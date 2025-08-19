AIIMS BSc Paramedical Admission 2025: round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at aiimsexams.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Admission 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has published the second seat allotment list for its BSc Paramedical admissions for 2025. To confirm their admission, candidates who have been assigned a seat must come to the appropriate AIIMS campus by August 25, 2025.
The AIIMS Delhi-managed seat distribution is determined by a candidate's score on the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Entrance Exam 2025. The official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, has the results. Students should be aware that there isn't a seat upgrade option available for this round. They must turn in their original paperwork together with a demand note for Rs 1 lakh as a security deposit in order to be admitted. Failure to accept the allotted seat or to submit the required documents by the deadline will result in the cancellation of their admission and forfeiture of the deposit.
How to Check AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for 2025:
-
Go to aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website of AIIMS. The primary website for all exam results is this one.
-
To view the most recent announcements, go to the "Results" section on the homepage.
-
Click here to view the "Result of the 2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation of B.Sc. Allied & Health Care Courses."
-
All assigned candidates' roll numbers will be included in the outcome, which will open as a PDF file.
-
To quickly locate your roll number, use the search feature (Ctrl+F on Windows or Cmd+F on Mac).
-
Verify the AIIMS campus and the particular paramedical course you have been assigned.
-
To get ready for the admissions procedures and for your records, download and save the PDF.
AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Documents Required For Verification
Selected candidates must report with the following documents for verification:
-
Offer letter
-
Seat allocation letter
-
Final registration slip
-
Admit card issued by AIIMS
-
Class 10 pass certificate or birth certificate
-
Class 12 migration certificate
-
Class 12 pass certificate along with one self-attested copy
-
Class 12 marksheet along with one self-attested copy, showing proof of at least 50% marks in the aggregate of English, Physics, Chemistry, and either Biology or Mathematics
-
Category certificate (if applicable)
