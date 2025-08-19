DU NCWEB 2025: Special Cut-off List Released For BA, BCOM Programmes; Details Here

DU NCWEB 2025 cut off: The University of Delhi’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) has released its special cut-off list for the BA and BCom programs for the 2025-26 academic year. On August 19, qualified women living in Delhi will be able to apply online at ncweb.du.ac.in.

A number of institutions have closed admissions for BA programs based on Class 12 grades. At 70%, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women had the highest general cut-off for the BA in History and Political Science program. Maharaj Agrasen College's highest cut-off score for the BA in Economics and Political Science was 60%. With some colleges, such as Aryabhatta, Bharati, and Hansraj, no longer taking students, this particular list represents the last chance for admission into a number of programs.