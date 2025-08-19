COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 3 Choice Editing Starts Today at comedk.org

COMEDK 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to begin the COMEDK 2025 round 3 choice editing today at 5 PM. Registered applicants can change, review, and lock their course and college options for the third seat allocation by logging into their portal at comedk.org. Locking options is due by August 21 at 3 PM.

In order to prioritize their preferences, candidates are recommended to carefully rearrange them. It is within their power to add, remove, or rearrange their selections. To make sure the saved options are taken into account for the seat distribution procedure, it is imperative that they be locked prior to the last day. In this step, candidates have one last chance to get into the college and course of their choice.