 Question and Answer Key CSAT (Paper 2): Vajiram Ravi released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Vajiram Ravi on May 28. Candidates can the table below to download the UPSC IAS 2023 answer key and question paper for CSAT.

UPSC Civil Services Question and Answer Key Paper 2 CSAT UPSC Prelims Paper 2 UPSC Question Paper 2 PDF UPSC Answer Key PDF Paper 2 General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT) Set A Click Here (To be updated soon) Set B Click Here (To be updated soon) Set C Click Here (To be updated soon) Set D Click Here (To be updated soon)

How to Calculate Marks Based on UPSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key?

To calculate your marks from the answer key, the steps given below can be followed

Download the available answer key. Match the answers you marked in the examination to the answers provided in PDF. For each correct answer, allocate the assigned marks per the marking scheme of the paper. If there is no negative marking, you can give each correct answer full marks. If negative marking is used, you can deduct the negative marks for each wrong response. Add all the marks for the correct answer and deduct the marks for the incorrect answer according to the paper marking scheme. The final score will be your estimated marks.

UPSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key Paper 1: Marks Calculation

To calculate the marks of UPSC Prelims answer key 2023 for Paper I you can follow the following steps given below

Download the answer key PDF of your set.

Match the answers marked in the examination to the answers provided in PDF (Make sure you are matching answers with the provided set)

For each correct answer you can +2 marks can be awarded and for each incorrect answer 0.66 marks can be deducted

No marks will be awarded and deducted for questions unattempted.

Let's say on a paper of 100 questions you have answered 75 questions correctly and 25 questions incorrectly

Then your marks will be calculated as

75 * 2 = 150

25 * 0.66 = 16.75

The final Marks will be 160 - 16.75 = 133.25

(Note round off values might give a slight difference)

UPSC Prelims 2023 Paper 2 Answer Key: Marks Calculation

To calculate the marks of UPSC Prelims answer key 2023 for Paper 2 you can follow the following steps given below

Download the answer key PDF.

Match the answers marked in the examination to the answers provided in PDF.

For each correct answer allocate +2.5 marks and for each incorrect answer deduct 0.83 marks

Let's say on a paper of 80 questions you have answered 55 questions correctly and 25 questions incorrect

Then your marks will be calculated as

55 * 2.5 = 137.5

20 * 0.83 = 20.75

The final Marks will be 137.5 - 20.75 = 116.75

(Note round off values might give a slight difference)

UPSC Prelims 2023 Expected Cutoff Score?

The expected cutoff is shown below based on the difficulty level of the paper and the previous year's trend. You can check the UPSC expected Cutoff and previous year's cutoff trend here. (Link)

UPSC IAS Prelims E xpected Cutoff 2023

Category UPSC Cut Off 2023 General 94±5 EWS 83±5 OBC 91±5 SC 79±5 ST 75±5 PwBD-1 66±5 PwBD-2 57±5 PwBD-3 45±5 PwBD-5 49±5

How to Download Official Answer Key Realsed by UPSC?

