AIIMS BSc Paramedical Admission 2025: round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at aiimsexams.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS BSc Paramedical Admission 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has published the second seat allotment list for its BSc Paramedical admissions for 2025. To confirm their admission, candidates who have been assigned a seat must come to the appropriate AIIMS campus by August 25, 2025.

The AIIMS Delhi-managed seat distribution is determined by a candidate's score on the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Entrance Exam 2025. The official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, has the results. Students should be aware that there isn't a seat upgrade option available for this round. They must turn in their original paperwork together with a demand note for Rs 1 lakh as a security deposit in order to be admitted. Failure to accept the allotted seat or to submit the required documents by the deadline will result in the cancellation of their admission and forfeiture of the deposit.