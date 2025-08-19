COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 3 Choice Editing Starts Today at comedk.org

COMEDK 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to begin the COMEDK 2025 round 3 choice editing today at 5 PM. Registered applicants can change, review, and lock their course and college options for the third seat allocation by logging into their portal at comedk.org. Locking options is due by August 21 at 3 PM.
In order to prioritize their preferences, candidates are recommended to carefully rearrange them. It is within their power to add, remove, or rearrange their selections. To make sure the saved options are taken into account for the seat distribution procedure, it is imperative that they be locked prior to the last day. In this step, candidates have one last chance to get into the college and course of their choice.
How To Edit The COMEDK UGET 2025 choices for Round 3?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to edit the COMEDK UGET 2025 choices for Round 3:
Go to comedk.org, the official COMEDK website. This is the main entry point for all counseling-related tasks.
Enter your application number and password after navigating to the candidate login area.
On your dashboard, select the "Choice Editing" or "Choice Filling" option.
Examine your current, editable list of desired universities and courses.
To indicate your preferred sequence for courses and colleges, add, remove, or rearrange your selections.
Save your modifications. Saving your changed preferences is essential before continuing.
Select "Lock Choices" to complete and submit your selections.
COMEDK UGET 2025: Key Highlights
Here is the table given below in which you can check the important dates and events related to COMEDK UGET 2025:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Full Name
|
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Under Graduate Entrance Test
|
Conducting Body
|
Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka
|
Exam Level
|
National Level (for admissions to colleges in Karnataka)
|
Courses Offered
|
B.E. and B.Tech. programs
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Total Questions
|
180 Multiple-Choice Questions
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark for each correct answer; No negative marking
For COMEDK UGET Round 3 Counseling, who will be given consideration?
Only preferences that are saved will be taken into account.
Round 1 General Merit candidates who have been classified as Accept & Upgrade or Reject & Upgrade will be taken into consideration.
Round 2 candidates who have been rejected and upgraded will be taken into consideration.
Candidates who took part in earlier rounds but were not given a seat will be taken into consideration.
In Round 3, supplemental applicants will have the opportunity to complete choice filling.
The preferences of eligible candidates will be displayed above their designated seat and can be added, removed, or rearranged as they see fit.
The seat that was assigned in the previous round will appear in green, and it cannot be added again during the choice-filling process.
