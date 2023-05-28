UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 by Drishti IAS: Check IAS Paper 1, 2 Answer Key, Download PDF Here

UPSC CSE Answer Key 2023 by Drishti IAS: UPSC CSE was conducted on May 28, 2023, answer key by Drishti IAS has been provided here to help candidates know the status of their responses. The Official answer key will be released by UPSC soon.

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Drishti IAS is available to download for the candidates who have appeared in the UPSC IAS Prelims exam conducted on May 28. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted the prelims exam at 79 centres across India. Candidates who have appeared can download Drishti IAS UPSC Prelims answer key to the check marks they can get based on the number of correct and incorrect answers.

UPSC Prelims Answer Key Drishti IAS has released UPSC Answer Key for Paper-I & II. The Drishti IAS UPSC Prelims answer key of GS Paper I helps candidates to check how they have scored out of 200 total marks. While UPSC Prelims answer key of GS Paper II (CSAT) by Drishti IAS helps candidates to know how they have correctly answered out of 80 multiple-choice questions. The UPSC GS Paper II (CSAT) is conducted for 200 marks.

UPSC Answer Key 2023 Drishti IAS: Steps to download UPSC Prelims Answer Key PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of Drishti IAS or check the link in the table below

Step 2: Click on the UPSC IAS answer key link

Step 3: Download the UPSC IAS 2023 answer key - GS Paper I and GS Paper II (CSAT)

Step 4: Calculate the UPSC Prelims score based on the number of correct and incorrect responses

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 for GS 1

UPSC Prelims 2023 Question and Answer Key Paper 1: Drishti IAS released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Drishti IAS on May 28. Candidates can check the table below to download UPSC IAS 2023 answer key and question paper released.

UPSC Civil Services Question and Answer Key Paper 1 UPSC Prelims Paper 1 UPSC Question 1 Paper UPSC Answer Key PDF Paper 1 General Studies Paper 1 Set A Set A Set B Set B Set C Set C Set D Set D

UPSC CSAT Answer Key 2023

UPSC Prelims 2023 Question and Answer Key CSAT (Paper 2): Drishti IAS released the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Drishti IAS on May 28. Candidates can check the table below to download the UPSC IAS 2023 answer key and question paper for CSAT.

UPSC Civil Services Question and Answer Key Paper 2 (CSAT) UPSC Prelims Paper 2 UPSC Question Paper 2 PDF UPSC Answer Key PDF Paper 2 General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT) Set A To be updated Set B To be updated Set C To be updated Set D To be updated

UPSC Question Paper 2023

UPSC has successfully completed the UPSC Prelims GS 1 exam. Candidates can download the UPSC GS 1 question paper for SET A, B, C, D by clicking on the link below.

UPSC Question Paper 2023 Download

UPSC Prelims 2023: How to Calculate Marks Based on Answer Key?

To calculate the marks from the answer key, follow the steps below.

Download the answer key. Match the answers marked in the examination to the answers provided in PDF. For each correct answer, allocate the assigned marks per the paper's marking scheme. If there is no negative marking, you can give each correct answer full marks. If negative marking is used, deduct the negative marks for each wrong response. Add all the marks for the correct answer and deduct the marks for the incorrect answer according to the paper marking scheme. The resulting score will be your estimated marks.

UPSC Prelims 2023 Answer Key Paper 1: Marks Calculation

To calculate the marks of UPSC Prelims answer key 2023 for Paper I you can follow the following steps given below

Download the answer key PDF of your set.

Match the answers marked in the examination to the answers provided in PDF (Make sure you are matching answers with the provided set)

For each correct answer you can +2 marks can be awarded and for each incorrect answer 0.66 marks can be deducted

No marks will be awarded and deducted for questions unattempted.

Let's say on a paper of 100 questions you have answered 80 questions correctly and 20 questions incorrectly

Then your marks will be calculated as

80 * 2 = 160

20 * 0.67 = 19.4

The final Marks will be 160 - 19.4 = 140.6

UPSC Prelims 2023 Paper 2 Answer Key: Marks Calculation

To calculate the marks of UPSC Prelims answer key 2023 for Paper 2 you can follow the following steps given below

Download the answer key PDF.

Match the answers marked in the examination to the answers provided in PDF.

For each correct answer allocate +2.5 marks and for each incorrect answer deduct 0.83 marks

Let's say on a paper of 80 questions you have answered 50 questions correctly and 30 questions incorrect

Then your marks will be calculated as

50 * 2.5 = 125

20 * 0.83 = 24.9

The final Marks will be 125 - 24.9 = 100.1

UPSC Expected Cutoff Score 2023

Based on the difficulty level and the previous year's trend the UPSC expected cutoff is tabulated below The previous year's trend analysis and expected cutoff can be checked here. (Link)

UPSC Expected cutoff 2023 Prelims

Category UPSC Cut Off 2023 General 94±5 EWS 83±5 OBC 91±5 SC 79±5 ST 75±5 PwBD-1 66±5 PwBD-2 57±5 PwBD-3 45±5 PwBD-5 49±5

UPSC Official Anwer Key: How to Download Answer Key Realsed by UPSC

To download the official answer key (when released) candidates can follow the instructions given below