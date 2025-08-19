BHU UG Admission 2025: round 3 Allotment Result Out at bhu.ac.in; Check Admission Details Here

BHU UG Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the seat allotment for the third round of undergraduate (UG) counseling. On the Samarth portal, candidates can now see their results. For entry to be confirmed, those who have been assigned a seat must finish paying their price online by August 21.

Students can do one of two things after paying the fee. They can either "upgrade" if they want to be considered for a higher-preference course in subsequent rounds, or they can "freeze" to guarantee their present spot. It's important to remember that if the cost is not paid by the due date, the seat will be canceled and you will not be eligible to participate in any more counseling rounds.

How to Download the BHU UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the BHU UG Round 3 seat allotment letter: