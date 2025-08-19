CBSE Warns Against Fake Duplicate Mark Sheets and Certificate Correction Services; Check Official Notice

CBSE: Students, parents, and other stakeholders have received warnings from the Central Board of Secondary Education about false information about duplicate marksheets, certificates, and document repair.

The Board has sent out a letter claiming that some unapproved sources are spreading false material and claiming to provide speedy fixes for document revisions, duplicate marksheets, and certificates.

The Official Press Note by CBSE has been released in their website at www.cbse.gov.in , students can check the Official Note from the link attached below to:

Check Official Notice: CBSE Warns Against Fake Duplicate Mark Sheets and Certificate Correction Services

CBSE has made it clear that such services are not recognised or approved by the Board in any capacity. Such false and perhaps misleading material was widely disseminated, and the CBSE firmly rejected it. “These unofficial platforms are not affiliated with or authorised by CBSE in any capacity. Relying on such sources may lead to misinformation, financial loss, or other serious consequences.”