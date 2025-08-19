DU NCWEB 2025: Special Cut-off List Released For BA, BCOM Programmes; Details Here

DU NCWEB 2025 cut off: The University of Delhi’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) has released its special cut-off list for the BA and BCom programs for the 2025-26 academic year. On August 19, qualified women living in Delhi will be able to apply online at ncweb.du.ac.in.
A number of institutions have closed admissions for BA programs based on Class 12 grades. At 70%, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women had the highest general cut-off for the BA in History and Political Science program. Maharaj Agrasen College's highest cut-off score for the BA in Economics and Political Science was 60%. With some colleges, such as Aryabhatta, Bharati, and Hansraj, no longer taking students, this particular list represents the last chance for admission into a number of programs.
How To Check The DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the DU NCWEB special cut-off 2025:
-
Go to ncweb.du.ac.in, the official website of DU NCWEB. This is the official website.
-
Locate the "Admission" or "News & Updates" sections on the home page.
-
Click on the link to view the "Special Cut-off List for Under Graduate Admission Session 2025-26."
-
You will see the cut-off lists on a new page or in a PDF file.
-
Choose the program you applied for, such as B.Com. or B.A.
-
Locate your college and look up the cutoff percentage for the category you fall into.
-
Examine your Class 12 grades against the specified cut-off to see if you qualify.
-
To ensure all the details are correct and for future reference, download the PDF.
DU NCWEB special round cut-off 2025: BCom Admission
Miranda House and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College have opened, with a cut-off score of 82 for applicants in the general category. Below is the DU NCWEB special cut-off 2025 for the BCom program.
Related Stories
|
College Name
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PwD
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya
|
46
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
Bhagini Nivedita College
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
Aryabhatta College
|
47
|
47
|
45
|
45
|
47
|
45
|
Bharti College
|
48
|
46
|
45
|
45
|
46
|
45
|
College Of Vocational Studies
|
47
|
46
|
46
|
45
|
46
|
45
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyay College
|
62
|
51
|
50
|
49
|
51
|
49
|
Dr BR Ambedkar College
|
47
|
44
|
43
|
42
|
44
|
42
|
JDM College
|
53
|
48
|
47
|
46
|
48
|
46
|
Deshbandhu College
|
53
|
48
|
46
|
45
|
48
|
45
|
Kalindi College
|
48
|
46
|
45
|
45
|
46
|
45
|
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
|
55
|
53
|
52
|
51
|
53
|
51
|
Lakshmi Bai College
|
48
|
46
|
46
|
45
|
46
|
45
|
Maharaja Agrasen College
|
56
|
53
|
52
|
51
|
53
|
51
|
Maitreyi College
|
Closed
|
54
|
Closed
|
52
|
54
|
52
|
Mata Sundri College
|
53
|
51
|
50
|
48
|
51
|
48
|
Moti Lal Nehru College
|
49
|
47
|
45
|
45
|
47
|
45
|
PGDAV College
|
47
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
46
|
45
|
Rajdhani College
|
Closed
|
51
|
50
|
49
|
51
|
49
|
Ramanujan College
|
48
|
47
|
46
|
45
|
47
|
45
|
Satyawati College
|
46
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
Sggsc Of Commerce
|
Closed
|
59
|
60
|
57
|
59
|
57
|
Spm College
|
52
|
51
|
50
|
50
|
51
|
50
|
Sri Aurobindo College
|
48
|
46
|
45
|
45
|
46
|
45
|
Vivekananda College
|
48
|
47
|
46
|
45
|
46
|
45
|
Hansraj College
|
Closed
|
74
|
Closed
|
69
|
74
|
69
|
Miranda House
|
82
|
74
|
70
|
74
|
69
|
–
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation