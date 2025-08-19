BHU UG Admission 2025: round 3 Allotment Result Out at bhu.ac.in; Check Admission Details Here

BHU UG Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the seat allotment for the third round of undergraduate (UG) counseling. On the Samarth portal, candidates can now see their results. For entry to be confirmed, those who have been assigned a seat must finish paying their price online by August 21.
Students can do one of two things after paying the fee. They can either "upgrade" if they want to be considered for a higher-preference course in subsequent rounds, or they can "freeze" to guarantee their present spot. It's important to remember that if the cost is not paid by the due date, the seat will be canceled and you will not be eligible to participate in any more counseling rounds.
How to Download the BHU UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the BHU UG Round 3 seat allotment letter:
Go to the official BHU Samarth portal at bhu.samarth.ac.in. This is where you'll find the admission updates.
Log in to your account using your CUET application number and password to access your dashboard.
Find the "Seat Allotment" or "Dashboard" section, where your allotment status will be displayed.
Click on the link for the "Round 3 Seat Allotment" to view the details of your allocated seat.
Review your allocated course and college details to ensure they are correct.
Locate the download option or link, which will allow you to save the allotment letter as a PDF.
Save the downloaded document and print a hard copy for your records and future admission formalities.
BHU UG Seat Upgradation
If a student is unhappy with their present seat assignment, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) provides an upgrading option. A candidate's previously assigned seat will remain in place if they choose to upgrade but are not given a new, higher-preference seat in the current round. To be eligible for later rounds, the student must accept and pay the cost for their original seat.
Valid CUET 2025 scores serve as the foundation for the BHU undergraduate admissions process. A spot round will be held to fill any leftover open seats after the university's four normal rounds of seat distribution. Candidates will have several chances to get a spot in the course and college of their choice thanks to this procedure.
