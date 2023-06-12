UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Out, Direct Link upsc gov in, How to Check IAS Prelims Result, Cut off Marks

UPSC Prelims result 2023 is declared at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the UPSC IAS result 2023 official PDF link here. According to the UPSC IAS result 2023 pdf, a total of 14624 candidates were shortlisted in the preliminary examination.

UPSC Prelims Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC IAS Prelims result 2023 on June 12, 2023. The candidates who appeared for the exam held on May 28 can download the result PDF to know their qualifying status for the mains exam. Approximately, 11.50 lakh candidates appeared in the prelims exam conducted at various designated examination centres across the country.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023

With the release of the UPSC Prelims Result 2023, a list of candidates to appear in the UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2023 is released.UPSC holds a civil service examination each year to choose candidates for the renowned Indian Administrative Services and Indian Foreign Services. The selection process for UPSC IAS 2023 begins with the Prelims Exam, followed by the Mains Exam and Interview. Candidates are shortlisted for 1225 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group B, through the UPSC CSE Exam 2023.

UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Download Here

How to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2023?

UPSC CSE pre result 2023 will be announced in PDF format at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The stepwise process to download UPSC result 2023 is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “ results” page Civil Services (Prelims) Examinations, 2023”

Step 3: Download UPSC Prelims result PDF having the roll numbers

Step 4: Search for Roll Number with the “Ctrl+F”

Step 5: The roll number of qualifying students will be displayed in result PDF

UPSC prelims exam was conducted on May 28 for the selection of candidates for 1225 vacancies in group A and B level posts like Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Revenue Services (IRS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS). This year UPSC has announced the highest vacancy in 7 years. The Union government recently decided to conduct IRMS through Civil Services with this decision the number of vacant posts has peaked to its 10 year record.

UPSC 2023: Mains exam to begin from September 15

The candidates who will qualify in the prelims exam must note that the mains exam is scheduled to begin from September 15, 2023.

UPSC Prelims Cutoff 2023

The UPSC prelims result 2023 has been declared at upsc.gov.in. Check here the expected UPSC Prelims cutoff and 2023.

The UPSC prelims cutoff will be released after the release of the final result. Candidates can check here the expected cutoff based on analysis of UPSC Prelims previous year cutoff

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 will be released after the release of the final result. Candidates can check here the UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 as released by experts

