DU NCWEB 2025: Special Cut-off List Released For BA, BCOM Programmes; Details Here

DU NCWEB 2025 cut off: The DU NCWEB has released its special cut-off list for the 2025-26 academic year. The list outlines the percentages that women from Delhi must meet in order to be admitted to BA and BCom programs. Certain institutions have already concluded their admissions, with distinct deadlines for each program and category.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 19, 2025, 10:47 IST
DU NCWEB 2025
DU NCWEB 2025 cut off: The University of Delhi’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) has released its special cut-off list for the BA and BCom programs for the 2025-26 academic year. On August 19, qualified women living in Delhi will be able to apply online at ncweb.du.ac.in.

A number of institutions have closed admissions for BA programs based on Class 12 grades. At 70%, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women had the highest general cut-off for the BA in History and Political Science program. Maharaj Agrasen College's highest cut-off score for the BA in Economics and Political Science was 60%. With some colleges, such as Aryabhatta, Bharati, and Hansraj, no longer taking students, this particular list represents the last chance for admission into a number of programs.

How To Check The DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the DU NCWEB special cut-off 2025:

  • Go to ncweb.du.ac.in, the official website of DU NCWEB. This is the official website.

  • Locate the "Admission" or "News & Updates" sections on the home page.

  • Click on the link to view the "Special Cut-off List for Under Graduate Admission Session 2025-26."

  • You will see the cut-off lists on a new page or in a PDF file.

  • Choose the program you applied for, such as B.Com. or B.A.

  • Locate your college and look up the cutoff percentage for the category you fall into.

  • Examine your Class 12 grades against the specified cut-off to see if you qualify.

  • To ensure all the details are correct and for future reference, download the PDF.

DU NCWEB special round cut-off 2025: BCom Admission

Miranda House and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College have opened, with a cut-off score of 82 for applicants in the general category. Below is the DU NCWEB special cut-off 2025 for the BCom program.

College Name

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PwD

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

46

45

45

45

45

45

Bhagini Nivedita College

45

45

45

45

45

45

Aryabhatta College

47

47

45

45

47

45

Bharti College

48

46

45

45

46

45

College Of Vocational Studies

47

46

46

45

46

45

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College

62

51

50

49

51

49

Dr BR Ambedkar College

47

44

43

42

44

42

JDM College

53

48

47

46

48

46

Deshbandhu College

53

48

46

45

48

45

Kalindi College

48

46

45

45

46

45

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

55

53

52

51

53

51

Lakshmi Bai College

48

46

46

45

46

45

Maharaja Agrasen College

56

53

52

51

53

51

Maitreyi College

Closed

54

Closed

52

54

52

Mata Sundri College

53

51

50

48

51

48

Moti Lal Nehru College

49

47

45

45

47

45

PGDAV College

47

45

45

45

46

45

Rajdhani College

Closed

51

50

49

51

49

Ramanujan College

48

47

46

45

47

45

Satyawati College

46

45

45

45

45

45

Sggsc Of Commerce

Closed

59

60

57

59

57

Spm College

52

51

50

50

51

50

Sri Aurobindo College

48

46

45

45

46

45

Vivekananda College

48

47

46

45

46

45

Hansraj College

Closed

74

Closed

69

74

69

Miranda House

82

74

70

74

69

Also Read:

Ministry of Education Launches 5 Free AI Courses on SWAYAM for Students

 

